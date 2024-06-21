Further Details Revealed For PURPLE RAIN in Minneapolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Aadditional creative team members and performance dates have been announced for the pre-Broadway world premiere stage adaptation of Prince’s legendary film and album, PURPLE RAIN. The production will run April 10 – May 11, 2025 at Hennepin Arts’ historic State Theatre in Minneapolis as part of its 2024-2025 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. The official opening night is Wednesday, April 30.

Tony Award Winner Jason Michael Webb will be the production’s Music Supervisor and will also provide musical arrangements and orchestrations for the production.

L Londell McMillan, Chairman of The NorthStar Group, and Larry Mestel, Founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music, also announced today that Morris Hayes and Bobby Z, both of whom worked with Prince for years as bandmates and musical collaborators, have joined the production as Music Advisers. Morris Hayes was the keyboardist of Prince’s band, “The New Power Generation,” for nearly two decades and was also Prince’s Musical Director for several years. Bobby Z was the drummer in Prince’s band, “The Revolution,” for nearly a decade and appeared in the film PURPLE RAIN.

“As well-known collaborators and bandmates with Prince from different eras, we are thrilled to invite Bobby Z and Morris Hayes to join the PURPLE RAIN production as Music Advisers,” said L Londell McMillan. “Prince very much enjoyed live musicals and talked about adapting PURPLE RAIN for the stage. I can’t imagine two better artists to work with us and the Broadway creative team to help ensure that PURPLE RAIN is brilliantly realized, on stage, in a way that honors Prince and his music legacy.”

“Bringing in Morris Hayes and Bobby Z, two of Prince’s longtime collaborators, was extremely important as we move forward with the pre-Broadway premiere of PURPLE RAIN,” said Larry Mestel. “Having worked with Prince for years, they will ensure this production holds true to Prince’s vision and continues his legacy. Matching their history and musical contributions with Prince, alongside the creative team already in place, will surely bring magic to the stage.”

As previously announced, this stage adaptation, based on the film, PURPLE RAIN, will feature a story by Prince; a book by Tony Award winner and two-time Pulitzer Prize-finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn; music and lyrics by Prince; and direction by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

CELEBRATION PANEL

Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, book writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and music supervisor Jason Michael Webb,will be joined by Bobby Z and Morris Hayes for a “First Look” panel discussion at CELEBRATION 2024 thisSaturday, June 22 in Minneapolis. For details, please visit: https://www.paisleypark.com/celebration-2024

OPEN CASTING CALLS

The production will also be holding open casting call auditions in Minneapolis for all roles. Dates and information will be announced in the coming weeks and will also be available at https://purplerainbroadway.com/

