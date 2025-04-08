Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares First HAMILTON Artwork Drafts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For his latest Hamil-ten Hamil-Tuesday, Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared the first drafts of the artwork for the musical's Broadway debut. The post reveals the nine finalists that didn't make the cut, alongside the musical's iconic artwork that features Hamilton standing on top of a star.

"From the What-If Department: I’ll never forget the SpotCo meeting about our Hamilton artwork for Broadway, because I’ve never had one before or since. Drew Hodges (who has since retired) walked us into a room with 40+ designs pinned to the wall and said, 'So we’ve had all our artists create pitches. You know your show best. We want you to take a look at all of them and take down all all the posters that don’t feel to you like your show.'

A half hour later, these nine finalists and the one you know well (which took another quantum leap with the silhouette pics of our company by Matthew Murphy) were still on the wall."

See Miranda's Instagram post to see the various options that were pitched to Miranda and the Hamilton team before the show began.

For its 10th anniversary, Hamilton social media accounts teased an announcement for 2025, with a list of cities and "a toast to 2025." The cryptic video ended by telling viewers to "meet us inside in 2025." Further information as to what the account might be teasing has not yet been revealed. Ariana DeBose recently confirmed her involvement in the upcoming celebrations.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.