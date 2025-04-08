Diego Andres Rodriguez Will Join Rachel Zegler in Jamie Lloyd's EVITA at the London Palladium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Diego Andres Rodriguez will take on the role of Che in Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's EVITA. He joins the previously announced Rachel Zegler (Eva Perón), with full cast and creatives to be announced. The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, opens at The London Palladium on Tuesday 1 July, with previews from 14 June, and runs until 6 September 2025.

Jamie Lloyd said today, “Before he even graduated, Diego made his professional debut as Artie in our production of Sunset Blvd. on Broadway, in which he also understudied and played the leading role, Joe Gillis. He is an incredible young actor and a fantastic vocalist. We're so thrilled he will be making his West End debut in Tim and Andrew's iconic musical.”

Diego Andres Rodriguez said today, “I'm beyond thrilled to be making my West End debut in EVITA this summer at the historic London Palladium! Being directed by Jamie Lloyd again, working with The Jamie Lloyd Company's incredible team, and playing Che opposite Rachel is an opportunity of a lifetime. This is a dream come true!”

For EVITA, there will be 5,000 tickets available across the run at £25 exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across all levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date. Further information to be announced.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary EVITA returns to the West End, reimagined by the visionary award-winning director Jamie Lloyd.

Featuring an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me.

Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

Produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and Jamie Lloyd for The Jamie Lloyd Company by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd.

Jamie Lloyd originally directed EVITA at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre as part of their 2019 season.

Rachel Zegler makes her West End debut as Eva Perón. Theatre credits include: Romeo + Juliet (Circle in the Square Theatre, Broadway). Film credits include: Snow White, Spellbound, Y2K, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (People's Choice Award for Action Movie Star of the Year); Shazam! Fury of The Gods and West Side Story (NBR Award for Best Actress; Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical).