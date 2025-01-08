HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION to be Presented at The Company Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Company Theatre will present Hadestown: Teen Edition. This unique interpretation directed by Sally Ashton Forrest with musical direction by Melissa Carubia offers a rare opportunity for teen performers to bring this Tony Award-winning musical to life.

Hadestown, is the spellbinding reimagining of the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus, Eurydice, Hades, and Persephone by Grammy award winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell. This Teen Edition retains the heart, soul, and haunting melodies of the original production with its beguiling New Orleans-style score. Young artists will shine on The Company Theatre stage in a show still running on Broadway and in London's West End.

"Hadestown blends beloved Greek Mythology with deeply human emotions. It's a story that resonates with all ages, but especially teens, who are discovering their own raw emotions. As the director, seeing these moments of vulnerability and connection has been incredibly rewarding," remarked Ashton Forest.

The Company Theatre has long been at the forefront of fostering young talent and providing exceptional theatrical experiences. Hadestown: Teen Edition is a testament to the organization's dedication to pushing creative boundaries and delivering innovative productions with a cast of teen actors from all over the South Shore.

Performances will run January 17 - 26, 2025, with evening and matinee tickets available. Why travel to New York City when you can see Hadestown nearby in Norwell, Massachusetts?

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.companytheatre.com or contact The Company Theatre's box office at 781-871-2787. Join us as we take the audience on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back again.

Comments