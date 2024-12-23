Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards; Marietta Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Anna Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 17%

Joy Woods - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

Carly Ann Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 10%

Bonnie Dixon - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 8%

Tonya Coker - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

Richard Frazier - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

Erika Fasselt - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%

Karris Morgan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

JR McCall - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 4%

Shannon Champion - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Faith Madison Holton - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Colleen Roberts - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 4%

Courtney Locke - 9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 3%

Zac Phelps - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Kari Twyman - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

Stephanie Gore - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Heather Schutz - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%

Shannon Champion - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Kyle Larson - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs 15%

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 13%

Atarius Armstrong - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Heidi and Jeff McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 7%

Zac Phelps - ROCK OF AGES - The Strand 6%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Precious West - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express with Oglethorpe Theatre 5%

Janie Young - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Courtney Locke - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Matthew Johnson Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Dawn Axam - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Bethany Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 4%

Tyler Sarkis - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Richardo - APONTE - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Emma Crane Jaster - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Mandy Corbett - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Marcigliano - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 12%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Snellville Performing Arts 10%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 9%

Karen Heid - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 9%

Julie Marcigliano - SWEENY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 8%

Britt Hensley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 6%

Julie Marcigliano - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 6%

Shelley Kuhen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 6%

Venessa Meiers - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Maggie Verner - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Shelley Kuhen - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 3%

Chelsie Correll - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Jessica Williams - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Tony Smithey - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Vickie Zuffoletti - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Williams - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

Laura Taylor - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Shelsy Tity - THE LADY FROM THE SEA - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

Chelsie Correll - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Shelley Kuhen - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alex Allison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 15%

Ryan Moller - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 9%

Dr. Nyrobi Moss - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 9%

April Andrew Carswell - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

April Andrew Carswell - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 7%

Will Ward - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Deondre’ Cumberbatch - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Sarafina Bush - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 5%

Vickie Zuffoletti - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Jay Reynolds - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Jordan Hermitt - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Eric Griffis - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Jarrod Barnes - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 3%

April Andrew Carswell - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Jordan Hermitt - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Ashlynne Ludwig - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Dr. L. Nyrobi Moss - THE WASH - Synchronicity Theatre & Impact Theatre 2%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 2%

Jay Reynolds - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Savannah Cobb - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 1%

Jarrod Barnes - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 1%

Ivania Stack - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 25%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 25%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 21%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 17%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 12%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 69%

DANCE CANVAS “INTRODUCING THE NEXT GENERATION” - Dance Canvas @ Ferst Center for the Arts 31%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Eric Bragg - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 14%

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 11%

Dawn Phipps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 5%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Alejandra Ruiz - 9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Scott Seidl - SCHOOL OF ROCK - The Augusta Players 5%

Charlotte Mosteller - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 4%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Tyler Webster - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Dawn Phipps - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 4%

Richard Frazier - DREAMGIRLS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Maxel Amador - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

Alex Williams - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 4%

Austin Harleson - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Diane Watts - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 3%

Chris Davis - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Mckenzie McCart - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 2%

Kristine Reese - WEDDING SINGER - City Springs Theatre 2%

Lisa Sherouse - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 2%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Richard Frazier - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 2%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 1%

Beth Clark - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Baayork Lee - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 11%

Nikki Snelson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 9%

Caty Bergmark - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

Heidi Cline McKerley - NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 8%

Shane Delancey - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 7%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 6%

Michael Arden and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Michael Stewart - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Tomer Zvulun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

Freddie Ashley - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 5%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 5%

Robert Connor - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Rachel Rudd - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 3%

Robert King Jr. - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance Company 3%

Michael Short - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Mark Smith - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Paul Conroy - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Mark Smith - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Maxel Amador - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Roy Lewis - GHOST - The Augusta Players 6%

Richard Frazier - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 5%

Samuel Ginn - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 5%

Myrna Feldman - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 5%

JP Haynie - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

Ann Mitchell - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 4%

Alex McConnell - CHEATING DEATH (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 4%

Jim Crisp - 12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 4%

Evan Ruede - OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Brandi Kilgore - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

Jim Wilgus - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 3%

Lisa Sherouse - 'DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street Playhouse 3%

Sydney Chalfa - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 3%

Christopher Voss - RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 3%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Productions 3%

Dean Coutris - AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 2%

Robert Myles - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Lory Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Hailee Zuniga - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 2%

Erin Campbell - SORRY, WRONG NUMBER (SPOOKY SHORTS) - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

Donald Gray - DOWN IN MISSISSIPPI - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 11%

Candy McLellan & Jeremiah Davison - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

Rosemary Newcott - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Tinashe Kajese-Bolden - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 8%

Keith McCoy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 7%

Robert Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 5%

Damian Lockhart - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Larry Cox - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 5%

John Ruane - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 5%

January Lavoy - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Paul Conroy - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Meagan Cascone - HOLES - Springer Opera House 4%

Robert John Connor - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Matt Torney - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

K. Parker - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer Bishop - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Paul R. Pierce - THE MINUTES - Springer Opera House 2%

Melissa Foulger - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Derek Goldman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Lee Osorio - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 2%

Lauren Morris - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 16%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 6%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 4%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 3%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

BIG FISH - Wonder Playhouse 3%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 2%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 2%

9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 2%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

THE RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 1%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 1%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 10%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Aurora Theatre 9%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 8%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 5%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 3%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 3%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 3%

CABARET - Springer Opera House 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 2%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

MERCURY - Actor's Express 1%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott McDonald - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 13%

Noah Popp - HONEYMOON IN VEGAS - Marietta Theatre Company 11%

Ben Rawson - DREAMGIRLS - The Augusta Players 9%

Dylan O’Donnell - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

Dylan O’Donnell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 7%

JP Haynie - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 6%

Jsayla Martin - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Patrick Schoen - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 5%

Danielle Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Brad Rudy - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 4%

Caroline Van Zant - DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! - Woodstock Arts 4%

Lee Morgan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Alex Williams & Hanna Kemp - ORDINARY DAYS - Perry Players 3%

Will Johnson, Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

McLain Miller - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 2%

Samuel Ginn - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Jsayla Martin - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 1%

Jacob Zacharewicz - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Dallas Theater 1%

Josh Marett - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Katie Underwood - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 8%

Ben Rawson - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 8%

Mike Wood - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 8%

Beate M. Czogalla - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 7%

Mike Wood - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 7%

Jen Schriever - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Mike Wood - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 6%

David Reingold - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Mary Parker - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 6%

Mike Wood - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 5%

Thomas C. Hase - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 5%

David Reingold - MERCURY - Actor's Express 4%

David Reingold - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Calvin Johnson - BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

Rob Dillard - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Lindsey Sharpless - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Rachael N. Blackwell - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Mike Wood - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Nadirah T. Harper - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Zach Blane - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Dr. Changa Miller - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 12%

Cory Speakman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Barbara Macko - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 6%

Leroy Kennedy - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Squre 6%

Paul Jones - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 6%

Barbara Macko - WEDDING SINGER - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 5%

Gamble - CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 5%

Sophia Dickinson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 5%

Richard Magner - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 5%

Kimberly Watson Markham - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 4%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Nestor Jaenz - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Laura Voss - A CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Cory Speakman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 3%

Emily Estrada - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 3%

Ginger Corley - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Paul Tate - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Danielle Lorentz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Kimberly Watson Markham - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Sophia Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Nestor Jaenz - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 1%

Mary Lynn Luke - DISASTER! - The New Depot Players 1%

Nestor Jaenz & Jim Penndorf - THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Miles Plant - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 11%

Debbie Anderson - CABARET - Springer Opera House 10%

Holt McCarley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 10%

Alli Reinhardt - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 9%

Alli Reinhardt - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 9%

James Sampliner - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 9%

Griffin Strout - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 8%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 7%

James Lowe - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 7%

Nick Silvestri - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Jarred Lee - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 6%

Kathy Buraczynski - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 6%

Christopher Brent Davis - PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 3%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 17%

MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 7%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 4%

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Loleks Storytellers 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

9 TO 5 - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 2%

BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 2%

CABARET - Renegade Theatre Company 2%

BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 2%

SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 2%

BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

HAIR SPRAY - Fox Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

TARZAN - Loleks Storytellers 1%

DREAM GIRLS - THEATRE MACON 1%

ELF - Pumphouse Players 1%

THE 1940S RADIO HOUR - THEATRE MACON 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 12%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 9%

THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 8%

THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 7%

JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 7%

CABARET - Actor's Express 6%

RENT - The Atlanta Opera 6%

THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 5%

BLACK NATIVITY - Dominion Entertainment 4%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - OnStage Atlanta 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 3%

ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - City Springs Theatre 2%

EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 2%

SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

PELAGIUS - The Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Josh Napier - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 12%

Julianna Grace Pillsbury - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 8%

Adam Jarrard - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 4%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER - Lake Country Players 4%

Casey Johnson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 3%

Reagan Simmons - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Aimee Bonnet - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Gigi McClenning - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Mila Yehya - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Craig Lovell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Brianna Nicole Hill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Jeremy Choate - SWEENEY TODD - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 2%

Cassidy Hall - CHORUS LINE - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Abbie Carr - THE PROM - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Tierra Robinson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

John Brannigan - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater/FoCAL Center 2%

Danielle Lorentz - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Amy Dixon - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Onstage Atlanta 2%

Tyler Stella - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 2%

Harry Wendorff - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Alex Williams - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Kiarra West - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Brittany Kicker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 2%

Caty Bergmark - 9 TO 5 - Woodstock Arts 1%

Noah Grant - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 9%

Jennifer Geller - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 9%

Amber Riley - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance Theatre 8%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 7%

Billy Tighe - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 5%

Wynne Kelly - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Loretta Devine - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Alexandria Joy - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Akron Lanier Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Domenic Jungling - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Catherine Campbell - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 3%

Alexandra Childers - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Sydney Peebler - ANNIE - The Legacy Theatre 2%

Hayden Rowe - CABARET - Actor's Express 2%

Lily Kaufman - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 2%

Wendy Melkonian - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Akron Watson - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 2%

Jennifer Hope - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 2%

Anna Dvorak - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Michael Short - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Terry Burrell - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Joshua Williams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Emory Theatre 2%

Chani Maisonet - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%

Ben Thorpe - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 2%

Kacye Denise - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Anna Trentacoste - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 6%

Harry Wendorff - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 5%

Arthur Schutt - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

Reese Johnson - GHOST - The Augusta Players 4%

Aly Suleman - BOEING BOEING - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Ava Mize - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 4%

Katie Jennison - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 4%

Stuart Schleuse - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Tyler Webster - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Emil Thomas - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Cody Stuckenschneider - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

Donny Sadler - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 3%

Annie Sinatra - THE MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 3%

Chris Trevino - ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 3%

Brooke Henson - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Mitchell Brinkley - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Christina Saliba - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 2%

Barbara Macko - FOUR OLD BROADS - Winder Barrow Community Theatre 2%

Cady Walls - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Kitt Marsh - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Liam Parke - AS YOU LIKE IT - Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

John Esnard - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Keirston Murphy - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Chris Clark - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 2%

D’Zyre Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - ACT1 Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alex Maldonado - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 7%

Osama Ashour - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 5%

Trajan Clayton - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Tom Key - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Tonia Jackson - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Amari Cheatom - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 4%

Zip Rampy - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - OnStage Atlanta 4%

Andre Eaton Jr. - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

Max Walls - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Maria Rodriguez-Sager - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Andi Stanesic - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

JR McCall - ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 3%

Tess Malis Kincaid - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Katelin Chesna - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 3%

Jade Payton - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 3%

Josh Hudson - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Jen Harper - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Caleb Clark - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Carolyn Cook - MERCURY - Actor's Express 3%

Cynthia D. Barker - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Ashanti Brown - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Damian Lockhart - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

Rob Demery - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 2%

Andrew Benator - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 11%

AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 8%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 6%

GHOST - The Augusta Players 5%

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 4%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 4%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 4%

MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 4%

LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 3%

GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - THEATRE MACON 3%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 3%

LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - The Bowl at Sugar Hill (Player’s Guild/Eagle Theatre) 3%

OUR TOWN - Renegade Theatre Company 3%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 3%

DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 2%

THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

RUBY SUNRISE - ACT1 Theater 2%

EURYDICE - ACT1 Theatre 2%



Best Play (Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 11%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 9%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 9%

MERCURY - Actor's Express 8%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Alliance theatre 7%

ALMOST, MAINE - Onstage Atlanta 6%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 6%

AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 5%

PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 4%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 4%

KNEAD - Aurora Theatre 2%

EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 1%

REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Atlanta Opera 33%

RENT - Pullman Yards 32%

LA BOHEME - The Atlanta Opera 21%

DIE WALKURE - The Atlanta Opera 8%

RIGOLETTO - The Atlanta Opera 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Stephanie McDonald & Alyssa Paduano - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 13%

Emil Thomas - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Chance Harbin - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 6%

Carson Letner - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 6%

Vicki Glembocki - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 6%

Cody Stuckenschneider - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 5%

Paul Gambill & Bethany Harwell - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - The Augusta Players 5%

JP Haynie - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 4%

Carson Letner - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Cathe Hall-Payne and Angie Short - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Centerstage North Theatre 4%

Holly Roberts - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Diane Watts/Randy Bampfield/Michael Masi - SHE LOVES ME - ACT1 Theater 4%

Sean Newman - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 4%

Mo Brower - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 3%

Terry Mulligan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Vicki Glembocki - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 3%

Nicholas Sostillio & Richard Frazier-Sostillio - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 3%

Danielle Dickinson - KANSAS AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Holly Roberts - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 3%

Cody Stuckenshinder - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - School Street Playhouse 2%

Larissa Boland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers / Marietta Performing Arts 2%

Nicolas Costillos - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Dave Di Pietro - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The New Depot Players 2%

G Scott Riley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - School street playhouse 2%

Ed Palombo - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

David Robertson - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 11%

Jacob Olson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - City Springs Theatre 8%

Dane Laffry and Teresa L. Williams - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 6%

Vita Tzykun - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 6%

Becca Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 6%

Alex Pirtle - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 6%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 5%

Matthew Swindell - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 5%

Adam Pagdon - THE OTHER PART OF THE PICTURE - Essential Theatre 5%

Chaerlie Miller & Barry West - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Daimien J. Matherson & Monty Wilson - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Max Nolan Young - CABARET - Springer Opera House 4%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit/Dominion Entertainment 4%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Isabel & Moriah Curley-Clay - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Alexander Whittenberg - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Moriah & Isabel Curley-Clay - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Kat Conley - MERCURY - Actor's Express 2%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Sof Delgado - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Tyler Tunney - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%

Paul Conroy & Sydney Lee - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 1%

Misha Kachman - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Annabell Mallard - SWEENEY TODD - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 18%

Annabell Mallard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 15%

Tim Hinojosa - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 12%

Kenneth Jones - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 11%

Maggie Parker & Phil Pereira - BONNIE & CLYDE - The Holly Theatre 9%

Rick Harper - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 8%

Joel Abbott & Grayson Sawyer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 7%

Deanna Cannon - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 6%

Jared Wright - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 6%

Deanna Cannon - DOWN IN MISSISSIPPI - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Brenda Orchard - SPOOKY SHORTS - Cherokee Theater Company 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Caleb Huneycutt - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 15%

Becca and Michael Parker - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 10%

Tyehimba Shabazz - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Brady Brown - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 8%

Nate Edmondson - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 8%

Joshua D. Reid - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 7%

Jeremiah Davidson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Donovan Lewis - AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Brady Brown - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Charlie Miller - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Jeremiah Davison - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 4%

Dan Bauman - MERCURY - Actor's Express 4%

Johnathan Taylor - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Tom Haverdeane - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Claudia Martinez - PRISONTOWN - Savannah Repertory Theatre 2%

Roc Lee - REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Kait Rivas - THE GULF - Out Front Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Joey Wright - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 10%

Bianca Dixon - MEAN GIRLS - Snellville Performing Arts 9%

Sol Baird - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Augusta Players 5%

Si Rajadhyax - BIG FISH - Bellissimo Theater 5%

Charlie Scaglione - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Alex Williams - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Perry Players 3%

Ontario Williams - BIG RIVER: THE ADVENTURES OF HUCKLEBERRY FINN - Lake Country Players 3%

Jackson Baughman - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 3%

Aminata Jollah - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Bre Jacobs - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the SquareJa 2%

Daegan Bennett - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 2%

Abigail Watson - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Jennifer Sears - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Cassidy Hall - SPRING AWAKENING - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Si Rajadhyax - INTO THE WOODS - Bellissimo Theater 2%

Donny Sadler - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Ashlee Haynie - REEFER MADNESS - Macon Little Theatre 2%

Brian Gustin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 2%

Jamorad Keith - THE COLOR PURPLE - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Savannah Carmichael - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Jim Dailey - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 2%

Christian Rippé - THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 2%

Sean Ryan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 1%

Margaret Anne Vowell - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Marietta Theatre Company 1%

Jeremy Choate - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Haden Rider - LEGALLY BLONDE - City Springs Theatre 11%

Alex Williams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Springer Opera House 7%

Alan H. Green - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 7%

Leah Groover - BONNIE & CLYDE - Marietta Theatre Company 5%

Alex Williams - JERSEY BOYS - Springer Opera House 5%

Shashi Yammada - EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Actor's Express 3%

Austin Yoemans - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

Brad Raymond - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Toneisha Harris - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Brian Kurlander - THE MUSIC MAN - City Springs Theatre 3%

Nick Walker Jones - JERSEY BOYS - City Springs Theatre 3%

Bekah Medford - SNOWGIRLS - THE MUSICAL - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Kevin Dyson - SWEENEY TODD - School Street Playhouse 3%

Angela Birchett - THE PREACHER’S WIFE - Alliance theatre 3%

Tatyana Mack - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Nick Walker Jones - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 3%

Courtlyn Holt - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Springer Opera House 3%

Terry Smith - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

JR McCall - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - OnStage Atlanta 2%

Precious West - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Chris McKnight - THE PROM - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Valoneecia Tolbert - FOR THE LOVE OF MAHALIA - AMC Performance CO 2%

Janine Ayn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Horizon Theatre Company 2%

Bligh Voth - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%

Jonathan Christopher - RENT - The Atlanta Opera 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Da’non Dastugue - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Bellissimo Theater 6%

Tina Shaw - DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER - School street playhouse 6%

Annie Sinatra - MOUSETRAP - Macon Little Theatre 5%

Barbara Macko - LEND ME A TENOR - Act 3 Theatre 4%

Clair Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 4%

Arnold Blohme - EURYDICE - ACT1 Theater 4%

Tiffany McCall - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 4%

Kay Gross - OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 4%

Carson Letner - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Mad Artists’ Entertainment 4%

Simon Grant - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - THEATRE MACON 3%

Shelsy Tity - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Smyrna Village Players 3%

Steven Atchley - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - Lake Country Players 3%

Jalisa Jordan - BLITHE SPIRIT - ACT1 Theater 3%

Doug Isbecque - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 3%

Cynethia McClendon - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 3%

Myles Wright - DETROIT '67 - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Kyusok Lee - THE BEANS, THE BEANS - Momentum Arts 2%

Diane Dicker - LOVE, SEX, AND THE I.R.S. - Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Diane Dicker - DRINKING HABITS - Centerstage North Theatre 2%

Princess Starr - THE GIFT OF THE MAGI 2.0 (2023) - Marietta's Theatre in the Square 2%

Celia Hohnadel - THE ELEPHANT MAN - THEATRE MACON 2%

Joe McLaughlin - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eagle Theater 2%

Shelsy Tity - DRACULA - Pumphouse Players 2%

Kenneth Jones - AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES - THEATRE MACON 2%

Hunter Showalter - MAYTAG VIRGIN - Centerstage North Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Aleigha Burt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 9%

Tequilla Whitfield - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 7%

Larren Woodward - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Springer Opera House 6%

Amanda Cucher - THE ATTALA COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - OnStage Atlanta 5%

Brittani Minnieweather - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 5%

Harry Wendorff - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 4%

Blake Fountain - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 4%

Pilot Bunch - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 3%

D.Norris - THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT - Live Arts Theatre 3%

Andrea Frankle - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Savannah Repertory Theatre 3%

Stephen Ruffin - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 3%

Sully Brown - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Branden Hembree - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Aminah Vuyelwa Golden - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 3%

Destinee Monet - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Tracy Buot - NATIVE GARDENS - Stage Door Theatre 2%

Marlon Andrew Burnley - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Devon Hales - EDWARD ALBEE'S WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Emily Nedvidek - PSYCHO BEACH PARTY - Out Front Theatre Company 2%

Doyle Reynolds - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Greg Hunter - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

Burke Brown - CLYDE’S - Theatrical Outfit 2%

Chris Hampton - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Actor's Express 2%

Justin Dilley - FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

Cathe Payne - THE ATTALA COUNTY GARDEN CLUB - OnStage Atlanta 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lolek’s Storytellers 16%

DISNEY’S NEWSIES - THEATRE MACON 15%

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK - Onstage Atlanta 12%

ANNIE - Macon Little Theatre 10%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - THEATRE MACON 10%

THE SECRET GARDEN - ACT1 Theater 9%

OH BOTHER! - The Augusta Players 9%

THE ENCHANTED BOOKSHOP - Lionheart Theatre Company 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - THEATRE MACON 7%

TARZAN - Lolek’s Storytellers 5%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - City Springs Theatre 29%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Theatrical Outfit 19%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Center for Puppetry Arts 18%

JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 13%

AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK - Georgia Ensemble Theatre 10%

FINAL AUDITION - 3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 6%

THE MAD HATTERPILLAR AND HER MANY HEADS - Stage Door Theatre 6%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Red Phoenix Theatre Company 15%

Snellville Performing Arts 9%

The Augusta Players 6%

Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) 5%

Marietta's Theatre in the Square 5%

Macon Little Theatre 5%

THEATRE MACON 4%

Bellissimo Theater 4%

Woodstock Arts 4%

Wonder Playhouse 4%

Marietta Theatre Company 4%

ACT1 Theater 4%

The Holly Theatre 3%

Lolek’s Storytellers 3%

Out Front Theatre Company 3%

Renegade Theatre Company 3%

Mad Artists’ Entertainment 2%

Players Guild at Sugar Hill 2%

School Street Playhouse 2%

Lionheart Theatre Company 2%

Pumphouse Players 2%

Smyrna Village Players 2%

The New Depot Players 1%

Cherokee Theater Company 1%

Centerstage North Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

City Springs Theatre 19%

Marietta Theatre Company 14%

Alliance theatre 12%

Onstage Atlanta 6%

The Atlanta Opera 6%

Springer Opera House 6%

Out Front Theatre Company 5%

Actor's Express 5%

Theatrical Outfit 4%

COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE 4%

Live Arts Theatre 3%

Horizon Theatre Company 3%

Stage Door Theatre 2%

Georgia Ensemble Theatre 2%

The Legacy Theatre 2%

3rd ACT Productions at The Art Place Theatre 2%

AMC Performance Company 2%

Redlight Cafe 1%

Savannah Repertory Theatre 1%



