SETANGGI TARI MELAYU 2025 Comes to PJPAC

ASK Dance Company will present Setanggi Tari Melayu 2025 – Quintessential Malay Dance. "Setanggi" means incense, and suggests the essence of Malay Dance that is grounded and that can be ethereal and mystical at the same time. Unfortunately, over time, much has been lost and forgotten through reduced practice and urbanization.

This production aims to capture the spirit of Malay Dance in its richest form and reclaim its place as some of the finest arts in the world.

Performances run 30 May – 1 June 2025 at Stage 1, PJPAC, 1 Utama.

Artistic Direction: Joseph Gonzales

Creative Producer: Imran Syafiq

Performed by: Ask Dance Company, guest artists, and students from ASWARA’s Faculty of Dance and UPSI’s Faculty of Music and Performing Arts

