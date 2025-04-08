MAJIKA, Africa’s Largest Illusion Show, Returns to the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to be spellbound as Africa’s largest illusion show takes centre stage in a groundbreaking spectacle of magic and wonder! In celebration of its 45th Anniversary, the College of Magic will present MAJIKA, a world-class production that blends cutting-edge illusions with contemporary African artistry, leaving audiences breathless with its mind-bending feats.

MAJIKA will be presented at Artscape for four shows only on 7 and 8 June.

This unforgettable event showcases some of Africa’s top professional magicians, many of whom have wowed local and international audiences on SA’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, and Got Talent: All Stars.

The stellar creative team for the show includes Direction by Chad Findlay, Choreography by Jared Schaedler and Lighting Design by Oliver Hauser.

With an electrifying mix of daring illusions, mesmerizing sleight of hand, and theatrical brilliance, this production promises to be an extraordinary fusion of magic and innovation. Witness Africa’s rich cultural storytelling intertwined with mind-blowing magic in a way that has never been seen before!

Performers include:

· Brendon Peel: a multi-award-winning mentalist, most notable for winning the Trophy on Penn & Teller’s hit US TV show, “Fool Us”, his performance on “Britain’s Got Talent” and having been featured on “Got Talent All Stars”.

· Olwethu Dyantyi: one of the most awarded magicians in African history. Having made the finals of SA’s Got Talent – his incredible talents have taken him around the world from the Olympics of Magic to performances in Italy, Las Vegas, England, Croatia and China.

· Mawonga Gayiya: is recognised for his uniquely approachable style of hilarious comedy magic. A ‘local boy made good’, he has been featured on numerous TV shows – including as a semi-finalist on “SA’s Got Talent” – as well as having performed in Las Vegas and China.

· Marcel Pretorius: a dynamic TV presenter, actor, and magician known for his captivating performances and charismatic stage presence. He has appeared in numerous television shows, theatrical productions, and magic performances, delighting audiences with his unique blend of charm and illusion.

‘Join us as we celebrate 45 years of enchantment with a grand-scale illusion show that celebrates Africa’s magic and talent,” says Chad Findlay, Creative Director of The College of Magic. ‘Tickets are going to fly for this one so make sure to secure your seat and witness the magic live! Bookings are now open.’

A Must-See for Magic Fans of All Ages! From jaw-dropping grand illusions to intimate sleight-of-hand artistry, this spectacle is a one-of-a-kind experience that will transport audiences into a realm where the impossible becomes reality. Whether you’re a long-time lover of magic or discovering its wonders for the first time, this show is set to ignite imaginations and inspire a new generation of magicians.

