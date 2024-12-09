Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Fargo Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Fargo Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Rebecca Koerner - CABARET 4 A CAUSE - Act Up 50%

Whitney McClain - CABARET 4 A CAUSE - Act Up 27%

Ayden Smith - CABARET 4 A CAUSE - Act Up 23%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Colby Schwartzwalter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park PLayers 21%

Hailey Wilmer - CATS - Stage West 17%

Josie Cass - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 17%

Amanda Perlenfein - CATS - Stage West 16%

Patrick Kasper - RENT - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 15%

Colby Schwartzwalter - CATS - Stage West 9%

Sean Palmer - CATS - Stage West 3%

Dawn Greene - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anjolie Lo - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 27%

Dawn Gunderson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 27%

Gina Bar-El - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 18%

Gina Bar-El - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 13%

Annie Devine - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 11%

Ivana Ragusa - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 4%



Best Dance Production

CATS - Stage West 72%

SWING - Act Up 28%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Adam Pankow - CATS - Stage West 36%

Scott M Brusven - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 20%

Shanna Franzen - JUNIE B JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 18%

Ginger Williams - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 14%

Shanara Lassig - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Christine knitel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Josie Eli-Herman - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 25%

Tim Rosin - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 18%

Scott Ecker - WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 15%

David Lassig - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 11%

CC Manstrom - BINGO SPELLS MURDER - Stage West 10%

Jon Micheels Leiseth - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 10%

Lori Horvik - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 6%

Scott Horvik - DECKED! - Theatre B 4%



Best Ensemble

CATS - Stage West 25%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 15%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 13%

RENT - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 8%

IT CAME FROM MARS - TruNorth Theatre 7%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 5%

WHO’S AFAIRD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - TruNorth Theatre 5%

JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 3%

SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 2%

DECKED! - Theatre B 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cedar Remmen - CATS - Stage West 24%

Joshua Hallaway - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 18%

Rick Lewis - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 15%

Tim Rosin - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 14%

Brian Lynch - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 12%

Judy Lewis - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 11%

David Huebner - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 5%

David Huebner - DECKED! - Theatre B 1%

Cathy Otten - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie & Daniel Damico - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 21%

Maisi Pedersen - CATS - Stage West 20%

Mara Campbell - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 19%

Karisa Templeton & Jo Marie Fike - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 18%

Jordan Degerness - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 9%

Matthew Mortensen - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 7%

Eric Knitel - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 6%



Best Musical

CATS - Stage West 37%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 26%

RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 16%

GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 6%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Braden Miller - CATS - Stage West 16%

David Triptow - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 13%

Bill Egan - CATS - Stage West 11%

Evan Froslie - Prince Eric - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 10%

Daniel Damico - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 9%

Chris Taylor - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 8%

Abigail Vogeler - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 7%

Zach Lutz - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 6%

Harrison Timm - CATS - Stage West 6%

Ashley Fredricksen - JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

Clayton Perala - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

Cord Redding - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 3%

Luke Ostrow - SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%

Jeanine Conrad - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne Stages 1%

Derek Van Rouendal - SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%

Victoria Newman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Rachel Rebischke - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 19%

Josie Cass - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 11%

Tom Kelsch - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 11%

Reid Strand - WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 10%

Alex Kleven - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 10%

Tracy Aronson - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 7%

Ayden Smith - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 6%

Cord Redding - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Anterious Winfield - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - TruNorth Theatre 4%

Dave Brunsvold - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 3%

Jarrod Danuser - BINGO SPELLS MURDER - Stage West 3%

Julie Wolf - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - TruNorth Theatre 3%

Mary Cochran - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 3%

Izzy Parker - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 2%

Monika Browne-Ecker - DECKED! - Theatre B 2%

Maren Jystad Spar - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 1%



Best Play

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 33%

WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 20%

LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 13%

LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 12%

THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 10%

DECKED! - Theatre B 7%

IT CAME FROM MARS - TruNorth Theatre 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Curtis Phillips - CATS - Stage West 19%

Nicholas Schons - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 17%

Anna Kahn - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 14%

Tim Rosin - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 13%

Rick Lewis - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 9%

Wyatt Amundson - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 9%

Anna Kann - JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Katie Link - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 4%

Anna Kann - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

Bekah Fornes - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 4%

Brady Whitcomb - DECKED! - Theatre B 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mitchel Rieth - CATS - Stage West 29%

Elijah Holman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 20%

Josie Eli-Herman - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Rick Lewis - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 9%

Rick Lewis - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 9%

Missy Teeters - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 8%

Tucker Lucas - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 7%

Rick Lewis - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Scott Anderson - DECKED! - Theatre B 2%

Jenni Lou Russi - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kate Folkestad - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 13%

Allie Skugie - Ursula - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 12%

Liz Wilhelmi - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 12%

Megan Gunnerson - CATS - Stage West 10%

Whitney McClain - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 8%

Owen Siders - Sebastian - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Gooseberry Park Players 7%

Tracy Aronson - CATS - Stage West 6%

Shanna Franzen - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 5%

Finn Larson - CATS - Stage West 4%

Rebecca Koerner - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Act Up 4%

Chloe Hall - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Fmct 4%

Clayton Perala - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 4%

Kristina Erickson - RENT - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 3%

Ashley Fredricksen - GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 3%

Carol Mikkelson - JUNIE B JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 3%

Jaden Dahlin - 9 TO 5 - West Fargo Summer Arts 2%

Tammi Fletcher - CATS - Stage West 1%

Jon Bell - SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 1%

Jessica Walsh - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 0%

Bridget Mareska - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 0



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Abigail Vogeler - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 15%

Whitney McClain - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 11%

Andrew Johnson - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 11%

Cord Redding - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre 10%

Lee Christianson - MISERY - TruNorth Theatre 9%

Alex Kleven - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 7%

Karla Underdahl - 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Theatre B 6%

Jacob Kalvoda - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 6%

Haleigh Wright - WHO’S AFAIRD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - TruNorth Theatre 5%

Karin Luchsinger - LEND ME A SOPRANO - Harwood Prairie Playhouse 3%

Tim Larson - LOBBY HERO - Theatre B 3%

Mark Seeba - BINGO SPELLS MURDER - Stage West 3%

Zach Watson - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - TruNorth Theatre 3%

Jen Knutson - BINGO SPELLS MURDER - Stage West 2%

Crystal Cossette Knight - DECKED! - Theatre B 2%

Charlie Williamson - THIS RANDOM WORLD - Theatre B 2%

Karl Osterman - WHO’S AFAIRD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - TruNorth Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JUNIE B. JONES - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 36%

WINNIE THE POOH - Theatre B 32%

GOOSEBUMPS - Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 20%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - St Anne stages 12%



Favorite Local Theatre

Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre 30%

Stage West 23%

Gooseberry Park Players 15%

TruNorth Theatre 12%

Theatre B 9%

Act Up 7%

Harwood Prairie Playhouse 3%

St Anne stages 1%



Comments