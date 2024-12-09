Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mikayla Hubbard and Summer Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 17%

Jenny Morris Eisenbraun - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 12%

Dorian Brooke - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 8%

Renee Guittar - NEWSIES - Artistry 6%

Jenessa Iverson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Chris Adam - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 5%

Andrew Lester - A DRINKING GAME-MINNESOTA: DIRTY DANCING - Shadow Horse Theatre 5%

Camryn Buelow - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 4%

Delaney Hunter - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

Rush Benson - BLENDED HARMONY - Theater Mu / History Theater 3%

Lewis Youngren - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

Delaney Hunter - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Jen Haider - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Elly Stahlke & Kyle Weiler - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 3%

Stephanie bertuman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 3%

Sandra Agustin, Dipankar Mukherjee & Cast - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

Kyle Weiler - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 2%

Jennifer Haider - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 2%

Travis Waldschmidt - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

Sergio Trujillo - ON YOUR FEET - Ordway Center 2%

Kate McCall - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

LAURI KRAFT - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 2%

Jennifer Haider - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 2%

Karla Nweje - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A. Emily Heaney - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 19%

Sully Ratke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 12%

Anna Olson and Hannah Johnson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Sarah Christenson - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 6%

Katy Sherman - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Carol Shukle - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Carmen Edman - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Mathew J. LeFebvre - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 4%

Amber Buckanaga - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 4%

Kathy Kohl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 4%

Meghan Kent - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

SAMANTHA FROMM HADDOW - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 3%

Sonya Berlovitz - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 3%

Aimee Tanner - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 3%

Carol Shukle - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Meghan Kent - SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

Aimee Tanner & Maggie Micek - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Molly O'Gara - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 2%

Zamora Simmons - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

Jacourtney Mountain-Bluhm - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Maggie Micek - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 1%

John Merritt - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Meghan Kent - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 1%

Laurie Clements - JULIUS CAESER - Hopkins Community Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 32%

C.L.U.E. - Collide Theatrical Dance Company 22%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Collide 21%

WONDERLAND - Sol Creative Performing Arts 12%

IN THE SHADOWS - James Sewell Ballet 8%

POINTED HUMOR - James Sewell Ballet 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Braylon Lane - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 13%

Brandon R. Caviness - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 10%

Greta Grosch - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 7%

Andrew Scipioni - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Christopher Teipner - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 4%

Marcia Milgrom Dodge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 4%

Sean Byrd - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 4%

Ben Bakken - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

Jamie Harms - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Michael Brindisi/ Cat Brindisi - BEAUTIFUL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

Tyler Michaels King - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 3%

Wes Drummond - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 3%

Rob Sutherland - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

Amanda Weis - TUCK EVERLASTING - Phipps Center for the Arts 3%

David Metcalf - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE CHRISTMAS SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Bradley Greenwald & Steven Epp - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 3%

Jasper Grawe & Sara Russell - SEUSSICAL - Burnsville Summer Theatre 2%

Julia Rosa Sosa - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - New Native Theatre 2%

Daniel J. Bryant - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Bryn Tanner - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

Eric Morris - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

Kevin Berg - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Lily Tung Crystal - BLENDED HARMONY - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

Anna Olson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Drew Smith - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Open Door Community Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kivan Kirk - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 7%

Tracy Brigden - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 7%

Bill Partlan - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 6%

Amanda Fuller - ROMEO & JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 6%

Tom Nelson - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 6%

Duck Washington - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 6%

Tyler Michaels King - THE REUNION - Trademark theatre 5%

Katie Bradley - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 4%

Scott Ford - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 4%

Mickey Van Drehle - BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 4%

George Roesler - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

Jack Neveaux - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 4%

Greta Grosch - I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 4%

Arin Arbus - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 4%

Dipankar Mukherjee - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

Craig Johnson - TORCH SONG - Six Points Theatre 3%

Joseph Haj - THE HISTORIES - Guthrie Theater 2%

Aya Ogawa - THE NOSEBLEED - presented by Walker Art Center / Theater Mu 2%

Doug Scholz-Carlson - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Joseph Haj - RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 2%

Grace Barnstead - MACHINAL - Clevername Theatre 2%

Sophie Peyton - MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 2%

Lester Mayers - THEY WEAR TEAL RIBBONS AROUND THEIR TONGUES - Full Circle Theatre Company 1%

Hamid Dehghani - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 1%

Dominique Serrand - SPEECHLESS - Moving company 1%



Best Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 13%

CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 8%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 5%

NEWSIES - Artistry 5%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lyric Arts - Anoka 2%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 2%

THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 2%

BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 2%

COME FROM AWAY - Ordway Center 2%

HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

I AM BETTY - History Theater 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Tamayo Montoya - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 16%

Allen L. Hughes - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 11%

Braeden Cliff - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 6%

Jacob Lee Hofer - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 6%

Sue Ellen Berger - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 6%

Jamie Harms - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Karin Olson - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 5%

Jacob Lee Hofer - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 4%

Shannon Elliot - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 4%

Grant E. Merges - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 4%

Grant Merges - THE LIGHTNING THIEF MUSICAL - GREAT Theatre 4%

Kyia Britts - NEWSIES - Artistry 4%

Michael Klaers - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 4%

Alex Clark - CRAZY FOR YOU - Lakeshore Players 3%

Avery Reagan - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Jason Lynch - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Mike Grogan - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

Falsettos - GRANT MERGES - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Kurt Jung - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 2%

Josh Barnd & Max Taggart - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Tom Mays - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 2%

Joshua Barnd - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 1%

Karin Olson - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 1%

Kenneth Posner - ON YOUR FEET - Ordway Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Trevor Woggon - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 15%

Aaron VanDanacker - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 11%

Amanda Weis - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 7%

Andrew Kust - BEAUTIFUL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 7%

Denise Prosek - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 6%

Dylan Sauder - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 5%

Stanford Moore - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 5%

Shirley Mier - CABARET - Theatre55 5%

Diana Fornshell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Elise Santa - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theatre 4%

Madeline Huss - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Open Door Community Theater 4%

Logan Campbell - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

Casey Barker, Josh Roeser - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 4%

Kyle Baker - ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 3%

Raymond Berg - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Artistry 3%

Kate Mariana Brown - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

Marco Real-D'arbelles - TEATRO DEL PUEBLO - Love in a Time of Hate 2%

Raymond Berg - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Artistry 2%

Christopher Franklin - ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera 2%

Anita Ruth - CRAZY FOR YOU - Artistry 2%

Joshua Zecher-Ross - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%



Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 13%

CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 8%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 4%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 3%

ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Arts 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 3%

NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

ONCE - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 2%

SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Delano Dramatic Company 2%

CABARET - Theatre55 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Lakeshore Players 2%

GHOST QUARTET - Theatre Elision 2%

BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

I AM BETTY - History Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ahmad Mohamed - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 7%

Frank Brutejcek - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Orthogonal Productions 6%

Allie Kroehler - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 5%

Caitlin Sparks - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 4%

Ethan Nelson - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

China Brickey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Lillian Walker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 3%

Tolu Ekisola - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Rachel Williams - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

John Naumann - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 2%

Laura Smith - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Delano Dramatic Company 2%

Allison Vandermark - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Nora Sonneborn - 9 TO 5 - Lyric Arts 2%

Julie Hatlestad - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 2%

Connor Bailey - JERSEY BOYS - Duluth Playhouse 2%

Rik Kutcher - CABARET - Theatre55 2%

Brianna Stole - WAITRESS - GREAT Theatre 2%

Katriela Scarborough - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Bunce Performing Arts 2%

Will Roland - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 2%

Laura Carlson - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Max Kile - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Linda Metcalf - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - 2024 2%

Nubio Monks - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Will Dusek - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

Will Dusek - JERSEY BOYS - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Em Rosenberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 7%

Tyler Michaels King - RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 7%

Will Sturdivant - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie theater 5%

Dan Brabec - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 4%

Thomas Draskovic - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 4%

Molly O'Neil - MISERY - Duluth Playhouse 4%

Meri Golden - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

Rick Wyman - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 4%

Bill Arnold - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 4%

Kyra Richardson - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 3%

John Bush - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Becca Claire Hart - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

Angela Timberman - APPLES IN WINTER - Gremlin Theatre 3%

Tom Nelson - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Michael Pearce Donley - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 3%

Tarah Flanagan - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

Tod Peterson - I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 2%

Bob Stromberg - TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 2%

Isaac Olson - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Angela Timberman - ANN BY HOLLAND TAYLOR - PRIME Productions 2%

Jeremy Motz - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 2%

Suzanne Victoria Cross - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 2%

Will Sturdivant - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Daniel Jose Molina - HENRIAD - Guthrie Theater 2%

Neil Beckman - TORCH SONG - Six Points Theatre 2%



Best Play

TRIPLE ESPRESSO - Plymouth Playhouse 12%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 8%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 6%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Gray Mallard Theatre 6%

THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 5%

A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 5%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 5%

I'M PROUD OF YOU - Theatre L'Homme Dieu 4%

LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 4%

STONES IN HIS POCKET - Latte Da 4%

KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

RICHARD II - Guthrie Theater 3%

ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 3%

BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

TORCH SONG - Six Points Theatre 3%

HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 3%

SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 3%

HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

MEN ON BOATS - Theatre in the Round 2%

THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 2%

HENRIAD - Guthrie Theater 2%

ANN BY HOLLAND TAYLOR - PRIME Productions 2%

BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

ELIXIR OF LOVE - Minnesota Opera 30%

Trouble In Tahiti & Service Provider - Minnesota Opera 23%

CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA - Minnesota Opera 20%

DARK SISTERS - Journey North Opera Company 19%

SUOR ANGELICA - Out of the Box Opera 8%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gabe Hubbard - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 16%

Lex Liang - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 9%

Adam Oster - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 9%

Megan Woods - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 7%

Tim Hatley - BACK TO THE FUTURE - Orpheum Theatre 7%

Sarah Brandner - URINETOWN - Lakeshore Players 7%

Brady Whitcomb - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 5%

Dan Sherman - BOEING, BOEING - 4 Community Theatre 5%

Eli Sherlock - THE COLOR PURPLE - Theatre Latte Da 4%

Tania Barrenechea - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 4%

Michaela Lochen - NEWSIES - Artistry 3%

Mark Koski - SHE LOVEâ€™S ME - Lakeshore Players 3%

Erik Paulson - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 3%

Mina Kinukawa - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

Adam Oster - SIDESHOW - Ashland Productions 3%

Benjamin Olsen - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%

Marsha Ginsberg - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Guthrie Theater 2%

Daniel Penessa - JULIUS CAESAR - Hopkins Community Theatre 2%

Hamlet - LEAH RAMILLANO - Great River Shakespeare Festival 1%

Sarah Brandner - THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 1%

Mina Kinukawa - ANON(YMOUS) - Full Circle Theatre 1%

Rick polanek - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 1%

Courtney O'Neill - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 1%

Rick Polenek - THE MONEYLENDER'S DAUGHTER - Six Points Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Kraus - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 13%

Jon Christenson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 10%

Born Into Royalty - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 10%

Richard Graham - NEWSIES - Artistry 8%

Payton Walz - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 6%

Christy Johnson - LINCOLNâ€™S CHILDREN - Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 6%

Torgo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Lakeshore Players 6%

Bethany Lacktorin - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 5%

Born into Royalty - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ashland Productions 5%

Kevin Springer - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 4%

Katharine Horowitz - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 4%

Born into Royalty - CRAZY FOR YOU - Lakeshore Players 4%

Warren Sampson - SILENT SKY - Theatre in the Round 4%

John Gromada - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Guthrie Theater 4%

Payton Waltz - CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Mikaal Sulaiman - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 3%

Katharine Horowitz - BEHIND THE SUN - History theatre 3%

Jeff Polunas - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kevin Springer - JOHNNY SKEEKY - Theatre Latte Da 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Anna Lakin - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 7%

Cameron Roy Hall - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 6%

John Siracusa - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 6%

T. Mychael Rambo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 5%

Brittany Squillance - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 5%

Tucker Gaspar - SWEENEY TODD - Ashland Productions 4%

Kiara Angline - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 4%

Lauren Knutson Dixon - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 4%

Julia Scott Russell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - 4 Community Theatre 3%

David Darrow - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Guthrie Theater 3%

Emily Gunyou Halaas - SCOTLAND, PA - Theater Latte Da 3%

Mena Koch - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Trey Shibley - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Natalie Neuschwander - HAIRSPRAY - Burnsville Summer Theatre 3%

Sarah Anderson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 3%

Alexander Nelson - NUNCRACKERS: THE NUNSENSE HOLIDAY SHOW - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 2%

Mack Armbruster - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chaska Valley Family Theatre 2%

Armando Harlow Ronconi - NEWSIES - Artistry 2%

Shad Hanley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROL KING MUSICAL - Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 2%

Michael Burton - CABARET - Orthogonal Productions 2%

Dan Britt - THE PRODUCERS - Morris Park Players 2%

James Lane - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Keri Hommez - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Phipps Center for the Arts 2%

Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan - BLENDED å’Œ (HARMONY): THE KIM LOO SISTERS - Theater Mu / History Theater 2%

Ricky Satterness - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Open Door Community Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cassie Edlund - ANASTASIA - Eagan Summer Community Theatre 8%

Ben Thietje - 9 TO 5 - Lyric Arts 8%

Alex Galick - ROMEO AND JULIET - Frosted Glass Creative 8%

Laura Smith - THE CRUCIBLE - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 7%

Wes Studi - FOR THE PEOPLE - Guthrie Theater 6%

Jen Trundle - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 5%

Matt Saxe - HECUBA - Pangea World Theater 5%

Jay Kitsler - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Rosetown Players 4%

Deanne McDonald - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 4%

Craig Johnson - ROPE - Gremlin Theatre 4%

Nate Swanson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Play's The Thing 3%

Alex Barreto Hathway - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 3%

Taylor Evans - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 3%

Tarah Flanagan - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Great River Shakespeare Festival 3%

David Valentine - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 3%

Stacia Rice - HOLMES/POIROT - Park Square Theater 3%

James Harvin - A CHRISTMAS IN OCHOPEE - NEW NATIVE THEATRE 3%

Tyler Stamm - LOVE IN A TIME OF HATE - Teatro Del Pueblo 3%

Maia Carnicom - BLOODY MURDER - FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Pej Vahdat - ENGLISH - Guthrie Theater 2%

Matt Lytle - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Emily Fury Daly - HAMLET - Great River Shakespeare Festival 2%

Gregory Yang - HELLS CANYON - Theater Mu 2%

Jeannie Lander - THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 2%

Luke Langfeldt - KING LEAR - Theater in the Round 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Ashland Productions 19%

SEUSSICAL - Burnsville Summer Theatre 17%

NEWSIES - Artistry 12%

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEINâ€™S CINDERELLA - Westonka Community Theatre 11%

FANTASTIC MR FOX - Sidekick theatre 11%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF MUSICAL - GREAT Theatre 9%

THE NAME JAR - Stages Theatre Company / Theater Mu 8%

MOYA - Childrens Theater 5%

SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN VIKINGS - Old Log Theatre 5%

CHILDREN'S PLAYHOUSE - Westonka Community Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Burnsville Summer Theatre 9%

Phoenix Theatre 7%

Ashland Productions 5%

Plymouth Playhouse/4 Community Theatre 5%

Chaska Valley Family Theatre 5%

Guthrie Theater 5%

Lyric Arts 4%

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres 4%

Open Door Community Theater 4%

New Native Theatre 4%

FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato 3%

Bunce Performing Arts 3%

Westonka Community Theatre 3%

Theater in the Round 3%

Eagan Summer Community Theatre 3%

Theater Latte Da 3%

Theater Mu 2%

Ordway Center 2%

Duluth Playhouse 2%

GREAT Theatre 2%

Theatre Latte Da 2%

Morris Park Players 1%

Artistry 1%

Gray Mallard Theatre 1%

Fortuneâ€™s Fool Theatre 1%



Comments