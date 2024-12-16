Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards; NEWSIES THE MUSICAL at Croswell Opera House Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Michigan Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Emma Orr - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 7%

Jodi Hissong - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 7%

Dom Glover - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 6%

Erin Robere - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

N'Jeri Nicholson - RENT - Stagecrafters 5%

Cy Paolantonio - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 5%

Riley Bannister - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Melissa Sparks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Chloe Page - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 3%

Tricia Rogers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Flint Community Players 3%

Katey Martinek - FOREVER PLAID - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

John Luther - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Sara Sherman and Anthony J Hamilton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Sarah Kilgore - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk 3%

Torrey Thomas - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Yesenia Cotto - TICK TICK... BOOM - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Mieke Moll - DOSNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Diamond Carswell - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Alyssa Rae Thomas - GYPSY - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Spencer Genrich & Kayla Harwood - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Maritoni Harte - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

Abigail Rebekah Shown - OKLAHOMA! - Cornwell’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Mark McCleese - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Rianna Clay - BAMBILAND - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Jenna Williams and Terri Manning - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Szczotka - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 8%

Elaine Kauffman - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Jennifer Lothian - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Michael ameloot - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 4%

Jen Brown - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Jennifer Lothian - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Karimah Franklin and Audra Auston - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Alexander Stimson - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Dusti Donbrock - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Grace Santamaria - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Kristine Maier - AMADEUS - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Brandon R. McWilliams - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Bonnie Pitsch - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 3%

Jess Luiz - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Chloe Callender - ICARUS/PANDORA AND THE SICKLE MOON - The Sauk 2%

Toni Davison - JULIUS CAESAR - Shakespeare in Detroit 2%

Rachel Arbaugh - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon 2%

Anne Craft - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Leah Cooley - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Michael A. Gravame - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Tamara Marla Hornby & Karen Connor - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Alexandria Szczotka - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Croswell Opera House 2%

Kathleen Duffy - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Kelli Gibbons - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Flint Community Players 2%

Alex Szczotka - OKLAHOMA! - Cornwell's Dinner Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 5%

Brian Sage - RENT - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Emilie Florkowski - RENT - Stagecrafters 5%

Erin Pifer - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 5%

Michael Lluberes - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Erika Wyman Abrahamson - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Debra Calabrese - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 4%

Jolene Frankey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Ben Zylman - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Danyel Loyd - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Port Huron Civic Theatre 3%

John Luther - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Erica Valimont - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Chris Grooms - TICK TICK... BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Will Gearring - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Matthew Cremeans - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Flint Community Players 2%

Mitch Master - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Anna Dreslinski - WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Encore Musical Theatre Company 2%

Emily Diener - URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Eric Hand - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Tamara Marla Hornby - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Zach Wood - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 2%

Tricia Rogers - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Flint Community Players 2%

King Ryan Singleton - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Face Off Theatre 2%

John (JD) Deierlein - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Alan Greenberg - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 7%

Amisha Groce - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 7%

Asia Mark - THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 5%

Brenda Sparks - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Anthony J Hamilton - BARBECUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Anthony J Hamilton - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Jeff Daniels - DIVA ROYALE - The Purple Rose Theatre Company 3%

John Rutherford - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 3%

Kevin Emmons - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 3%

Kevin Dodd - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Dominique Eisengruber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 2%

Shannon Emmons - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Jason J. Flannery - PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Fiona Dunlop - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Robert Arbaugh - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Joe Johnston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Lucinda Chavez - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 2%

Russell Boyle - THE CEMENTARY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Paul Bruce - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Marissa Harrington - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Kevin Fitzhenry - THE MOUSETRAP - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Dee Dee Batteast - SKELETON CREW - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Eric Petersen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 2%

Brian Townsend - OUR TOWN - The Players Guild of Dearborn 1%

Tony Targan - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 6%

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 4%

GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 3%

PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 3%

CABARET - Croswell Opera House 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

ALICE BY HEART - The Dio 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

TICK, TICK, ...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 1%

RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 1%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%

JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 10%

Catherine Martlett-Dreher - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 7%

Crosby Slupe - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 6%

Charlie Packard - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Cody Skalmowski - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 4%

Dustin D. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Chelsie McPhilimy - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Delaney McKenzie - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Delaney McKenzie - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Parker Watson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Will Daguanno - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

Matt Weber - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Angela Forant - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Sauk 2%

Amy Lauder, Frank Ginis - LEND ME A TENOR - The Farmington Players 2%

Ed Guay - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Lanny Potts - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Obie Birch - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 2%

Neil Koivu - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Gayla Fox - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Frank Ginis - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Shaunn Rice - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

John (JD) Deierlein - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

Bennett Black - ESCANABA IN LOVE - PTD Productions 2%

CJ Ramseyer - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Tracy McCullough - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Zachary Nash - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 8%

Adam P. Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 7%

Audra Bass - RENT - Downriver Actors Guild 4%

Beth Wondolowski - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 4%

Matty Owen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Marie McColley-Kerstetter - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Christopher D. Littlefield - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

Matt Kush - RENT - Stagecrafters 3%

Todd Schreiber - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 3%

Chris Gray - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Zach Everly - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 3%

Steve Zumbrun - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Curtis Rowe III - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

Curtis Rowe III - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Ben Villaluz - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

Josh Keller - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Wynn Marsh/Ray Novak - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

Chris Martin and Callum Johnston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Scott Bell - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Kristi Gautsche - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk Theatre 2%

Daniel Greig - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Marie McColley-Kerstetter - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Audra Bass - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Chris Gray - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Nicole Martin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%



Best Musical

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 7%

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 6%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 5%

RENT - Tibbits Opera House 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 4%

CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Face Off Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - ForeverAfter Productions 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Croswell Opera House 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Fenton Village Players 2%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Sauk 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Huss - ALICE BY HEART - The Dio 8%

Aaron Roos - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Alayna Brazzil - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Caila Conklin - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 4%

Brenda Sparks - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Adam Grey - RENT - Stagecrafters 3%

Stacy Barrett - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Andrew Martin - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

McKenlee Wilson - SPRING AWAKENING - Flint Rep 2%

Zach Avery - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Jacqui Clarke - TITLE OF SHOW - Flint Community Players 2%

Kevin Ludwig - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Croswell Opera House 2%

Julia Luterman - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD RETURNS - RPG Entertainment 1%

Matt Ottinger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 1%

David Blackburn - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 1%

Enrique Miguel - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 1%

Via Novarro - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 1%

Brad Hardecki - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Port Huron Civic Theatre 1%

Anjewel Lenoir - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 1%

Alyssa Bauer - BEAUTIFUL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 1%

Mitch Voss - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%

Alan Neuwirth - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 1%

Adam Coggins - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Flint Community Players 1%

Lucas Story - TICK TICK... BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Mario Simone (Sweeney) - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Asia Mark - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shakespeare in detroit 4%

Brenda Sparks - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Tibbits Opera House 4%

Quinn Kelly - PICKLEBALL - Riverwalk Theatre 4%

Emma Orr - EURYDICE - Flint Community Players 4%

Ruth Ann Molenaar - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Autumn Thiellesen-Frazee - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 3%

Xavier Bolden - EXIT STRATEGY - Face Off Theatre 3%

Jason Morrison - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Chrissy Westbury - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Dormouse Theatre 2%

Zackery Chapman - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Matthew Mueller - BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 2%

Rebekah Graham - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 2%

Amy Willis - BARBEQUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Trevor Stefanick - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Ellie Mosher - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Luka Pawsek - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Drew Dixon - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Bryana Hall - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Ellie Gray - MOCKINGBIRD - The Sauk 2%

Ashley Wickett - THE ANTICHRIST COMETH - The Purple Rose Theatre Co. 1%

Tessa Isaacson - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 1%

Sydnee Corbin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 1%

Dan Coyne - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 1%

Bianca Washington Ciungan - POTUS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Jordan Climie - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 1%



Best Play

THE GOLDEN LOC - The obsidian theatre festival 7%

PICKLEBALL - Riverwalk Theatre 5%

PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 5%

SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 4%

PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Southgate Community Players 3%

CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

SHEDDING THE ANTLERS - Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 3%

THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

OUR TOWN - The Players Guild of Dearborn 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 3%

BATHROOM HUMOR - Fenton Village Players 3%

HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 3%

INTO THE SIDE OF A HILL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 3%

THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

SIANT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan's Theatre 2%

NATIVE GARDENS - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

MOCKINGBIRD - The Sauk 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.J. Guban - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 6%

Doug Miller - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 5%

Charlie Packard - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 5%

Kat Blakeslee - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 4%

Matthew Cremeans - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 4%

Doug Miller - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

David Kyhn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 4%

Don Wilson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

David Kuykendall - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 3%

Tom Ferris - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Ashley Somers & Val Compau - WIZARD OF OZ - Burns Park Players 3%

Tobin Ost/Marty Flake - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - CRoswell Opera House 3%

Kat Blakeslee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 2%

Dan Guyette - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

Joshua Tripp - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 2%

Bruce Crews - CRIMINAL MISCHIEF - The Sauk 2%

David Kyhn - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Charles Packard - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livoinia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Fred & Annette Ogger - INTO THE WOODS - The Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Dawn Reitano - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

Eric Maher - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Ryan Filpansick - TITLE OF SHOW - Flint Community Players 2%

Valerie Compau - WIZARD OF OZ - Burns Park Players 2%

Justin Muse - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Jaky Van Dox, Mike Dundas - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zach Wood - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 9%

Chris Goosman - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 7%

Brenda Sparks - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 7%

Sam Johnson-Begay - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Karl Kasischke - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 4%

Carter Rice - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Farmers Alley Theatre 4%

Joseph Dickson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 3%

Jacob Myny - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Justin Schmitz - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 3%

Rob O'Brien - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Jen Ambrose - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Sauk Theater 3%

Brynn Arnall - GYPSY - Horizon Performing Arts 2%

Kevin Stephinson and Dave Genette - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Stagecrafters 2%

David Genette - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 2%

Jacob Myny - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Eric Nogas - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 2%

Valerie Compau - JERSEY BOYS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Nick Kibler - SWEENEY TODD - Avon Players 2%

Noah King-Bates - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 2%

Dave Barton - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Chuck Goddeeris - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Jacob Myny - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Briana O'Neal - FORTUNE - Theatre NOVA 2%

CJ Ramseyer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - St. Dunstan’s Theatre 2%

Carter Rice - NATIVE GARDENS - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Xia Skowronek - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Peppermint Creek Theatre Company 5%

Grace Avery - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Amber Wilkes - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Croswell Opera House 4%

Abby Dotz - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 3%

Alexa Wollney Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 3%

Aidan Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Diana Waara - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 3%

Alexander Cousins - GUYS AND DOLLS - Nicely Theatre Group 2%

Dorian O'Dell - THE SOLVE IT SQUAD RETURNS - RPG Entertainment 2%

Reed Schwieterman - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 2%

R.J. Soule - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Ny'kieria Blocker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Riverwalk Theatre 2%

Kelsi Duckworth - RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL - Flint Community Players 2%

AJ Brow - OLIVER - Center Stage Theater 2%

JJ Farr - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

Maggie Kalt - RENT - Stagecrafters 2%

Dyrel Johnson - MEMPHIS - Birmingham Village Players 2%

Shayna Blass - GODSPELL - Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Mary Kate Murnen - URINETOWN - Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 1%

Julia Hoffert - CABARET - Croswell Opera House 1%

Aaron Pottenger - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Alex Quinlan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Grosse Pointe Theatre 1%

Dylan Hart - ROCK OF AGES - Downriver Actors Guild 1%

Denene Mulay Koch - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Farmers Alley Theatre 1%

Helena Romano - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Farmington Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Alisha Brown - CLYDE'S - Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 6%

Jordan Taylor - THE EXONERATED - Riverwalk Theatre 6%

Patrick Munley - HAMLET - Flint Community Players 5%

Christine Kapusky Moore - SILENT SKY - Stagecrafters 4%

David Noyes - THE 39 STEPS - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 3%

Todd Avery - PARADISE LOST - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Arrielle Olkhovsky - BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS - St. Dunstan’s Theatre 3%

Sara King - PROOF - Tibbits Opera House 3%

Alexa Stanton - POTUS - Actors' Theatre Grand Rapids 3%

Anthony J Hamilton - DETROIT 67 - Hope Repertory Theatre 3%

Arianna Engnell - HAMLET - Shakespeare Upon Avon/UnCovered Theatre Company 3%

Xavier D. Bolden - SKELETON CREW - Farmers Alley Theatre 3%

Matthew Cremeans - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pit & Balcony 3%

Delanti Hall - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Brent Falke - TINKERBELLE - The Sauk Theater 2%

Hayden Lane-Davies - THE LION IN WINTER - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Yolanda Davis - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Julia Dephaw - SAINT JOAN - Starlight Theater 2%

Chris Martin as Oberon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Livonia Shakespeare in the Park 2%

Alyssa Laney - BARBECUE - Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 2%

Tayler Jones - THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME - Theatre NOVA 2%

Alyssa Laney - BAMBILAND - Face Off Theatre 2%

Branden Omoregie - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - THE PLAY - Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

Katie Snowday - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Barn Theatre 2%

Ron Otulakowski - THE CEMETERY CLUB - Birmingham Village Players 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Croswell Opera House 11%

Riverwalk Theatre 6%

Flint Community Players 6%

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre 5%

Kalamazoo Civic Theatre 5%

Stagecrafters 5%

Tibbits Opera House 5%

Circle Theatre Grand Rapids 4%

Face Off Theatre 3%

Birmingham Village Players 3%

Downriver Actors Guild 3%

Farmers Alley Theatre 2%

The Sauk Theatre 2%

Flint Repertory Theatre 2%

Starlight Theater 2%

Queer Theatre Kalamazoo 2%

The obsidian theatre festival 2%

Players Guild of Dearborn 2%

The Dio 2%

St. Dunstan’s Theatre 1%

Fenton Village Players 1%

UnCovered Theatre Company 1%

ForeverAfter Productions 1%

Nicely Theatre Group 1%

PTD Productions 1%



Comments