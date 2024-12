Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards; MATILDA at Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Dallas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Anna Hogan - SPECTACULAR SPECTACULAR - Storefront Productions 22%

Roundtable Theatre Troupe - SONGS OF PURPLE SUMMER - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe 11%

Bethany Lorentzen - SIMPLY THE BEST - Uptown Players 11%

Dakota James - NOT-SO-HOPEFUL CABARET - The Hopeful Theatre Project 8%

Denise Lee - SIMPLY THE BEST - Uptown Players 6%

Trey Tolleson - SIMPLY THE BEST - Uptown Players 5%

Daniel Hernandez - DANIEL DOES DFW LIVE - Theatre Arlington 5%

Dee Roscioli - THE MUSIC OF LINDA RONSTADT - Reid Cabaret Theater- Casa Manana 5%

Jackie Burns - THE MUSIC OF LINDA RONSTADT - Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana 4%

Joshua Sherman - NOT-SO-HOPEFUL CABARET - The Hopeful Theatre Project 4%

Miles Johnson - NOT-SO-HOPEFUL CABARET - The Hopeful Theatre Project 4%

Curtis Wiley - LIVE AT THE APOLLO - Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana 4%

Peter DiCesare - SIMPLY THE BEST - Uptown Players 4%

Destinee Rea - LIVE AT THE APOLLO - Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Mañana 3%

Karl Martin - NOT-SO-HOPEFUL CABARET - The Hopeful Theatre Project 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Courtney Ferguson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 9%

Tamara Klotzman - MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 8%

Savannah Richeda - KINKY BOOTS - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - OLIVER! - Outcry Theatre 6%

Abby Wolff - WHAT IF? A RE:INVENT STORY - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Bonnie Grugle - MARY POPPINS - North Texas Performing Arts 4%

Kristi Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 4%

Alex Davison - DEAR EDWINA - Our Productions Theatre Co. 3%

Leslie Navarro-Bovaird - ALICE BY HEART - Lakeside Community Theatre 3%

Brittany Charles - ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S CATS - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Mikki Hankins - BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Whitney Morris - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Co. 3%

Sofi Warren - OKLAHOMA! - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

Whitney Morris - BONNIE & CLYDE - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Sarah Hendricks - ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Work 2%

Olivia Faglie - ANNIE - Beacon Performing Arts 2%

Evor Wright - THE PROM - Uptown Players 2%

Danielle Georgiou - THE ODYSSEY - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Becca Tischer - DISASTER - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Alli Betsill - AADAMS FAMILY - Firehouse Theatre 2%

Michelle Levall - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Kelly McCain - BIG FISH - Theatre Arlington 2%

Becca Tischer - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Cameron Byerly - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stand Performing Arts Ministry 2%

Hannah Dunn - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kayla Limmer - MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 12%

Benjamin McElroy - THE PILLOWMAN - Outcry Theatre 7%

Amber bird - ANNIE - Beacon Performing arts 6%

Alison Kingwell - ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 6%

Cassandra Trautman - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 5%

Cassandra Trautman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 4%

Conner Gerhart - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 3%

Nickolas Mann, Lisa Rodenbaugh, Robin Fuller - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Logan Coley Broker - SILENT SKY - Runway Theatre 3%

Lisa Rodenbaugh - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Jessica Holt & Taylor Veer - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 3%

Meghan MacLellan - ALICE BY HEART - Lakeside Community Theatre 3%

Nita Cadenhead - BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Laura Alley - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Conner Gerhart - MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 2%

Jessica Holt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Dayna Dutton - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Tina Barrus - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Plaza Theatre Company 2%

Celeste Youngblood - ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S CATS - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Christina Vargas - CHAPLIN - THE MUSICAL - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Megan A. Liles - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Henry Cawood - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Stage West Theatre 1%

Jessica Holt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hopeful Theatre Project 1%

Megan A. Liles - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Whitney Coulter - THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Jubilee theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

MATILDA - North Texas Performing Arts 21%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Co. 18%

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S CATS - Repertory Company Theatre 15%

ANNIE - Beacon Performing Arts 14%

CATS - Repertory Company Theatre 12%

THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN - Jubilee theatre 11%

BIG FISH - Runway Theatre 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Mitchell Britton - MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 7%

Jillian Johnstone - KINKY BOOTS - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - OLIVER! - Outcry Theatre 6%

Anna Hogan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theatre, Levelland, Texas 6%

Amber Bird - ANNIE - Beacon Theater Decatur TX 5%

Benjamin Keegan Arnold - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Firehouse Theatre 5%

Anna Hogan - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 4%

Hayden Casey - BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Andi Allen - SHE LOVES ME - Theatre Frisco 4%

Nickolas Mann - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Jessica Holt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 3%

Cibby Bowden - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Travis Burge - SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe 3%

Charlotte Taylor - ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 3%

Ian Klotzman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Spencer Bovaird and Leslie Navarro - ALICE BY HEART - Lakeside Community Theatre 2%

Bentleigh Nesbit - OKLAHOMA! - Granbury Theatre Company 2%

Laura Alley - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Cibby Bowden - MATILDA - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Nickolas Mann - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Mallory Roelke - THE PRODUCERS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

Penny Ayn Maas - THE PROM - Uptown Players 2%

Natalie Burkhart - INTO THE WOODS - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Mark Mullino - BIG FISH - Theatre Arlington 1%

Jessica Holt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Hopeful Theatre Project 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dea-Young Smith - NOT THE CREATION OF GODZILLA - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas. 9%

Becca Johnson-Spinos - THE PILLOWMAN - Outcry Theatre 9%

Jorge Ruiz de Viñaspre - ROMEO AND JULIET - Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas 6%

Ben Smith - THE MOUSETRAP - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Amy Jackson - SILENT SKY - Runway theatre 5%

Josh Rapp - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Benjamin Keegan Arnold - THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - Lakeside Community Theatre 4%

Dennis Canright - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 4%

Natalie Burkhart - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 4%

Ashley H. White - IMPOSTER! HYPOCRITE! TARTUFFE! - Circle Theatre 4%

Debra Carter - THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Natalie Guess - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Granbury Theatre Company 3%

Shea McMillan - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague mask players 3%

Carol M. Rice - I HATE HAMLET - Pocket Sandwich Theatre 2%

Debra Hayworth - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Art Centre Theatre (ACT), Plano 2%

Danielle Georgiou, Jenni Stewart, Justin Locklear, and Danny Anchondo Jr - THE ODYSSEY - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Byron Holder - GLORIOUS! - Runway Theatre 2%

Eric Levy - FLANAGAN'S WAKE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Taylor Staniforth - ARTEMISIA - Circle Theatre 2%

Cheryl Denson - FIRE AND AIR - Uptown Players 2%

Susan Sargeant - ANN - WaterTower Theatre 1%

Clive Childress - REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL - Art Centre Theatre (ACT), Plano 1%

Emily Gray - VENUS IN FUR - Theatre Three 1%

Mike Brown - THE MOUSETRAP - Luminosity Theatre Center 1%

Sasha Maya Ada - MARJORIE PRIME - Stage West Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 9%

KINKY BOOTS - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

OLIVER! - Outcry Theatre 5%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hopeful Theatre Project 3%

ANNIE - Beacon Theater Decatur TX 3%

ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 3%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague Mask Players 3%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

HAMILTON - Broadway Dallas 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 2%

NOT THE CREATION OF GODZILLA - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas. 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 2%

SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Art Centre Theatre (ACT), Plano 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Uptown Players 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dalton Martinez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre 10%

Jacob Kaplan - OLIVER! - Outcry Theatre 5%

Zac Goin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 5%

Derek Cheung - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 4%

Zac Goin - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 4%

Aaron Johansen - HUNDRED DAYS - Circle Theatre 4%

Alex Voland - CALENDAR GIRLS - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Caleb Ross - ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 3%

Mia Lindemann - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague Mask Players 3%

Taylor Compton - SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe 3%

Christian Chandler - BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 3%

Denver Danyla - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Aaron Johansen - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - Second Thought Theatre 3%

Kyle Harris - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 3%

Alyx Brooks - WHAT IF? A RE:INVENT STORY - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Jude Scott - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - NTPA Repertory 2%

Dalton Martinez - LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 2%

Jude Scott - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - NTPA Repertory 2%

Adam Chamberlin - CHAPLIN - THE MUSICAL - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Branson White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Mia Lindemann - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Jeremy Ferman - SILENT SKY - Runway theatre 2%

Branson White - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Mia Lindemann - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Mia Lindemann - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Firehouse Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alejos Anaya - MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 14%

Annie Nichols-Burge - SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe 11%

Sebastian Archibald - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 9%

Courtney J Miles - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 6%

Preston Page - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

Christina Major-Davis - BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Bryce Biffle - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Firehouse Theatre 5%

Billy Veer - ALICE BY HEART - Lakeside Community Theatre 4%

Devon Harper - ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S CATS - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Jared Duncan - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Marquis Xavier McBride - ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 4%

Kally Duncan - MATILDA - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Vonda K Bowling - CABARET - Theatre Arlington 3%

Vonda K. Bowling - THE PROM - Uptown Players 2%

Noël Clark - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Shaun Senter - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Ian Mead Moore - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Matthew Stern - GREASE - Casa Mañana 2%

Jason Solis - SOMETHING ROTTEN - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Vonda K. Bowling - CHAPLIN - THE MUSICAL - WaterTower Theatre 2%

Kelly Schaaf - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Vonda K Bowling - BIG FISH - Theatre Arlington 2%

Danny Anchondo Jr. - THE ODYSSEY - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Fernando Hernandez - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

Julia Hoffmann - ONCE - Casa Manana Theater 1%



Best Musical

MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Lubbock Community Theatre 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 6%

OLIVER! - Outcry Theatre 5%

SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe 4%

RENT - Lakeside Community Theatre 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 4%

SCROOGE - THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 4%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Grand Prarie Arts Council 3%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - NTPA Repertory 3%

ANNIE - Beacon Theater Decatur TX 3%

ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 3%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - NTPA Repertory 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Grand Prairie Arts Council 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - Casa Mañana 2%

THE PROM - Uptown Players 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Arise Acting Studio 1%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 1%

SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Clayton James Henriksen (As Moritz Stiefel) - SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe 6%

Ramona Deluna - KINKY BOOTS - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Niam Sachdev - OLIVER! - Outcry Theatre 4%

Jack Horton - ANASTASIA - Artisan Center Theater 4%

Camryn Spurlin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 3%

Ben Rongey - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 3%

Emmerson Pullen - MATILDA - North Texas Performing Arts 3%

Thomas Powderly - OKLAHOMA! - Granbury Theatre Company 3%

Brooke Matthews - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Adrianna Hicks - GREASE - Casa Mañana 2%

Victoria Eggleston - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Sawyer Bell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - North Texas Performing Arts 2%

Marcy Bogner - OLIVER! - Outcry Theatre 2%

Megan Demsky - SWEENEY TODD - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

B.J. Cleveland - THE PROM - Uptown Players 2%

Ashley Tone - ALICE BY HEART - Lakeside Community Theatre 2%

Ella Garner - BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Chloe Stovall - ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 2%

Apollo Harris - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - NTPA Repertory 2%

Jordan Sanders - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Amelia Faglie - ANNIE - Beacon Performing Arts 2%

Laila Jalil - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Dylan Avant - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre 1%

Seb Archibald - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theatre, Lubbok, Texas 1%

Andrew Cave - FOOTLOOSE - The Firehouse Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Elyse Kuss - LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 7%

Bryce Lederer - THE PILLOWMAN - Outcry Theatre 7%

David Cox - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

Abby Wolff - WHAT IF? A RE:INVENT STORY - Lubbock Community Theatre 4%

Patrick Britton - THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - Lakeside Community Theatre 3%

Clayton Younkin - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 3%

Caddo Lindsey - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 3%

Olivia Faglie - ANNIE - Beacon Theater Decatur TX 3%

Kelton Wehrman - LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 2%

Zak Reynolds - IMPOSTER! HYPOCRITE! TARTUFFE! - Circle Theatre 2%

Hayden Casey - THE MOUSETRAP - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

Rachel McGuire - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Art Centre Theatre (ACT), Plano 2%

Dalton Martinez - LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 2%

David Morrow - NOT THE CREATION OF GODZILLA - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 2%

Tim Bass - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Phillip Slay - THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Adrian Godinez - THE ODYSSEY - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

Shana Gregory Williams - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague mask players 2%

Emily Buske Ferman - SILENT SKY - Runway theatre 2%

Jaclyn Thomas - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague Mask Players 2%

Brian Sullivan - MISS NELSON IS MISSING! - CenterStage Theatre Works 2%

Heath Bromley - THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Repertory Company Theatre 1%

Simon Heimersson - THE ADVENTURES OF SPECTRUM SPARKS - CenterStage Theatre Works 1%

T.A. Taylor - JULIUS CAESAR - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

Nick Marchetti - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 1%



Best Play

ROMEO AND JULIET - Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas 15%

THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - Lakeside Community Theatre 8%

THE PILLOWMAN - Outcry Theatre 6%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Granbury Theatre Company 6%

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 5%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lubbock Community Theatre 5%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague Mask Players 4%

ON GOLDEN POND - Allen Contemporary Theatre 3%

LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 3%

NOT THE CREATION OF GODZILLA - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 3%

SILENT SKY - Runway theatre 3%

SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Art Centre Theatre (ACT), Plano 3%

HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING! - CenterStage Theatre Works 2%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - Theatre Frisco 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Richardson Theatre Centre 2%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

THE MOUSETRAP - Luminosity Theatre Center 2%

THE ODYSSEY - Shakespeare Dallas 2%

VISITING MR. GREEN - Theatre Arlington 1%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare Dallas 1%

WHAT FITS INSIDE A HUMAN HEART - Soul Rep Theatre 1%

DEATH NOTE CHANGE THE WORLD - Art Centre Theatre (ACT), Plano 1%

LA MAUPIN - Prism Movement Theatre 1%

WRONG TURN AT LUNGFISH - Rover Dramawerks 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jojo Garcia - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre 13%

Jo Alamares - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

Cory Garrett - THE PILLOWMAN - Outcry Theatre 5%

Conor Clark - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 4%

Benjamin Keegan Arnold - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague Mask Players 4%

Adrian Churchill - JULIUS CAESAR - Shakespeare Dallas 3%

Benjamin Keegan Arnold - THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - Lakeside Community Theatre 3%

Chris Davis - LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 3%

Adrian Churchill - THE ODYSSEY - Shakespeare Dallas 3%

Daniel Hogan - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 3%

Spencer Bovaird - ALICE BY HEART - Lakeside Community Theatre 3%

Caleb Ross - ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 3%

Alex Voland - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lubbock Community Theatre 3%

Kevin Brown - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 2%

Maggie Sproul & Logan Uhtenwoldt - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Katie Cooley - BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 2%

Daniel Hogan - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 2%

Loree Westbrooks/Michelle Levall - ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S CATS - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Dalton Martinez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Alex Voland - CALENDAR GIRLS - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Zac Goin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 2%

Maggie Sproul - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Amy Jackson - SILENT SKY - Runway theatre 2%

Laura Alley - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Repertory Company Theatre 1%

Conor Clark - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Hopeful Theatre Project 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Voland - THE LION THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Lubbock Community Theatre 11%

Kenzie Uptergrove - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 8%

Jason Johnson-Spinos - THE PILLOWMAN - Outcry Theatre 7%

Tom Grugle - MARY POPPINS - North Texas Performing Arts 7%

Branson White - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - The Hopeful Theatre Project 5%

Kenzie Uptergrove - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 5%

Thomas Bartke - BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 5%

Zach Purdin - ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 4%

Jared Cobb - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague Mask Players 3%

Kenzie Uptergrove - SPRING AWAKENING - Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe 3%

Amy Jackson - SILENT SKY - Runway theatre 3%

Kyle - ANNIE - Beacon Performing arts 3%

CJ Partin - ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S CATS - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

AJ DeLaOsa - GLORIOUS! - Runway theatre 3%

Branson White - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Hopeful Theatre Project 3%

Natalie Burkhart - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 3%

CJ Partin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Joshua Nguyen - FIRE AND AIR - Uptown Players 2%

Cameron Martin - THE MOUSETRAP - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Amy Jackson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S GO BACK FOR MURDER - Runway theatre 2%

Samuel Kovacs - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Sam Kovacs - YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lubbock Community Theatre 1%

Branson White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Hopeful Theatre Project 1%

Ryan Simon - VISITING MR. GREEN - Theatre Arlington 1%

Greg Cotton - BASKERVILLE - Allen Contemporary Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jojo Garcia - MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 9%

Ryan Tullis - KINKY BOOTS - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Amanda Reid - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - North Texas Performing Arts 5%

Kylea Ingram - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

Annie Burge - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 3%

Clayton James Henriksen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 2%

Alex Rain - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Alison Hale - ANNIE - Beacon Theater Decatur TX 2%

Adam Huel Potter - ONCE - Casa Manana Theater 2%

Hannah Reilly Holtz - MATILDA - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 2%

Taylor Fujihara - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Upright Theatre Co. 2%

Clayton James Henriksen (As Pharaoh) - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Lubbock Moonlight Musicals 2%

Jayden Myckala - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Firehouse Theatre 2%

Elijah Ponce - DISASTER! - Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Clayton James Henriksen (As Warner Huntington III) - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 2%

Travis Burge - LEGALLY BLONDE - Wallace Theater 2%

Noelle Saul - ALICE BY HEART - Lakeside Community Theatre 2%

Tyler Halbrooks - ALICE BY HEART - Lakeside Community Theatre 2%

Dakota James - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Hopeful Theatre Project 2%

Jake Lierman - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Wallace Theater 1%

Aislyn Biggars - ANNIE - Beacon Performing Arts 1%

Qwali Chatman - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - NTPA Repertory 1%

Jacy Schoening - SWEENEY TODD - Upright Theatre Co. 1%

Dominic Norris - BRIGHT STAR - Artisan Center Theater 1%

Dave Mar - ALICE BY HEART - CenterStage Theatre Works 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Will Frederick - THE PILLOWMAN - Outcry Theatre 8%

Jojo Garcia - ROMEO AND JULIET - Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas 8%

Ryan Tullis - WHAT IF? A RE:INVENT STORY - Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Lorenzo Gonzales - NOT THE CREATION OF GODZILLA - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 4%

Adelaide Laurence - MISS NELSON IS MISSING! - CenterStage Theatre Works 3%

Adam Koda - ROMEO AND JULIET - Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow 3%

Alison Hale - ANNIE - Beacon Theater Decatur TX 3%

Phillip Slay - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 3%

Quintin Jones, Jr - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 3%

Ben Smith - YOU CANT TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Noah Randall - THE BOYS IN THE BAND - Uptown Players 2%

Laura Davis - THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Isabell Moon - THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - Lakeside Community Theatre 2%

Rachel Holder - LEND ME A TENOR - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 2%

Daniel Ballard - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Lubbock Community Theatre 2%

Samantha Calatozzo Cobb - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague mask players 2%

Byron Holder - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Repertory Company Theatre 2%

Whitney Blake Dean - MATILDA - KWC Performers 2%

John Robert Castro - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Art Centre Theatre (ACT), Plano 2%

Carson Wright - VENUS IN FUR - Theatre Three 2%

Alida Liberman - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Plague Mask Players 2%

Frank Anguiano - NOT THE CREATION OF GODZILLA - CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 2%

Timothy Jones - THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE - Lakeside Community Theatre 2%

Conor Hayhurst - ANNIE - Beacon Theater Decatur TX 1%

Maxton Rhys Sims - WHAT FITS INSIDE A HUMAN HEART - Soul Rep Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - North Texas Performing Arts 13%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Casa Mañana 11%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Casa Mañana 9%

OLIVER! - Outcry Theatre 9%

MOTHER GOOSE NEWS - North Texas Performing Arts 7%

SUESSICAL TYA - Genesis Children's Theatre 7%

ANNIE - Beacon Performing Arts 6%

SEUSSICAL TYA - Casa Mañana 5%

CATS YOUNG ACTORS EDITION - Repertory Company Theatre 4%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING! - CenterStage Theatre Works 4%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Casa Mañana 4%

THE ADVENTURES OF SPECTRUM SPARKS - CenterStage Theatre Works 4%

MATILDA - KWC Performers 4%

ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER - Artisan Center Theater 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow 3%

SHAKESPEARE’S GREATEST HITS - Texas Shakespeare Festival Roadshow 3%

DEAR EDWINA - Our Productions Theatre Co. 2%

MOTHER GOOSE NEWS HOUR - North Texas Performing Arts 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

CATS Playhouse, Lubbock, Texas 13%

Outcry Theatre 9%

North Texas Performing Arts 8%

Lubbock Community Theatre 6%

Artisan Center Theater 4%

Wallace Theater 4%

The Hopeful Theatre Project 3%

Granbury Theatre Company 3%

Uptown Players 3%

Lakeside Community Theatre 3%

Repertory Company Theatre 3%

The Firehouse Theatre 3%

Upright Theatre Co. 3%

CenterStage Theatre Works 3%

Grand Prairie Arts Council 3%

Beacon Performing Arts 3%

Art Centre Theatre (ACT), Plano, TX 2%

Casa Manana Theater 2%

Horizon’s Roundtable Theatre Troupe 2%

Dallas Theater Center 2%

Allen Contemporary Theatre 2%

Runway theatre 2%

Theatre Three 1%

Shakespeare Dallas 1%

Caprock Shakespeare Company Lubbock, Texas 1%



Comments

