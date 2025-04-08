News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

REEFER MADNESS & More Win 2024 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards

The LADCC will host a celebratory reception for award recipients and the Los Angeles theatre community on April 21.

By: Apr. 08, 2025
REEFER MADNESS & More Win 2024 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards Image
The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Theatre Season Awards. A celebratory reception for award winners, nominees, and the Los Angeles theatre community will be held on Monday, April 21 at the William Turner Gallery in Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station Arts Complex.

This event marks LADCC’s first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic. Departing from a traditional ceremony format, the reception will serve as a party for theatre artists to freely mingle and network without formal speeches.

2024 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award Winners

  • Best Production: Reefer Madness: The Musical; independently produced at The Whitley

  • McCulloh Award for Best Revival: The Piano Lesson; A Noise Within

  • Direction: Abigail Deser; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company

  • Lead Performance: Ann Noble; Crevasse; Son of Semele and Victory Theatre Center

  • Featured Performance: Nicole DuPort; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company

  • Solo Performance: Kate Berlant; Kate; Pasadena Playhouse

  • Ensemble: Cast of Reefer Madness: The Musical; independently produced at The Whitley

  • Writing - Original: Abby Rosebrock; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company

  • Writing - Adaptation:

  • Music & Lyrics: Jeanine Tesori & David Lindsay-Abaire; Kimberly Akimbo; Hollywood Pantages Theatre

  • Orchestration & Music Direction:

  • Choreography: Spencer Liff & Max Reed; Reefer Madness: The Musical; independently produced at The Whitley

  • Lighting Design: Azra King-Abadi; Crevasse; Son of Semele and Victory Theatre Center

  • Scenic Design: Katrina Coulourides; Mercury; The Road Theatre

  • Costume Design: Naomi Yoshida; Pacific Overtures; East West Players

  • Sound Design: Robert Oriol; The Skin of Our Teeth; A Noise Within

  • Visual Effects Design:

    • Nicholas Santiago; Crevasse; Son of Semele and Victory Theatre Center

    • Skylar Fox; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse

The previously announced special award honorees are:

  • Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding 2024 Season: The Road Theatre Company

  • Gordon Davidson Award for Distinguished Contribution to L.A. Theatre: John Perrin Flynn

  • Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre: East West Players

  • Milton Katselas Award for Career Achievement in Direction: Stephen Sachs

  • Margaret Harford Award for Sustained Excellence in Theatre Arts: Marilyn Fox

  • Ted Schmitt Award for Outstanding World Premiere Playscript: Tom Jacobson

  • Technical Design Award for Career Excellence in Sound Design: John Zalewski

  • LADCC Community Impact Award: Hollywood Fringe Festival

Award recipients, nominees, and members of the theatre community interested in attending the April 21 reception can find RSVP information through the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle.





