Watch: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Musical is Available to Watch For Free on YouTube

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Spongebob Musical, starring Ethan Slater in the title role, is now streaming on YouTube. The production has been running on a loop on the official Nickelodeon YouTube channel since November 20 and can be watched at any time.

Tune in below!

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical (also known as The SpongeBob Musical) is co-conceived and directed by Tina Landau with songs by various artists and a book by Kyle Jarrow. The musical made its world premiere in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago and opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in December 2017.

The musical received twelve Tony Award nominations, before closing at the Palace Theatre on September 16, 2018, due to theatre renovations. At the time of its closing, it had played 29 previews and 327 regular performances. Since then, the musical has embarked on tours in the U.S. and U.K., and regional productions have also taken place.

A television special of the show titled The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! was filmed in front of a live audience and featured members of the original Broadway cast. It aired on December 7, 2019 and was released on DVD on November 3, 2020.

The cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks. The ensemble will include Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.