Feature: STATE THEATRE’S KIMBERLEY AKIMBO LAUNCH at State Theatre Company’s Rehearsal Rooms.

Written by Barry Lenny, Thursday 10th April 2025.



The State Theatre Company of South Australia has been including musical theatre in its repertoire, with recent successful productions of Candide and Lady Day. Former Artistic Director, Mitchell Butel, who is now Artistic Director of the Sydney Theatre Company, is returning to Adelaide to direct Kimberley Akimbo, a co-production with the Melbourne Theatre Company. The State Theatre Company this week launched the production, which will have fifteen performances in Her Majesty’s Theatre from 8th to 19th July. The production will then move to Melbourne for a season from 26th July to 30th August.



During the launch we were entertained by the energetic skills of roller-skaters, Tammy Bryant, Ivy Kerkemeyer, and Amanda Bryant.



The company’s new Artistic Director, Petra Kalive, welcomed the guests to the celebration of this production, and acknowledged major sponsors, ECH, before giving an insight into the meanings behind the story. Multi-award-winning performer and director, Mitchell Butel, elaborated on the story, bringing out the comedy aspect. and gave his thoughts about the work. He then announced the lead performers, as well as some newcomers recruited from students in the Musical Theatre course at the University of Adelaide.



Marina Prior, who attended the launch and spoke further about the production, will play the role of Kimberley, while Christie Whelan Browne plays her mother, Nathan O’Keefe plays her father, and Casey Donovan plays Aunt Debra. That’s an impressive line-up, and there are more talented people in the cast with Darcy Wain, Allycia Angelese, and Alana Iannace also attending the launch.



There is a strong team behind the scenes, too. The music is in the very capable hands of Kym Purling. Set designer, Jonathan Oxlade, costume designer, Ailsa Paterson, and choreographer, Amy Campbell, are also on board.



This is going to be a highlight of State Theatre’s 2025 season, so be sure to get your tickets soon. Don’t delay. You can book tickets on the link HERE.