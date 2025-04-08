REEFER MADNESS & More Win 2024 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards

The LADCC will host a celebratory reception for award recipients and the Los Angeles theatre community on April 21.
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Theatre Season Awards. A celebratory reception for award winners, nominees, and the Los Angeles theatre community will be held on Monday, April 21 at the William Turner Gallery in Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station Arts Complex.
This event marks LADCC’s first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic. Departing from a traditional ceremony format, the reception will serve as a party for theatre artists to freely mingle and network without formal speeches.
2024 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award Winners
Best Production: Reefer Madness: The Musical; independently produced at The Whitley
McCulloh Award for Best Revival: The Piano Lesson; A Noise Within
Direction: Abigail Deser; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company
Lead Performance: Ann Noble; Crevasse; Son of Semele and Victory Theatre Center
Featured Performance: Nicole DuPort; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company
Solo Performance: Kate Berlant; Kate; Pasadena Playhouse
Ensemble: Cast of Reefer Madness: The Musical; independently produced at The Whitley
Writing - Original: Abby Rosebrock; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company
Writing - Adaptation:
David Lindsay-Abaire; Kimberly Akimbo; Hollywood Pantages Theatre
James Ijames; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse
Music & Lyrics: Jeanine Tesori & David Lindsay-Abaire; Kimberly Akimbo; Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Orchestration & Music Direction:
David Lamoureux; Reefer Madness: The Musical; independently produced at The Whitley
Marc Macalintal; Pacific Overtures; East West Players
Choreography: Spencer Liff & Max Reed; Reefer Madness: The Musical; independently produced at The Whitley
Lighting Design: Azra King-Abadi; Crevasse; Son of Semele and Victory Theatre Center
Scenic Design: Katrina Coulourides; Mercury; The Road Theatre
Costume Design: Naomi Yoshida; Pacific Overtures; East West Players
Sound Design: Robert Oriol; The Skin of Our Teeth; A Noise Within
Visual Effects Design:
Nicholas Santiago; Crevasse; Son of Semele and Victory Theatre Center
Skylar Fox; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse
The previously announced special award honorees are:
Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding 2024 Season: The Road Theatre Company
Gordon Davidson Award for Distinguished Contribution to L.A. Theatre: John Perrin Flynn
Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre: East West Players
Milton Katselas Award for Career Achievement in Direction: Stephen Sachs
Margaret Harford Award for Sustained Excellence in Theatre Arts: Marilyn Fox
Ted Schmitt Award for Outstanding World Premiere Playscript: Tom Jacobson
Technical Design Award for Career Excellence in Sound Design: John Zalewski
LADCC Community Impact Award: Hollywood Fringe Festival
Award recipients, nominees, and members of the theatre community interested in attending the April 21 reception can find RSVP information through the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.
