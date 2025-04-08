Video: Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at video of Alley Theatre's production of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. The production runs April 4 - May 4, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. This production marks Todd Waite’s farewell performance as a member of the Resident Acting Company.

Embark on a thrilling adventure with Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they unravel the mystery of the Baskervilles with wit, charm, and suspense. Todd Waite’s Sherlock brings humor to the classic whodunit in this madcap mystery.

Join them on a journey through the foggy moors of Devonshire, where every clue and twist keeps you guessing until the final curtain call

The cast includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Actress 1, Dylan Godwin as Actor 2, Christopher Salazar as Doctor Watson, and Todd Waite as Sherlock Holmes. Rounding out the cast is Brandon Hearnsberger (Dial M for Murder, Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd) as Actor 1.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer John Coyne, Costume Designer Sarah Cubbage, Lighting Designer Alberto Segarra, Sound Designer Melanie Chen Cole, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Carolyn Johnson, Assistant Director Amber D. Gray, Stage Manager Debs Ramser, and Assistant Stage Manager Brandon Clark.

