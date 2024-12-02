First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Washington, DC Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

David Singleton - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

Jeremy McShan - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 10%

Morgan Decker - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - UMBC’s Musical Theatre Club 9%

Alex Mills - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 9%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Patricia “Pep” Targete - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 9%

Stacey Yvonne Claytor - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Kimberly Geipel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 7%

Kendall Mostafavi - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 7%

Stefan Sittig - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Stefan Sittig - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Caroline Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Marianna Constable - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 4%

John Poncy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

Shania Stewart Duane - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ahmad Maaty - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 10%

Danielle Diniz & Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 8%

Ariel Kraje - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Stefan Sittig - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Ama Law - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 6%

JAQUEL KNIGHT - THE WIZ - The National Theatre 6%

David Singleton - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Next Stop Theatre Company 5%

Ashleigh King - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Vincent Musgrave - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 5%

Valeria Cossu - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

David Neumann - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Kim Curtis - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

Denis Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Lorna Ventura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Christie Dubnansky - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

Mark Minnick - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Nikki Mirza - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Kurt Boehm - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jennifer J. Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Victor Musoni & Ken-Matt Martin - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Julie Herber - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 1%

Pauline Lamb - QULTERS - 1st Stage 1%

Megan Behm - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Tony Thomas - TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS - Arena Stage 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Cass Dumstra - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 10%

Sarah Robinson and Kim Lane - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 8%

Jessica Utz - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Amber Kiffney and Lori Crockett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Jennifer Durham - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 6%

Kit Sibley & Jean Schlichting - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Nicole Andres - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 5%

Claire Jeffreys - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Amber Kiffney - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 5%

Joan Lawrence - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 5%

Larissa Norris - RENT - Dominion Stage 4%

Lisa Leary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 4%

Angela Lee - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Lisa Leary - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 4%

Andrea Oswald - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Kati Andresson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Kyna Chilcot - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Lori Crockett and Lisa Leary - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

Nicole Andres - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Ana Kuzmanic - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 2%

Giuliana Weiss - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Judith Harmon - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Audrey Miller - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Dede Ayite - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

Ashlynn Ludwig - SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 5%

Lily Cunicelli - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Ashlynn Ludwig - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 5%

Becca Janney - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Susan Hilferty - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

Elizabeth Morton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

Bailey Hammett - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Cheyenne Hill - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Pei Lee - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Veronica Stevens - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 3%

Kendra Rai - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Paris Francesca - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Elizabeth Morton - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Bailey Hammett - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Rodrigo Muñoz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Ivania Stack - POTUS - Arena Stage 2%

Jeanette Christensen - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Cody Gilliam - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Donna Breslin - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Danielle Preston - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Jeannette Christensen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - Kennedy Center Family Theatre 2%

Heather Lockard - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 29%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 24%

ARE WE GOING TO HELL FOR THIS? - University of Maryland 19%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 19%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 9%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 33%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 19%

STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW - Arena Stage 15%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

THE MIGRATION: REFLECTIONS ON JACOB LAWRENCE - Arena Stage 12%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jennifer Morrissey - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 11%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 10%

Maura Lacy - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 9%

Liz Mykietyn - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 7%

LaMar Bagley - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 7%

Kimberly Kemp - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 6%

Joey Olson - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 6%

Kimberly Kemp - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 6%

Rob Tessier - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Frank D. Shutts II - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Paul Di Salvo - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Joanna Henry - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Angela Somers - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 4%

Vincent Worthington - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

Julia Arbutus - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Neil Patrick Harris - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 9%

Matt Conner and Mayu Molina Lehmann - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 8%

Amy Anders Corcoran - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 8%

Frank D. Shutts II - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Kevin S. McAllister - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 7%

Jolene Vettese - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Allison Arkell Stockman - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 4%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

Michael Windsor - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Tommy Malek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theater 4%

Angelisa Gillyard - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Mariano Caligaris - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Robert Mintz - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Deidra LaWan Starnes - QUILTERS - 1st Stage 3%

Andy Blankenbuehler - NINE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Fiona Rose Murphey - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Trip Cullman - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Mollie Greenberg - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 2%

Christina Coakley & Jennifer Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Mary Zimmerman - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theater 2%

Matt Moore - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

Mark Minnick - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Cara Phipps - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mary Hall Surface - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Stefan Sittig - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 13%

Jae Gee - ANTIGONE - Rude Mechanicals 12%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 10%

Danni Guy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 10%

LaMar Bagley - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 8%

Olivia Hinebaugh - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Sarah Hardy - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 6%

John Geddie - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 6%

Deb Hansen - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 6%

Terri Ritchey - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 5%

Jeff Walker - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 5%

Joey Pierce - IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Danilo Stapula - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Adrian Alea - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 7%

KenYatta Rogers - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 7%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Whitney White - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 6%

Alex Levy - WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 6%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 5%

Robert McNamara - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 4%

Margot Bordelon - POTUS - Arena Stage 4%

Tom Story & Shanara Gabrielle - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Scott J. Strasbaugh - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 3%

Nick Martin - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Raymond O’Caldwell - ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 3%

Alexa Yarboro Pettengill - THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 3%

Sarah Byrons - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Mark Rhea - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Tom Story - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 2%

Vanessa Gilbert - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Julie Herber - THE SQUIRELLS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Gené Fouché - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

José Carrasquillo - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Psalmayene 24 - TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS - Arena Stage 1%

Nilo Cruz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 1%

Derek Goldman - THE ART OF CARE - Mosaic Theater 1%

Moritz von Stuelpnagel - AVAAZ - Olney Theatre Center 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 6%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 5%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 3%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center 3%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 3%

KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 3%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rockville Musical Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

POTUS - Arena Stage 6%

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 5%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 5%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 5%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford’s Theatre 4%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 3%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 3%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Becker De Marco - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 14%

Paul Callahan - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 12%

Dan Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 11%

Dan Martin - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 10%

Ken and Patti - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 10%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

Jordan Hersh - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 7%

Kurt Gustafson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 7%

Ken and Patti Crawley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

Franklin Coleman - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 5%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christina Giles - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Alberto Segarra - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 6%

Amith Chandrashaker - AVAAZ - Olney Theatre Center 6%

Nate Files - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Christina Giles - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Colin K. Bills - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Helen Garcia-Alton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

Christian Henrríquez - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Ben Stanton - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 3%

Hailey Laroe - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Ian Claar - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 3%

Jiyoun Chang - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

Max Doolittle - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 3%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Hailey LaRoe - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Lynn Joslin - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

David A Hopkins - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

William K. D'Eugenio - TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS - Arena Stage 2%

Terry Smith - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Lynn Joslin - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Cody James - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

John D. Alexander - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Lynn Joslin - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 13%

Doug Bowles - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

Paige Austin Rammelkamp - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Matt Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 9%

Scott Richards - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

David Jaynes - AVENUE Q - Reston community players 8%

Sam Weich - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 7%

CJ Redden-Liotta - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Chris Zavadowski - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Colin Taylor - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 6%

Pam Gordet - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 6%

Angela Somers - 'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 4%

Jim Eckloff - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Alison Shafer - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 8%

Angie Benson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Merissa Driscoll - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Marika Countouris - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 7%

Will Van Dyke - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 7%

Christopher Youstra - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 7%

Christopher Youstra - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 7%

Walter Bobby Mccoy - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Matthew Scarborough - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 6%

Chris Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 5%

Ross Scott Rawlings - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 5%

Cedric Lyles - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Elisa Rosman - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Nathan Beary Blustein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Lucia LaNave - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 4%

Paige Rammelkamp - WORKING - Creative Cauldron 4%

Elisa Rosman - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Nathan Beary Blustein - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Refiye Tappan - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Peter Leigh-Nilsen - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center 8%

URINETOWN - American University 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

THE PROM - The Arlington Players 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 7%

SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 6%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 5%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 4%

MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

ZOMBIE PROM - Stars Performing Arts 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

RENT - Dominion Stage 3%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 2%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 1%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 1%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

RAGTIME - Signature Theatre 11%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 8%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 5%

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - The National Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 4%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 4%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 3%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

MJ - The National Theatre 3%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

FIDDLER ON ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 2%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%

FROG AND TOAD - Imagination Stage 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE HEIRESS OF HAWTREY HALL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 52%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 48%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 11%

JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 11%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 10%

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 9%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 7%

UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 6%

SQUISHY BUT FIRM: SEXCAPADES OF A CRIP GIRL - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

THE COMEUPPANCE - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 4%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

ARE WE AT WAR YET - Kogod in the Clarice performing arts center at the university of Maryland 3%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

THE TEMPEST - Devil’s Isle Shakespeare Co. 3%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - The Keegan Theatre 2%

LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 2%

THAT BRAT IN THE WHEELCHAIR - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 2%

JENNIE THE CAT - The Puppet Co. 2%

HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 2%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 1%

THE BORROWERS - MET's Fun Company 1%

INEBRIATED HOLIDAY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Divine Iweha - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - UMBC’s Musical Theatre Club 10%

Alicia Zheng - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Chris Maulden - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 5%

Giorgia Dallasta - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 5%

Colleen Lynch - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 5%

Noah Mutterperl - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Terrence Bartlebaugh - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Sam Gatica - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Christian Rogers - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Melanie Abad - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Brittany Washington - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 2%

Olivia Teitelbaum - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Colleen Lynch - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 2%

Hayden Polsky - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 2%

Stevie Miller - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 2%

Xander Conte - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Laura Mills - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

Anna Jones - ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 2%

Kelly Canady - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Shelby Young - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

Alden Michels - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 2%

Cody Boehm - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 2%

Christine Maxted - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%

Melanie McCleerey - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%

Jae Damauier - ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Alex Brightman - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 12%

Marco Salazar - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 8%

Brandon Uranowitz - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 6%

Adrian Blake Enscoe - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

Noah Mutterperl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Cam Powell - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Julianna Cooper - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Fran Tapia - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Brigid Wallace - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Natalie Weiss - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Chani Wereley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 2%

Denée Benton - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 2%

Kyle Dalsimer - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

John Gallagher, Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 2%

Caroline Graham - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jeff Davis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Shakil Azizi - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

Derrick D. Truby Jr. - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 2%

Carl Williams - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Jackie Madejski - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Cate Murray - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Harrison Smith - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Odette Gutierrez del Arroyo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

Gretchen Midgley - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Matthew Murray - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 7%

Shelby Young - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 6%

Adrienne Daly - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 6%

William Nash - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 5%

Amberley Kuo - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 5%

Ricardo Padilla - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 4%

Cameo Manning - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Brian Lyons-Burke - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Michael Kharfen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Tyrus Sanders - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Chris Shea - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Kieran Cross - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Shelly Wiese - ANTIGONE - American University 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

Gerardo Mirajes-Shafai - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

Matthew Murray - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 3%

Emma Altricher - HENRI IV - American University 3%

Mars Burggraf - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 3%

Brianna Goode - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Max Burchell - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Lila-Rose Roberts - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 2%

Tina Mullins - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

Gayle Nichols-Grimes - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Lanny Warkentien - IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Noah Mutterperl - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Danny Seal - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Maddox Morfit-Tighe - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Stacy Whittle - THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 5%

Brenda Parker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Adam Ressa - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 4%

Yaiza Figueroa - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Scott Bakula - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 3%

Bess Kaye - POTUS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Alex Mills - TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 3%

Carolina Reyes - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Dylan Toms - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Irene Hamilton - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Anna Takayo - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jolene Vettese - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Zack Powell - ARMS AND THE MAN - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Robert Fremon - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Susan Marie Rhea - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Edmée - Marie Faal - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Ro Boddie - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 2%

Jackie Madejski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Dina Thomas - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 1%

Tonya Beckman - SHUTTER SISTERS - 1st Stage 1%

Catherine Flye - THE WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 14%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 11%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 9%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 8%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 8%

ANTIGONE - American University 7%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 6%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

HENRI IV - American University 4%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 4%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

NEIL SIMON'S RUMORS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 2%

DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

RAPTURE BLISTER BURN - St. Mark's Players 1%



Best Play (Professional)

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

THE COLORED MUSEUM - Studio Theatre 6%

ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 6%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 5%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

POTUS - Arena Stage 5%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 5%

THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 4%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 4%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 4%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 4%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDOBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

EISENHOWER THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Olney Theatre Center 2%

TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 2%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 1%

SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Matt Liptak - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 11%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 10%

Jessica Trementozzi - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 10%

Bill Pressly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Gavin Mosier - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 8%

Dan Widerski & Sheila Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 7%

Jimmy Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 6%

Jimmy Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 6%

Morgan Gallagher - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Rebecca Kalant and Adam Ressa - ANNIE - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Vincent Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 5%

Bridgette Dennett - TRUE WEST - Klein Theatre 5%

Vince Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Vince Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Joyce Milford - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 3%

Vincent Worthington - NEIL SIMON'S RUMORS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matt Liptak - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Kristian Woerner - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 8%

David Zinn - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 6%

Clifton Chadick - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Andrew Cohen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 6%

Debra Kim Sivigny - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Matt Liptak - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Vincent Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Grisele Gonzales - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Frank J. Oliva - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Rachel Hauck - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Michael Windsor & Laura Valenti - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Meghan Raham - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 3%

David DiFalco - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Milagros Ponce De Leon - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Tony Cisek - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Frank Labovitz - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 2%

David DiFalco - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 2%

Megan Holden - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Josh Sticklin - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Matthew Keenan - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Mark Wendland - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Misha Kachman - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Natsu Onoda Power - POSTCARDS FROM IHATOV - 1st Stage 1%

Gavin Moshier - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 22%

Liz Shaher - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 20%

Justin Schmitz - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 18%

Janice Rivera - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 17%

Michael Kiley - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 14%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 10%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andie Matten - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 17%

Alec Green - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 10%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

John Shivers - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 5%

Justin Schmitz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Justin Ellington - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 4%

Brandon Cook - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Justin Schmitz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Kenny Neal - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Matthew Rowe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Jimmy Garver - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 3%

Brandon Cook - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mark Smedley - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

nick tha 1da - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Ethan Balis - THE WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 2%

Sarah O'Halloran - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Kenny Neal - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Tom Majarov - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Saarung Soomro - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Sarah O'Halloran - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Madeline 'Mo' Oslejsek - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Connor Halvorsen-Ramm - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 15%

Hunter Sidle - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - UMBC’s Musical Theatre Club 8%

Alexandrina Calvo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Tammy Peters - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

Zach Walsh - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

Maura Lacy - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

McKinley Seale - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

Evan Zimmerman - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

Liz Colendene - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Andrew Morin - 110 IN THE SHADE - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Shakil Azizi - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Cam Powell - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - The Arlington Players 3%

BrandRick Levy - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Rachael Fine - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Anastasia Janchak - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 3%

Meghan Bentley - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

Daniel Kundrat - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

James Maxted - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 2%

Michael Blinde - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Ashton Schaffer - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

Sarah Lehner - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Sophia Sharaa - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 2%

Alease Warren - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Talya Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 2%

Joshua Nettinga - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Shakil Azizi - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Adian Chapman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 5%

Calvin McCullough - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Noah Mutterperl - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 5%

Anna Theoni DiGiovanni - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

Sarah Chapin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Sumie Yotsukura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Arial Kraje - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Carolyn Tachoir - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

David James - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

Sydne Lyons - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Bobby Libby - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Danny Smigielski - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Ollie Maxted - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Ro Boddie - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Stanley - NINE - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Dylan Toms - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Judy Kuhn - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Jordyn Taylor - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Victor Musoni - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Emily Erickson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Leela Dawson - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Brigid Wallace - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Nikki Mirza - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Jeremy Crawford - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alaina (AJ) Jenkins - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 8%

Johancy (Jay) Reyes - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 8%

Shakil Azizi - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 7%

Eleanore Tapscott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

Cameron McBride - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 5%

Sirra Faal - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 5%

Drew Okoye - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 5%

Anna Mae Murphy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 4%

Danielle Comer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Zell Murphy - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Spencer Milligan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Alexis Edgely - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 3%

Wilson Johnson - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 3%

Liz Mykietyn - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Finn Fairfield - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Julia Rudgers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Lucy Bond - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 2%

Nathan McGraw - LAUGHINGSTOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Dylan Nicholson - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Paul McLane - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

Paul Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Reanna Larson - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 2%

Malerie Goodman - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%

Tanya Johnson-Herron - DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 2%

John Paul Odle - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Awa Sal Secka - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 7%

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Hilary Dennis - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Lauren Baker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 4%

Yesenia iglesias - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 4%

Angela Whittaker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Danielle Davy - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts CEnter 3%

Seth Drenning - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Brigid Wallace - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Hope Cassady - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Willem Rogers - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Tiffany Renee Johnson - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

Ryan Sellers - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Pauline Lamb - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Corbin Ford - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Alan Naylor - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Craig wallace - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 2%

Andres Roa - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Victor Salinas - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Justine 'Icy' Moral - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Luz Nicolás - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Kira Gandolfo - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Frank britton - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 1%

Delbis Cardona - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 32%

ANASTASIA - Pied Piper Theatre 23%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pied Piper Theatre 22%

GUYS AND DOLLS - ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre 14%

A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Seton Players 9%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

WILLY WONKA - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 17%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 10%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 8%

JUNIE. B JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 7%

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 6%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 6%

PICASSO - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 5%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - Imagination Stage 5%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

OPIE AND THE OPEN TENT - The National Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRYTALE - Imagination Stage 4%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - MET's Fun Company 4%

SING DOWN THE MOON - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

QUIJOTE Y SANCHO PANZA, ¡NUEVAS ANDANZAS! - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 3%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 3%

HANSEL AND GRETEL - The Puppet Co. 2%

JENNIE THE CAT: A HALLOWEEN ADVENTURE - The Puppet Co. 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Little Theatre of Alexandria 14%

Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Reston Community Players 8%

Next Generation Arts Council 7%

Rooftop Productions 6%

Sterling Playmakers 6%

Rockville Musical Theatre 5%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

City of Fairfax Theatre Company 5%

Wind River Theater at the ARTFactory 5%

Dominion Stage 4%

The Arlington Players 3%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

Prince William Little Theater 3%

St. Mark’s Players 2%

McLean Community Players 2%

Ovations Theatre 2%

Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Silhouette Stages 2%

The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

Plastic 1%

Bad Medicine Comedy 1%

Lebanon Community Theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Signature Theatre 13%

Workhouse Arts Center 11%

Arena Stage 7%

The National Theatre 7%

GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Olney Theatre Center 5%

Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Scena theatre 4%

Ford's Theatre 3%

Round House Theatre 3%

The Keegan Theatre 3%

StageCoach Theatre 3%

Studio Theatre 2%

Imagination Stage 2%

Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

The Puppet Co. 2%

Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Theater J 2%

Rorschach Theatre 1%

Solas Nua 1%

Triune Entertainment 1%

Washington Stage Guild 1%



Comments