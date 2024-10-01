FEMALE RAGE: THE BRUNCH Comes to Nina's Brunch Restaurant Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NINA’s Brunch Restaurant is making its grand debut with an electrifying Pop-Up launch that will leave you Breathless. To mark the ‘Big Reveal’, the restaurant will host its very first production: ‘Female Rage: The Brunch’, a heartfelt burlesque and cabaret show inspired by the anthems of Taylor Swift.

Join us during Taylor’s visit to Toronto as we celebrate love, self-discovery, and the courage to chase your wildest dreams through a unique narrative burlesque experience starring burlesque veterans St. Stella and Bella Canto. Witness the real-life story of a closeted young woman who finds her true self while working in restaurants abroad. She meets the love of her life (surprise, it’s a woman!) and together they journey to Canada to start a new chapter—one that leads to opening this very restaurant.

‘Female Rage: The Brunch’ isn’t just a show; or a boozy brunch (it’s both!). It’s also a celebration of resilience, transformation, and finding the strength to be unapologetically you. It’s an experience that infuses Taylor Swift’s songs with the spirit of queer love and the audacity to create your own path. Nina’s features a menu that is a journey in itself, offering dishes inspired by Nina’s creator’s homeland of Ireland, along with flavors and culinary influences drawn from working in restaurants across six different countries. Nina’s offers vegan, vegetarian and meat options along with creative cocktails and mocktails.

Expect a rollercoaster of emotions as performances bring Taylor Swift’s iconic songs to life. Each act is a chapter in a love story that will resonate deeply with anyone who’s ever dared to dream big. Bring your lover, your besties, or even your fearless self, because it’s time to break free and celebrate our ‘wildest dreams’ together.

Event Details:

Date: November 14-17 and 21-24.

Time: Doors at 1:30 PM | Show at 2:00 PM

Location: Nina’s (at Smith House) 171 College st.

Tickets: $35 Include a welcome drink & appetizers. Food and drink menu available à la carte.

This is a 19+ Event

