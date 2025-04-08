Video: BOOP! THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Betty Boop has arrived on Broadway at last! The best of Broadway came out to celebrate opening night of BOOP! The Musical across the street from its Broadhurst Theatre home, at Sardi's.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

"[Betty] feels like a second skin now," leading lady Jasmine Amy Rogers told BroadwayWorld. "When I sit in my chair and get my makeup done and my wig on... it's just done! It comes out of me and it feels so joyous every night."

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

"I think what I'm loving most is seeing the audience get moved by the journey, and the joy it's bringing to people," added Jerry Mitchell. "And reminding everyone that theater's really only one thing that matters... and it's love."