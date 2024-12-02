First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Seattle Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Bonni Dichone - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 15%

Mackenzie Neusiok - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 9%

Angela Pierson - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 7%

Jimmy Shields - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 5%

Jasmine Lomax - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 4%

Mackenzie Malhotra - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Harry Turpin - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 4%

Annalisa Brinchmann - CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 4%

Harry Turpin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Fae Pink - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 3%

Vania C. Bynum - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 3%

Mauro Bozzo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Auburn Community Players - community 3%

Harry Turpin - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Al Lykya - HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Fosse Jack - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Lily Verlaine - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 2%

Justin Jay Smith - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Kathryn Van Meter - CAMELOT - Village Theatre 2%

Alexandra Kronz - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Flossy Beatrice - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Ameenah Kaplan - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Village Theatre 2%

Joshua Spencer - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Andrea Olsen - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Lily Verlaine - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 2%

Justin Jay Smith - WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood PlayersDuane 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jamie L. Sutter - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 13%

Shileah Corey - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 8%

Krista Lofgren - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 5%

Melanie Burgess - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - ACT Contemporary Theatre 5%

Chloe Cook - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Ella Swenson - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Danielle Nieves - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Tianxing Yan - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 4%

Linay Robison - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Krisin Haskins - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Esther Garcia - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

Stephanie Seymour & Paris Original - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 3%

Beth Mahmoud-Howell - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Shadou Mintrone - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 2%

Jacqueline Edwards - UNRIVALED - Seattle Public Theater/SIS Productions 2%

Kilah Williams - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

Ramona Rhapsody & Sailor St. Claire - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Diane Johnston - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Ricky German - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 2%

Corrine Park-Buffelin - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Mark Chenovick - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Lady Drew Blood - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Fantasia Rose - THE MASTER AND MARGARITA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Patty Garegnani - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 1%

Patty Garegnani - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 1%



Best Dance Production

CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 27%

CAN CAN'S NOIR - Can Can 13%

WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 10%

LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 8%

THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 8%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

UNSTOPPABLE - Dare to Dance 5%

THE SEASONS' CANON - Pacific Northwest Ballet 5%

HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 5%

SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 5%

LET IT SNOW - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 4%

EVERGREEN CITY BALLET'S THE NUTCRACKER - IKEA Performing Arts Center 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jake Schaefer - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 14%

Shileah Corey - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 13%

Angela Pierson - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 8%

Brad Lo Walker - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 7%

Bretteney Beverly - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 6%

Valerie Curtis-Newton - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 5%

Harry Turpin - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Jasmine Joshua - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Harry Turpin - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Jenny Cross - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Mauro Bozzo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Auburn Community Players - community 3%

Harry Turpin - COME ON, GET TAPPY - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Chris Pink - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 3%

Aaron Lamb - CABARET - Harlequin Productions - professional 3%

Collin J. Pittman - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Jessica Low - CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 3%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Doug Fahl - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Harry Turpin - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jeanette Sanchez-Izenman - FIRST DATE - Centerstage Theatre - professional 1%

Rose Woods - JUSTICE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 1%

Michael Todd - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Regional Theatre Of the Palouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jillian Armenante - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - ACT Contemporary Theatre 10%

Joshua Baig - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Spokane Civic Theatre 9%

Timothy McCuen Piggee - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 8%

Alicia Mendez - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

David Alan Morrison - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Mimi Katano - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 5%

Sheila Daniels - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 5%

Zenaida R. Smith - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 5%

Eric Lewis - THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 4%

Tootsie Spangles - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 4%

Jane Ryan - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 3%

Rebecca Craven - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Greg LoProto - THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL: A BUBONI COMEDY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

Agastya Kohli - 10 ACROBATS IN AN AMAZING LEAP OF FAITH - Centerstage Theatre - professional 2%

Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako - STEW - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Lyam White - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Corey McDaniel - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Harlequin Productions - professional 2%

Kemuel DeMoville - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Gavin Reub - THE LOWER DEPTHS - Intiman/The Seagull Project 2%

Chris Nardine - METEOR SHOWER - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Lani Brockman - THE CAKE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 1%

John Langs - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

Erin Day - TWELFTH NIGHT - GreenStage 1%

Cheeky Diamondz - HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 1%

Joe Goins - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%



Best Ensemble

CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 14%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 11%

POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions and SIS Productions 3%

COME ON, GET TAPPY - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

MS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 2%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL: A BUBONIC COMEDY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 2%

CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 2%

GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

MOVE OVER MRS. MARKHAM - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

CAMELOT - Village Theatre 2%

CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 1%

JERSEY BOYS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%

GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryan D. Durbin - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 12%

Ben Zamora - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 8%

Mark Chenovick - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Connie Yun - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 5%

Denny Pham - THE PROM - Eastern Washington university 5%

Ahren Buhmann - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 5%

Annie Liu - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 4%

John Chenault - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Robert J. Aguilar - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Village Theatre 4%

Robbie Matos - CAN CAN'S DOLLY - Can Can 3%

Jacob Viramontes - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage OnStage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Jacob Viramontes - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Angelo Domitri - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 3%

Logan Tiedt - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Christian Sheppard - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Emily Leong - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

Angelo Domitri - SLEEPING BEAUTY AND THE BEAR PRINCE - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Montse Garza - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

Gwyn Skone - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Matt McCarren - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Christina Barrigan - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 2%

Logan Tiedt - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Angelo Domitri - HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Brian Fletcher & Chris Ertel - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Dani Norberg - MACBETH: A ROCK OPERA - Seattle Public Theater/Macha 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aimee Hong - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 11%

Carolyn Jess - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 10%

Lucas Lindberg - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 10%

R.J. Tancioco - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre 8%

Yuelan - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 6%

David Brewster - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Kate Olson and The Nutcracker Nonette - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 5%

Leigh Lindell Olson - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Mark Rabe - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 4%

Jon Lutyens - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 4%

Kim Douglass - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Michael Matlock - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Michael Nutting & RJ Tancioco - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 4%

Sam Townsend - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 3%

David Brewster - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Mark Rabe - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Zeke Cox - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Nathan Young - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Showtunes Theatre Company 2%

Kate Olson & The Aces and Eights - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 2%

Jeffrey Stvrtecky - JERSEY BOYS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Tina McClure - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Regional Theatre Of the Palouse 2%

Nick Bringhurst - MACBETH: A ROCK OPERA - Seattle Public Theater/Macha 2%



Best Musical

CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 15%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 10%

DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 7%

SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 5%

THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 5%

SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 5%

THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

COME ON, GET TAPPY - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Village Theatre 3%

TITANISH - Seattle Public Theater 3%

LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 3%

CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 3%

CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 3%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - SecondStory Repertory 2%

BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman Theatre 2%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Auburn Community Players - community 2%

CAMELOT - Village Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

CABARET - Harlequin Productions 1%

JUSTICE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nicole Ostlie - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

Caleb Ryden - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 7%

Alexander Kilian - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

Daniel Renz - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Aspen Cullen - THE PROM - Eastern Washington University 4%

Rylynn Davis - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Jessie Selleck - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Amelia Stiles - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Alexandria Henderson - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre 3%

Rhys Daly - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Salem Salma Wahab - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Taylor Wenglikowski - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Jessica Robins - JUSTICE - Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 2%

Talena Viydo - CABARET - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Gunnar Rorholm - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Ceili Caruso - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 2%

Karin Terry - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 2%

Nicholas Bernard - CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 2%

BJ Smyth - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jonah Taylor - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Andrea Olsen - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Sophia Parker - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Harter Clingman - CAMELOT - Village Theatre 2%

Anamaria Guerzon - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Sarah Rudinoff - SOMETHING'S AFOOT - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Carly Corey - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

Anne Allgood - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

Matt Dela Cruz - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 5%

Alegra Batara - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 4%

Patty Garegnani - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 4%

Megan Huynh - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 4%

Katie Wallace - THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jillian Faulk - PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL - Blue Hour Theatre 3%

Egara Aragoneses Ruiz - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Cassi Q Kohl - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Christina Williams - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Ingrid Sanai-Buron - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jasmine Joshua - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 2%

Annette Toutonghi - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Scot Charles Anderson - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Tony Driscoll - TWELFTH NIGHT - GreenStage 2%

Sumant Gupta - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Rita Baxter - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Camilla Kintana - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

Sara Schweid - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Alexandra Haas - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Pearl Lam - ONCE MORE, JUST FOR YOU - Seattle Public Theater 2%

Meagan Castillo - PLAZA SUITE - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Sara Trowbridge - GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 1%



Best Play

POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 16%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Spokane Civic Theatre 9%

MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 6%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 5%

FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 5%

VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

GOD OF CARNAGE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL - Blue Hour Theatre 3%

GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 3%

QUIXOTE NUEVO - Seattle Rep 3%

THE BOOK OF WILL - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 2%

BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 2%

RED - Burien Actors Theatre 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre/5th Avenue Theatre 2%

THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company - professional 2%

THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Theater Northwest (Tacoma Arts Live) 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - GreenStage 1%

HAMLET - Noveltease Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Peter Rossing - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 11%

Denny Pham - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Spokane Civic Theatre 8%

Harry Turpin - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 7%

Mark Chenovick - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Matthew Smucker - SPRING AWAKENING - 5th Avenue Theatre & ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

Julia Hayes Welch - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - ACT Contemporary Theatre 5%

Thomas LeClair - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

David Baker - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Devin Petersen - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Robin Macartney - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Efren Delgadillo Jr - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Seattle Rep 3%

Robin Macartney - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 3%

Parmida Ziaei - THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company 3%

Jo Jo Stiletto & Jessica Aceti - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 3%

Thomas LeClair - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Jonathan Betchtel - CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 3%

Parmida Ziaei - HAMLET - `Noveltease Theatre 2%

Jeannie Beirne - CABARET - Harlequin Productions 2%

Robin Macartney - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

Parmida Ziaei - MACBETH: A ROCK MUSICAL - Seattle Public Theater/Macha 2%

David Baker - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Leanne Markle - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Parmida Ziaei - ENGLISH - ArtsWest and Seda Theatre 2%

Robin Macartney - UNRIVALED - Seattle Public Theater/SIS Productions 2%

Jeremy Whittington - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Gromada - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 11%

Mark Chenovick - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 7%

Daniel Urzika - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Rob Witmer - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 6%

Daniel Urzika - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Kairon Bullock - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 6%

Kairon Bullock - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Anne Zehr - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 5%

Phil Johnson - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 4%

Jessica Aceti & Kat Nil - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 4%

Henry S. Brown, Jr. - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Charlie Sandford - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 4%

Zeke Cox, Tori Diana, Jon Andersen, & Egara Aragoneses Ruiz - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 4%

Josh Valdez - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 4%

Dave Pezzner - CAN CAN'S THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 3%

Kassey Castro - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Henry S Brown, Jr - WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Josh Valdez - UNRIVALED - Seattle Public Theater/SIS Productions 3%

Maggie Rogers - A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Eric Bischoff - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Kairon Bullock - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Henry S. Brown, Jr. - THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Kathryn Nil - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 1%

Erin Bednarz - STEW - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

Meghan Roche and Robertson Witmer - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Angela DiMarco - BEAUTIFUL - Village Theatre 7%

Annika Prichard - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 6%

Dylan James - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Drake Haren - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Clio Tzetos - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Carmyn Parks - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Annalisa Brinchmann - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Hayden Treves - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

Charles Simmons - SISTER ACT - Taproot Theatre - professional 4%

Nathan Pichette - CATS - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Mauro Bozzo - COME ON, GET TAPPY! - Outrage Onstage/SecondStory Repertory 3%

Karin Terry - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Showtunes Theatre Company 3%

Jesse Geray - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

June Apollo Johns - ANYONE CAN WHISTLE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Brian Pucheu - RIDE THE CYCLONE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Ellen Dessler Smith - DAMN YANKEES - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Rolando Cardona - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Anita Cannon - FIREBRINGER - Red curtain foundation for the arts 2%

Jim Mendoza - THE PROM - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Melody Chang - SOUTH PACIFIC - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Vivian Tam - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 1%

Sean Vale - THE FULL MONTY - Renton Civic Theatre 1%

Isabella Mesenbrink - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 1%

April Spritz - THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS: THE BURLESQUE ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Triple Door 1%

Babette La Fave - LAND OF THE SWEETS: THE BURLESQUE NUTCRACKER - The Triple Door 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Josephine Keefe - POTUS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 9%

Chip Sherman - FAT HAM - Seattle Rep 6%

Adam Nyhoff - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Rhys Daly - GUNKED! - Annex Theatre 6%

Sarah Harlett - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 4%

Andrew Lee Creech - ROMEO AND JULIET - Seattle Shakespeare Company 4%

Anna Mulia - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 4%

Alexandra Tavares - THE BED TRICK - Seattle Shakespeare Company 3%

Andi Hartwig - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Robin Hill - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Christopher Clark - THE BOOK OF WILL - Taproot Theatre - professional 3%

Kathy Hsieh - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Seattle Shakespeare Company 3%

Alysha Curry - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Rachael Walters - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Jeremy Raddick - THE PLAGUE MASTER GENERAL: A BUBONIC COMEDY - Blue Hour Theatre Group 3%

Brian Pucheu - MISS HOLMES - Latitude Theatre 3%

Van Lang Pham - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 3%

Wendy Chinn - VIETGONE - Pork Filled Productions/SIS productions 2%

Zeke Cox - CRUMBLE (LAY ME DOWN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE) - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Scott Larson - CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Nik Doner - THE BOOK OF WILL - Taproot Theatre 2%

Codie Wyatt - MURDER INN - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Sam Prudente - BLOODLETTING - Pork Filled Productions 1%

Teri Lee Thomas - DEATHTRAP - Harlequin Productions 1%

Mary Guthrie - THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION - The Phoenix Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

WILLY WONKA - Edmonds Driftwood Players 18%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Spokane Civic Theatre 16%

THE PROM - Eastern Washington university 14%

LUCHADORA! - Seattle Children's Theatre 14%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 13%

BEE PRESENT - SecondStory Repertory 10%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Spokane Civic Theatre 10%

THE SUNLESS SCAR - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Spokane Civic Theatre 15%

Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 6%

Tacoma Musical Playhouse 6%

SecondStory Repertory 6%

Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Village Theatre 5%

Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

5th Avenue Theatre 5%

ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

Seattle Rep 3%

Eastern Washington university 3%

The Triple Door 3%

Noveltease Theatre 3%

Can Can 2%

The Phoenix Theatre 2%

Red curtain foundation for the arts 2%

Annex Theatre 2%

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts 2%

ArtsWest 2%

Blue Hour Theatre Group 2%

Latitude Theatre 1%

The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 1%

Pork Filled Productions 1%



