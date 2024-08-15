BEDSIDE READING® Celebrates with Books, Cocktail, and Author Event at The Capri Southampton 8/21

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bedside Reading®, the luxury hotel amenity that places a wide variety of complimentary books by the bedsides in the Hamptons and in lobbies and poolsides in luxury hotels and boutique properties throughout the US is celebrating seven years of elevating established and indie authors to readers of all genres this month. A celebration is planned at the newest hotel in the Bedside Reading portfolio, The Capri Southampton, with a summer author event, Wednesday, August 21st from 4-6 p.m, which is complimentary to attend, but RSVPs are required.

Best-selling authors Lila Edelkind, Valerie Nifora, Aggie L. Jae, Nanci Lagarenne, Elizabeth Birkelund and Sarah Blanchard, will join Founder and #1 Amazon Best-Selling Author Jane Ubell-Meyer, at the summer soiree. Books and wine provided by The Montauk Project, signature cocktails, lite bites and treats for guests will add to the party atmosphere.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been seven years since the creation of Bedside Reading,” said Jane Ubell-Meyer, Founder. “And the Hamptons is where it all started and that is why it will always be special to me,” she continued. “What started as a fun way to get people into the beach season mood on the buses going to the Hamptons with a bag of best-selling books, has grown to a wonderful community of 50 luxury and boutique hotels across the country and hundreds of authors - all sharing the joy of reading and relaxation. I’m thrilled to celebrate our anniversary here.t

This summer, guests staying at The Capri Southampton, and all Hamptons partner hotels, – will receive Bedside Reading bestsellers – complimentary - by their bedside. This is the brand pillar of Bedside Reading – hotels in the program provide books by the bedside for guests to take home – at no charge! Participating hotels may also choose to showcase the books in their lobbies, poolside and even digitally via a special QR code.

“We are so excited to partner with Bedside Reading, said Annie Hartley, General Manager of The Capri Southampton. “Relaxation is our number one goal for our guests and to share books that allow them to escape into another world by the pool or the beach helps us to attain that goal. And how lucky that this is Bedside Reading’s lucky number seven anniversary - that bodes very well for all of us!”

The Capri Southampton incorporates the vibe of an Italian summer to the Hamptons. An infusion of yellow and white striped cabanas provides a summer beachy feel complete with the party vibes of Ibiza combined with an Italian getaway summer experience.

RSVP for the event: https://www.bedsidereading.com/capri.html

Event location: The Capri Southampton, 281 County Road 39A, Southampton, NY

Participating Authors:

-13 Poets from Long Island by John Valenti and Evelyn Kandel - includes the poetry of Lila Edelkind who will attend (Poetry)

-The Fairmounts and Mary Whitcomb by Valerie Nifora(Historical Fiction)

-The Water Door by Aggie L. Jae(Sci-Fi, Fantasy YA)

-Scape Ghost by Nanci Lagarenne (Historical Thriller)

-A Northern Light in Provence by Elizabeth Birkelund (Literary Fiction)

-Drawn From Life by Sarah P. Blanchard (Suspense/Thriller)

Photo Credit: The Yellow Wild

