VREDENS DRUVOR Comes to Dramaten This Month

Sweden's biggest and most loved musical show is back! In the fall of 2025, From Broadway to Duvemåla embarks on a new Sweden tour for the ninth year in a row, with a long-awaited premiere at Rival in Stockholm on September 14 and a grand finale in Linköping on October 25 at Linköping Konsert & Kongress. With an updated performance, filled with timeless classics and modern favorites from the world's most loved musicals, an evening of pure musical magic is promised. On stage, the audience is met by a unique combination of experienced stars and exciting debutants - all belonging to the absolute elite in the musical world, both in Sweden and internationally.