Beaverton High School Student Presents ALICE BY HEART

Beaverton's Arts and Communication Magnet Academy is currently staging a production of Alice by Heart, a musical by Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, and Jessie Nelson.

Alice, a young girl in 1940, must face the current sickness and imminent death of her best friend Alfred, as they both hide in the London Underground during the Blitzkrieg of WW2. She turns to the only solace she has, her memory of their favorite childhood story, Alice in Wonderland.

This modern retelling of an all-time classic will have you moved to tears, as over 60 students have come together to bring Lewis Caroll's tale to life.

Tickets are available now at acma.booktix.com. The show opens November 14th and runs for two weeks.

