Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Columbus Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Columbus Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Charlotte Rutherford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Imagine Productions 12%

Erika Wills - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Dionysia Williams - LEGALLY BLONDE - Short North Stage 8%

Cindy Straub - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 7%

Jamie Markovich McMahon - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

Asina Marietta - GYPSY - Imagine Productions 5%

Myles Lawson - BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 4%

Jamie Markovich McMahon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Abbey Theater of Dublin & Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Lisa Glover - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Short North Stage 4%

Dionysia Williams - THE PROM - Short North Stage 4%

Faith Kaylor - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millersport Community Theater 4%

Tonya Kraner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Tonya Kraner - THE PRODUCERS - Gallery Players 3%

Steven Higginbotham/Liam O'Toole - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Edward Carignan - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Short North Stage 3%

Molly Model - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Tonya Kraner - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gallery Players 3%

Jessica Ohler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pickerington 3%

Samantha Woodill - ALICE BY HEART - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Erin Wolford and Sarah Horrigan-Ramos - A CHORUS LINE - Renaissance Theater 2%

James Blackmon - NORMIES - MadLab Theatre 2%

Jill Henwood - ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Wagnalls Community Theatre 1%

Rhys Carr - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stuart's Opera House 1%

Samantha Woodill - ALICE BY HEART - Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

Ivory Mazur - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - MadLab Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Megan Starr - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Bottari and Case - THE COLOR PURPLE - Short North Stage 11%

Dayton Willison - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Abbey Theater of Dublin & Evolution Theatre Company 11%

Megan Starr - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Adam Crawford - MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 8%

Dayton Willison - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

Mary McMullen - BIG FISH - The Contemporary 6%

Debbie Hamrick - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westerville Civic Theatre 6%

Stephanie Gall - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Coreen Janetzke - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pickerington 5%

Mary Yaw McMullen - BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 5%

Victoria Downour - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millersport Community Theater 5%

Camille Lerner - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Carleen Dotson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stuart's Opera House 3%

Carleen Dotson, Heather Harmon, Diana Ray, Tara Legar - WIZARD OF OZ - Stuart's Opera House 2%

Dayton Willison - MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING - OPT/Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lisa Glover - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Short North Stage 9%

Joe Bishara/Jamie Markovich McMahon - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

Krista Lively Stauffer - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gallery Players 7%

Steven Higginbotham - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Jennifer Sansfacon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Jonathan Collura - ALICE BY HEART - Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

Jennifer Sansfacon - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Brandon Boring - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Imagine Productions 5%

Drew Eberly - GHOST QUARTET - Available Light Theatre 5%

Aaron Auld - BIG FISH - Little Theatre Off Broadway 5%

Katie Harvey - SPRING AWAKENING - Worthington Community Theatre 4%

Joe Bishara/Jamie Markovich McMahon - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Abbey Theater of Dublin & Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Zach Devoll - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millersport Community Theater 3%

Katey Munger and Michael Ruehrmund - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Brandon Boring/Chris Johnson - THE PRODUCERS - Gallery Playersr 3%

Chris Gallagher - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pickerington 3%

Leda Hoffmann - BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

James Blackmon - NORMIES - MadLab Theatre 2%

Jill Henwood - ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Wagnalls Community Theatre 2%

Ryan Shealy - RENT - Renaissance Theater 2%

Leda Hoffmann - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Emily Prince - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stuart's Opera House 1%

Leda Hoffmann - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Contemporary 1%

Katie Munger - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westerville Civic Theatre 1%

Celeste Parsons - GYPSY - ABC Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

David Bahgat - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Weathervane Playhouse 15%

James F. Petsche - MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 10%

Eleni Papaleonardos - YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light Theatre 10%

Edward Carignan - WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE - Short North Stage 9%

BRIAN GUIDRY LETRAUTRAUNIK - KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Joe Bishara - THE DRUMS OF WAR - Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

Joe Bishara - VAN GOGH'S IN THE ATTIC - OPT/Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

Scott Douglas Wilson/Joe Bishara - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

Shelley Delaney - TWELFTH NIGHT - Tantrum Theater 5%

Andy Batt - THEATRE ROULETTE 24 - MadLab Theatre 4%

Shelly Riggs - THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Lancaster Playhouse 4%

Raymond Caldwell - SKELETON CREW - The Contemporary 4%

Douglas C Shaffer - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - PACE 4%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - RiverCenter for the Performing Arts 2%



Best Ensemble

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Short North Stage 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 7%

MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 6%

ALICE BY HEART - Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Short North Stage 4%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Worthington Community Theatre 4%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

GHOST QUARTET - Available Light Theatre 3%

HAIR - Short North Stage 3%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Abbey Theater of Dublin & Evolution Theatre Company 3%

BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

NORMIES - MadLab Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Millersport Community Theater 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Short North Stage 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Gallery Players 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - JCC Gallery Players 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pickerington 2%

THE PROM - Hilliard Arts 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millersport Community Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Shreve - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Short North Stage 13%

Iz Nichols - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 13%

Nikki Price - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 12%

Jennifer Sansfacon - ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Jennifer Sansfacon - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Columbus children's theatre 7%

Kurt Mueller - NORMIES - MadLab Theatre 5%

Jay Weddle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Lia Lubinsky - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westerville Civic Theatre 5%

Carrie Cox - YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light Theatre 4%

Rowan Winterwood - GHOST QUARTET - Available Light Theatre 4%

Rae Lake - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Lee Fiskness - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 4%

Rae Lake - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Ivory Mazur - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - MadLab Theatre 2%

Kelsey Gallagher - GOOD GRIEF - The Contemporary 2%

Rae Lake - ADDAM'S FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Andy Batt - THEATRE ROULETTE 24 - MadLab Theatre 2%

Michael Lincoln - TWELFTH NIGHT - Tantrum Theater 1%

Mike Gimmer - WIZARD OF OZ - Stuart's Opera House 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bradley Johnson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 13%

Kevin Wines - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Brandon Ring - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

Thom Ogilvie - THE SECRET GARDEN - Curtain Players 8%

Patrick Schaefer - GHOST QUARTET - Available Light Theatre 8%

Jonathan Collura - HAIR - Short North Stage 8%

Jonathan Collura - LEGALLY BLONDE - Short North Stage 6%

Zac Del Monte - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Allan Finkelstein - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gallery Players 6%

Lori Kay Harvey - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Johnathan Collura - ALICE BY HEART - Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Lori Kay Harvey - BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 4%

Jonathan Collura - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theatre of Dublin 3%

Devin Sudman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stuart's Opera House 2%

Theo Jackson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pickerington 2%

Devin Sudman - TWELFTH NIGHT - Tantrum Theater 2%

Kelly Knowlton - HELLO DOLLY! - Renaissance Theater 2%

James Blackmon - NORMIES - MadLab Theatre 2%

James Blackmon - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - MadLab Theatre 1%

Brent Frederick - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Tantrum Theater 1%

Melanie Wilt - WIZARD OF OZ - Stuart's Opera House 1%



Best Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Curtain Players 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Short North Stage 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Short North Stage 6%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

RENT - Renaissance Theater 5%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

GHOST QUARTET - Available Light Theatre 4%

ALICE BY HEART - Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL - Millersport Community Theater 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gallery Players 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Worthington Community Theatre 3%

RIDE THE CYCLOME - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

BIG FISH - The Contemporary 3%

THE PROM - Short North Stage 3%

AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Short North Stage 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Abbey Theater Company & Evolution Theatre Company 2%

NORMIES - MadLab Theatre 2%

HAIR - Short North Stage 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Gallery Players 2%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pickerington 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stuart's Opera House 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Conner Triplett - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Nathan Frewen - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Meredith Zealler - THE SECRET GARDEN - Curtain Players 5%

Laura Overby - LEGALLY BLONDE - Short North Stage 5%

Emma Noelani - RENT - Renaissance Theater 4%

Grace Emmenegger-Conrad - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Abbey Theater of Dublin & Evolution Theatre Company 3%

Ben Hoover - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Lisa Glover - KINKY BOOTS - Short North Stage 3%

Natalie Cottrell - ALICE BY HEART - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Caroline Bowers - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Angelina Powell - ALICE BY HEART - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Alexa Baker - GHOST QUARTET - Available Light Theatre 3%

Brian C. Gray - BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Orion Carter - ADDAM'S FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Nathan Stanley - SPRING AWAKENING - Worthington Community Theatre 2%

Chris Rusen - THE SECRET GARDEN - Curtain Players 2%

Nora West - THE SECRET GARDEN - Curtain Players 2%

Logan Melick - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Emmaline Conlin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Benny Zelkowicz - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Gallery Players 2%

Abby Altizer - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Millersport Community Theater 2%

Kat Hickey - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Amy Rittberger - GHOST QUARTET - Available Light Theatre 2%

Zach Shafer - NORMIES - MadLab Theatre 2%

Alexa Baker - BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Aidan McCracken - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 15%

Becca Blacksten - KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Joe Bishara - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

Nathan Frewen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 6%

Scott Clay - PASSION OF DRACULA - Little Theatre Off Broadway 5%

Patty McAvoy - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Alan Tyson - SKELETON CREW - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 4%

Marla Williams - MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 4%

Becca Blacksten - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Wilma Hatton - SKELETON CREW - The Contemporary 4%

Jeanine Thompson - YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light Theatre 3%

Nicolas Brunet - THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING) - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Tom Holliday - A WALK IN THE WOODS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Nik Blocker - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Sarah Merkey - MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 3%

Madelyn Moore - THE PSYCHIC - Little Theatre Off Broadway 3%

Matthew Moore - THE DRUMS OF WAR - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Angela Iannone - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Contemporary 3%

Jen Chimbidis - RED HERRING - Curtain Players 2%

Keith Robinson - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - PACE 2%

Michelle Schroeder Lowrey - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Available Light Theatre 2%

Rudy Frias - YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light Theatre 1%

Chivas Michael - TWELFTH NIGHT - Tantrum Theater 1%

Latifat Sulaimon - GOOD GRIEF - The Contemporary 1%

Joyce Patrone - CHAPTER TWO - PACE 1%



Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 18%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Short North Stage 16%

A WALK IN THE WOODS - Abbey Theater of Dublin 11%

KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 10%

THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

FAIRVIEW - Available Light Theatre 5%

THE PSYCHIC - Little Theatre Off Broadway 5%

POTUS - The Contemporary 3%

GOOD GRIEF - The Contemporary 3%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - RiverCenter for the Performing Arts 3%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Available Light Theatre 3%

YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light Theatre 3%

LUNCH BUNCH - Available Light Theatre 2%

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE - The Lancaster Playhouse 2%

SKELETON CREW - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Edward Carignan - AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ - Short North Stage 12%

C.G. Ryan - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 11%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - ADDAM'S FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

lea pick - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Courtney O'Neill - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Contemporary 8%

Jennifer Sansfacon - ELF THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Brendan Michna - VAN GOGH’S IN THE ATTIC - OPT/Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

Dan Gray - BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 7%

Katie Golonka - GHOST QUARTET - Available Light Theatre 7%

Jordan Edwards - THE PSYCHIC - Little Theatre Off Broadway 6%

Hannah Carey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Stuart's Opera House 4%

Hannah Carey - WIZARD OF OZ - Stuart's Opera House 3%

Ivory Mazur - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - MadLab Theatre 3%

Katherine Simon - YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light 2%

Ivory Mazur - NORMIES - MadLab Theatre 2%

Katherine Simon - GOOD GRIEF - The Contemporary 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Parker Strong - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Short North Stage 17%

David Crone - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 15%

Casey Palbicki - KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Casey Palbicki - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Weathervane Playhouse 13%

Seth Sprang - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Westerville Civic Theatre 10%

Dave Wallingford - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Contemporary 10%

Dave Wallingford - GHOST QUARTET - Available Light Theatre 10%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - RiverCenter for the Performing Arts 5%

Dave Wallingford - YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light Theatre 3%

Jesse Charles - WORRIES OF WESLEY - The Contemporary 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nick Abouzeid - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

Becca Blacksten - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Conner Triplett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Aleksa Kaups - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Imagine Productions 5%

Joe Bishara - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Abbey Theater of Dublin Evolution Theatre Company 5%

Paxton Longoria - BIG FISH - The Comtemporary Theatre of Ohio 4%

Andrew Caton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Ryan Shreve - HAIR - Short North Stage 3%

Kasey Meininger - THE SECRET GARDEN - Curtain Players 3%

Ben Smallwood - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Logan Mellick - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Mackenzie Leland - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Contemporary 3%

Clifton Miles Prince - ALICE BY HEART - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Nicolas Brunet - AMERICAN IDIOT - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Mia Kadar - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - JCC Gallery Players 3%

Becca Blacksten - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Nolan Quintanilla - RENT - Renaissance Theater 2%

Jo Michelle Shafer - BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Scott Clay - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pickerington 2%

Justin King - BIG FISH - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Jackson Cleland - THE PROM - Hilliard Arts 2%

Lily Billups - THE SECRET GARDEN - Curtain Players 2%

Matthew Phillips - THE PRODUCERS - Gallery Players 2%

Carly Shepherd - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Lindsay Bates - LEGALLY BLONDE - Short North Stage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Orion Carter - KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Weathervane Playhouse 20%

Cindy Tran Nguyen - YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light Theatre 11%

Scott Douglas Wilson - MOBY DICK'S GONE MISSING - OPT/Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

Josie Merkle - THE DRUMS OF WAR - Abbey Theater of Dublin 7%

Anita McFarren - CHAPTER TWO - PACE 7%

Meaghan Torres - PASSION OF DRACULA - Little Theatre Off Broadway 7%

Anna Soppolessa - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Little Theatre Off Broadway 5%

Jabari Johnson - YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light Theatre 5%

Jordan Fehr - YOU WILL GET SICK - Available Light Theatre 5%

Molly Watson - MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 4%

David Hanggi - THE PSYCHIC - Little Theatre Off Broadway 4%

Jen Chimbidis - MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 4%

Caleb Baker - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - PACE 4%

Brian Henry - MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 4%

Kate Willis - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - PACE 3%

John Michael Holmes - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Available Light Theatre 2%

Oliver Powell - MARVIN'S ROOM - Curtain Players 2%

Kyle Andrew - CHAPTER TWO - PACE 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Weathervane Playhouse 20%

Short North Stage 15%

Abbey Theater of Dublin 12%

Curtain Players 7%

The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 5%

Available Light Theatre 5%

Little Theatre Off Broadway 4%

Worthington Community Theatre 3%

Ohio Musical Theatre Institute 3%

Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Renaissance Theater 3%

Millersport Community Theater 3%

MadLab Theatre 3%

Imagine Productions 3%

Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Pickerington community theatre 2%

New Albany Youth Theatre 1%

Gallery Players 1%

JCC Gallery Players 1%

Stuart's Opera House 1%

Wagnalls Community Theatre 1%

Tantrum Theater 1%

Perry County Theatre Association 0%

ABC Players 0%



Comments