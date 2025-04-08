Video: Kit Connor Recalls ROMEO + JULIET On-Stage Mishap

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kit Connor is currently on the promotion trail for the new film Warfare, which features a large ensemble, including himself, Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, and more. However, only a few months ago, the Heartstopper star was appearing in the Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet, opposite Rachel Zegler.

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Connor noted that he is enjoying life post-show. "It's nice to be able to sleep and not have to stay up late and break my body." During the production, one particular bit of staging required the actor to jump up on a balcony and pull himself up. However, he recalled one performance where the stunt went awry.

"There was one night where the stage didn't open. Normally, there's a little kind of step that I can jump off," he explained. "[But this night], it didn't open, so it meant that I had to jump about twice as high. I kind of caught it with one hand and just about managed to get up," he said, adding that the prospect of navigating the moment was "terrifying." Watch his full interview on the show here.

The limited run of Romeo + Juliet opened on Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on Thursday, October 24, 2024, officially closing on February 26. In addition to Connor and Zegler, the production featured Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans as ‘Mercutio/The Friar/Prince,’ Daniel Bravo Hernández as ‘Abraham,’ Jasai Chase-Owens as ‘Gregory,’ Tommy Dorfman as ‘Tybalt/The Nurse,’ Nihar Duvvuri as ‘Balthazar,’ Sola Fadiran as ‘Capulet/Lady Capulet,’ Taheen Modak as ‘Benvolio,’ Gían Pérez as ‘Samson/Paris/Peter’ and understudies Missy Malek, Timothy Oh, Susannah Perkins, and Daniel Velez.

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, the production featured music by Grammy Award winner Jack Antonoff and movement direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.