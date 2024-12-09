Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Memphis Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Memphis Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Whitney Branan - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 27%

Britt Church - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 25%

Lexie Lang - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Playhouse On the Square 11%

Emma Crystal and Noelia Warnette - YOUR ARMS TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD - Playhouse On the Square 10%

Daniel Stuart Nelson - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Playhouse On the Square 8%

Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 8%

Karl Robinson - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Circuit Playhouse 6%

Daniel Stuart Nelson - THE PROM - Playhouse On the Square 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lindsay Schmeling - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 35%

Amie Eoff - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 34%

Amie Eoff - GREASE - Theatre Memphis 19%

Austin Blake Conlee - HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 12%



Best Dance Production

GREASE - Theater Memphis 28%

WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 26%

YOUR ARMS TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD - Playhouse On the Square 15%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Playhouse On the Square 11%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 11%

THE PROM - Playhouse On the Square 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Claire D. Kolheim - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 28%

Whitney Branan - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 20%

Claire D. Kolheim - YOU'RE ARMS TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD - Playhouse On the Square 12%

Whitney Branan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Playhouse On the Square 11%

Liz Pegg - ZANNA DON'T - Emerald Theatre Company 10%

Jordan Nichols and Travis Bradley - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 6%

Daniel Stuart Nelson - THE PROM - Playhouse On the Square 5%

Dave Landis - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Playhouse On the Square 5%

Dave Landis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Circuit Playhouse 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Anne Marie Hall - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Circuit Playhouse 19%

Claire D. Kolheim - COCO QUEENS - Theatreworks 18%

John Manness - A MIDSUMMER’S NIGHT DREAM - Theatre Memphis 11%

Warner Crocker - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Playhouse on the Square 10%

Hal Harmon - THE WESTERN PARK ALBUM - Emerald Theatre Company 8%

Tony Isbell - CONSTELLATIONS - Quark Theatre 7%

Stephanie Shine - HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 7%

Kell Christie - MASTER CLASS - Theatre Memphis 6%

Justin Asher - BLITHE SPIRIT - Theatre Memphis 5%

Dan McCleary - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 5%

Aliza Moran - A MONSTER CALLS - New Moon Theatre 4%

Tony Isbell - THE SOUND INSIDE - Quark Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 26%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 11%

YOUR ARMS TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD - Playhouse On the Square 10%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Playhouse On the Square 10%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 9%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Playhouse On the Square 5%

THE WESTERN PARK ALBUM - Emerald Theatre Company 5%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 5%

HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 4%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Playhouse on the Square 3%

A MONSTER CALLS - New Moon Theatre 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Theatre Memphis 3%

7TH ANNUAL 10 MINUTE PLAY FESTIVAL - Emerald Theatre Company 2%

THE PROM - Playhouse On the Square 2%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Theatre Memphis 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Lauren Aho - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 41%

Nicole Northington - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 22%

Nicole Northington - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 16%

Jeremy Allen Fisher - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 8%

Jeremy Allen Fisher - HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 6%

Louisa Koeppel - CONSTELLATIONS - Quark Theatre 5%

Louisa Koeppel - THE SOUND INSIDE - Quark Theatre 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Patti House - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 29%

Tammy Holt - YOUR ARMS TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD - Playhouse On the Square 26%

Jason Eschhofen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 18%

Eileen Kuo - ZANNA DON'T - Emerald Theatre Company 10%

Jeff Brewer - GREASE - Theatre Memphis 9%

Jeff Brewer - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 8%



Best Musical

WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 31%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 16%

YOU'RE ARMS TOO SHORT TO BOX WITH GOD - Playhouse On the Square 15%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 10%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Playhouse On the Square 9%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 8%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Playhouse On the Square 6%

THE PROM - Playhouse On the Square 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lynden Lewis - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 20%

McCager Carver - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Playhouse On the Square 14%

Nathan McHenry - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Memphhs 12%

Daniel Stuart Nelson - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 12%

Emily Garrett Cook - LEGALLY BLONDE - Germantown community theatre 9%

Mary Helen McCord - LEGALLY BLONDE - Germantown community theatre 8%

Jasmine Gillenwaters - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 8%

Ty Lenderman - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Circuit Playhouse 6%

KT Cotten - THE PROM - Playhouse On the Square 5%

Aden Pettet - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 4%

Lucas Rayborn - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Mads Jackson - COCO QUEENS - Theatreworks 20%

Haley Wilson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Circuit Playhouse 12%

Justin Allen Tate - HOT WING KING - Circuit Playhouse 11%

Carly Crawford - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Theatre Memphis 9%

Nathan McHenry - CONSTELLATIONS - Quark Theatre 8%

Susan brindley - MASTER CLASS - Theatre Memphis 8%

JS Tate - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Memphis 5%

Eliza Pagelle - HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 5%

Charles Hunter - HOT WING KING - Circuit Playhouse 5%

Lauren Gunn - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 4%

Jai Johnson - FAT HAM - Circuit Playhouse 4%

Nicolas Dureaux Picou - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 3%

Carly Crawford - CONSTELLATIONS - Quark Theatre 2%

Kim Justis - THE SOUND INSIDE - Quark Theatre 2%

Adam Remsen - BLITHE SPIRIT - Theatre Memphis 1%

Louisa Koeppel - A MONSTER CALLS - New Moon Theatre 1%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Theatre Memphis 15%

HOT WING KING - Circuit Playhouse 14%

COCO QUEENS - Theatreworks 13%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Circuit Playhouse 10%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Playhouse on the Square 9%

THE WESTERN PARK ALBUM - Emerald Theatre Company 7%

A MONSTER CALLS - New Moon Theatre 7%

CONSTELLATIONS - Quark Theatre 6%

MASTER CLASS - Theatre Memphis 5%

HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 4%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 3%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Theatre Memphis 2%

THE TEMPEST - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 1%

THE SOUND INSIDE - Quark Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kiah Kayser - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 32%

Jack Netzel-Yates - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 18%

Jack Netzel-Yates - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 16%

Jack Netzel-Yates - GREASE - Theatre Memphis 13%

David Galloway - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Playhouse on the Square 9%

Roger Hanna - HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 6%

Roger Hanna - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 6%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua Crawford - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 57%

Jason Eschhofen - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 28%

Joe Johnson - HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 14%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Wyndie Oliver - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 14%

Braxton Gilliand - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Harrell Theatre 13%

Keegan Etheridge - WAITRESS - Playhouse On the Square 12%

Mac White - GREASE - Theatre Memphis 9%

Whitney Branan - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 7%

Brooke Papritz - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Playhouse On the Square 6%

Annie Freres - THE PROM - 2024 6%

Whitney Branan - THE PROM - Playhouse On the Square 5%

Greta Englert - ZANNA DON'T - Emerald Theatre Company 5%

Nathan McHenry - GREASE - Theatre Memphis 5%

Bentley Black - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Theatre Memphis 5%

Arielle Mitchell - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 5%

Jaclyn Suffel - CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 3%

Brooke Papritz - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Playhouse On the Square 3%

Cassie Thompson - ZANNA DON'T - Emerald Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Brooke Papritz - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Circuit Playhouse 21%

Trey Oliver - HOT WING KINGS - Circuit Playhouse 18%

Jared Johnson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM - Theatre Memphis 9%

CJ Thomas - HOT WING KING - Circuit Playhouse 8%

Cary Vaughn - THE WESTERN PARK ALBUM - Emerald Theatre Company 7%

Eliza Pagelle - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 7%

Lorraine Cotten - GREATER ILLINOIS - Theatreworks 5%

Marianne Orendorff - BLITHE SPIRIT - Theatre Memphis 5%

Marc Gill - GREATER ILLINOIS - Theatreworks 4%

Michael Khanlarian - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 4%

Hal Harmon - THE WESTERN PARK ALBUM - Emerald Theatre Company 4%

Nicolas Dureaux Picou - HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 3%

Glenda Mace - THE WESTERN PARK ALBUM - Emerald Theatre Company 3%

Cheleen Sugar - HAMLET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 3%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Playhouse on the Square 36%

CINDERELLA - Theatre Memphis 35%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Circuit Playhouse 21%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Tennessee Shakespeare Company 8%



Favorite Local Theatre

Playhouse On the Square 36%

Theatre Memphis 27%

Emerald Theatre Company 9%

Hattiloo Theatre 8%

Germantown Community Theatre 5%

Quark Theatre 4%

Tennessee Shakespeare company 4%

Circuit Playhouse 2%

New Moon Theatre 2%

Theatreworks 2%



