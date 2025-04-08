REEFER MADNESS & More Win 2024 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Theatre Season Awards. A celebratory reception for award winners, nominees, and the Los Angeles theatre community will be held on Monday, April 21 at the William Turner Gallery in Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station Arts Complex.

This event marks LADCC’s first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic. Departing from a traditional ceremony format, the reception will serve as a party for theatre artists to freely mingle and network without formal speeches.

2024 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award Winners

The previously announced special award honorees are:

Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding 2024 Season: The Road Theatre Company

Gordon Davidson Award for Distinguished Contribution to L.A. Theatre: John Perrin Flynn

Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre: East West Players

Milton Katselas Award for Career Achievement in Direction: Stephen Sachs

Margaret Harford Award for Sustained Excellence in Theatre Arts: Marilyn Fox

Ted Schmitt Award for Outstanding World Premiere Playscript: Tom Jacobson

Technical Design Award for Career Excellence in Sound Design: John Zalewski

LADCC Community Impact Award: Hollywood Fringe Festival

Award recipients, nominees, and members of the theatre community interested in attending the April 21 reception can find RSVP information through the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.