First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Rockland / Westchester Awards

Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Summers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 29%

Janice Paganelli - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 26%

Anthony Valbiro - HAIR - Harrison Players 18%

Veronica Nogrady - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 18%

Jillian Paganelli - DESPERATE MEASURES - Armonk Players 9%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Fleming - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 29%

Heidi Leigh Hanson - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 23%

Janet Fenton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 18%

Pat Tisi and Jen ricci - HAIR - Harrison Players 12%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 6%

Colleen Ammirato - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 5%

Emily Geldermann - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 4%

Tracy Christensen - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Gregory Gale - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 48%

BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 28%

ANTHONY VALBIRO - Harrison Players 24%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Armand Paganelli - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 22%

Jason Summers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 21%

Anthony Valbiro - HAIR - Harrison Players 14%

Jess Jaber - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 11%

Joe Brancato - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 10%

Deb Failla - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 8%

Pia Haas - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 8%

Claudia Stefany - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Owen Thompson - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

Stephen Nachamie - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 19%

Armand Paganelli - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 9%

Dana Duff - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 8%

Alex Gross - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 7%

Anthony Valbiro - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 6%

Nate Flower - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 4%

Alex Gross - CRYPT - Valley Road Theatre Company 3%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 3%

Austin Pendleton - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 3%

Chris Manetakis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Manor Club Theatre 3%

Kathleen Mahan - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Trent Dawson - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 3%

Joe Brancato - THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Donna Bellone - THE HEIRESS - The Manor Club Theatre 2%

Alison Costello - HANG ON - Antrim Playhouse 2%

Owen Thompson - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%



Best Ensemble

'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 22%

SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 11%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree community theater 9%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 9%

HAIR - Harrison Players 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 4%

THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 4%

BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 3%

ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 3%

45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Harrison Players 3%

MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 3%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 2%

DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 2%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 1%

SONDHEIM - A TRIBUTE - Clocktower Players 1%

CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Keith A. Truax - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 26%

Dennis Parichy - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

Keira Ferguson - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theatre 8%

Anthony Santora - HAIR - Harrison Players 8%

Cynthia Feinman - GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree Community theater 7%

James Gardner - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Ane Cortez - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

Mike Gnazzo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

James Garner - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Anthony Santora - WHOSE AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOLF - Harrison Players 3%

James Garner - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Riley Cavanaugh - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Ed McCarthy - THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Riley Cavanaugh - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Dennis Parichy - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

David Aab - SIGHTINGS - Philipstown Depot Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Katie Luekens Chan Chee - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 18%

Stephen Ferri - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 18%

George Croom - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 14%

Chloe Bodt - HAIR - Harrison Players 14%

Tony Bellomy - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 9%

Momo-Burns Min - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 9%

Matthew Lowy - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre/t 7%

Stephen Ferry - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 6%

Will Rich - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 4%



Best Musical

SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 20%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 17%

HAIR - Harrison Players 12%

BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre on Main Street, Inc. 9%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree community theatre 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pail & Shovel Productions 7%

RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 7%

THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 7%

FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 4%

BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 2%

PIA HAAS - The Armonk Players 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Bria Hydrick - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 14%

Emma Schupner - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 8%

Brian Beadle - GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree Community Theater 8%

Tony Hamilton - HAIR - Harrison Players 7%

Chad Hudson - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Ruperta Nelson - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 6%

Miguel Acevedo - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Tamara Alexander - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 6%

Anthony Malchar - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 5%

Mario Andres - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Marilyn Caserta - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 4%

Mike Bouteneff - HAIR - Harrison Players 4%

BJ Markus - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pail & Shovel Productions 4%

Neil Schleifer - RAGTIME: IN CONCERT - Clocktower Players 4%

Jacob Ruiz - HAIR - Harrison Players 3%

Diana DiMarzio - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

Max Wolkowitz - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Brooke Smith - BEAUTIFUL - Curtain Call 2%

Steve Taylor - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Michelle Foard - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Robert Agis - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Rob Agis - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Michael Liebhauser - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 15%

Alvin Keith - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 11%

Will DeVary - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 10%

Erin Ellis - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 7%

Bill Maggiano - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Amanda Bloom - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 5%

Maiyesha Reilly Jones - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Michael Boyle - GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 5%

Jason Summers - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Danny Charest - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 4%

Andrew Greenway - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Cady McClain - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 4%

Alexandra Fortin - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

Kamran Saliani - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 3%

Nate Dower - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

Rick Apicella - HANG ON - Antrim Playhouse 2%

Alison Costello - CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 2%

Jordan Berke - CRYPT - Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

Trent Dawson - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 2%

Karen Ziemba - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

Sierra Liden - ITALIAN AMERICAN RECONCILIATION - Elmwood Playhouse 1%

Stavros Adamides - HELLO I MUST BE GOING - GoJo Clan Productions 1%

P.J. Sosko - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 1%

Claire Karpen - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Mike Labbadia - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%



Best Play

'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 19%

KEN LUDWIG'S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 17%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 11%

WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Harrison Players 10%

45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 9%

MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 5%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 4%

ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 4%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

HELLO I MUST BE GOING - GoJo Clan Productions 3%

3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 3%

THE HEIRESS - The Manor Club Theatre 2%

CRYPT - Valley Road Theatre Company 2%

WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christian Fleming - KEN LUDWIG’S DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 23%

Tony Andrea - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

Alex Gross - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 8%

Anthony Valbiro - HAIR - Harrison Players 7%

Steve Loftus - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 5%

Brian Crowley and Robin Lloyd - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Brian Crowley and Robin Lloyd - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Ane Cortez - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERIC'A WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

Rob Ward - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Steven Loftus - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - STEVEN LOFTUS - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Eric Zoback - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Anthony Valbiro - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Harrison Players 2%

Harry Feiner - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

Sharron Kearney - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Christopher & Justin Swader - THE STEEL MAN - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Christopher & Justin Swader - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 1%

Anthony Valbiro - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 1%

Laura Valenti - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson - 'MASTER HAROLD'...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 31%

Alex Gross - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 12%

Jim Simonson - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 10%

Joseph Carozza - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 9%

Gary Ljungquist - DIRT - Phillipstown Depot Theater 8%

Jeff Knapp - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Penguin Rep Theatre 8%

Ane Cortez - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERIC'A WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 7%

Kwamina Biney - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 5%

John Gromada - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 4%

Daniel Scherer - DESPERATE MEASURES - Whippoorwill Hall 4%

John Gromada - BETRAYAL - Katonah Classic Stage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amin Fuson - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 11%

Tom Beck - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 10%

Grace Callahan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 9%

Kiah Thomas - HAIR - Harrison Players 7%

Cat Schoetz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Artistree Community Theater 7%

Benedict Hudson - BILLY ELLIOT - Theater on Main Street 7%

Francesca Ricigliano - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Amelia Sasson - HAIR - Harrison Players 4%

Lauren Singerman - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 4%

Miran Robarts - FUN HOME - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Elena Demos - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Pail & Shovel Productions 4%

Tom Ammirato - DESPERATE MEASURES - Armonk Players 3%

Christopher Manetakis - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Rory Max Kaplan - THE SABBATH GIRL - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

Taylor Quinn - HAIR - Harrison Players 3%

Neil Schleifer - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Elmwood Playhouse 3%

Amy Morris - SISTER ACT - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Annie Fitz - DESPERATE MEASURES - The Armonk Players 3%

Carlie Zucker - HAIR - Harrison Players 2%

Steve Taylor - DESPERATE MEASURES - Armonk Players 2%

Marisa Paull Gorst - BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre on Main Street, Inc. 2%

Beth Brandon - BEAITIFUL - Curtain Call 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Devin E. Haqq - MASTER HAROLD...AND THE BOYS - The Schoolhouse Theater 20%

Galle Blaustein - MACHINAL - Valley Road Theatre Company 8%

Meg Sewell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Elmwood Playhouse 7%

Tina D'Amato - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 7%

Patrick McGuiness - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 6%

Neil Schleifer - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADW - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 6%

Jess Jaber - GOD OF CARNAGE - Theater on Main Street 5%

Amelia Valery - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 5%

Elizabeth Paldino - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 5%

Rachel Gatewood - ACTING SHAKESPEARE INSIDE AMERICA'S WILDERNESS - Rivertowns Playhouse 5%

Elinor Greenway - CLYBOURN PARK - Elmwood Playhouse 4%

Tim Brandt - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF - Harrison Players 4%

Amelia Campbell - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 3%

Najah Imani Muhammad - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Axial Theatre 3%

Bill Phillips - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 3%

Tom Weppler - 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY - Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 3%

Tim Jerome - WHAT KEEPS US GOING - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

Natalia Cuevas - 3-WAY STOP - The Schoolhouse Theater 2%

Joshua Morgan - CENTENNIAL CASTING - Penguin Rep Theatre 2%

Brenda Withers - GOD OF CARNAGE - Katonah Classic Stage 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Schoolhouse Theater 21%

Penguin Rep Theatre 19%

Actors Conservatory Theater - Bronxville 13%

Elmwood Playhouse 11%

Harrison Players 6%

Theater on Main Street 5%

Rivertowns Playhouse 4%

Clocktower Players 3%

Westchester Collaborative Theatre 3%

Antrim Playhouse 3%

Valley Road Theatre Company 3%

Axial Theatre 2%

Pail & Shovel Productions 1%

Arc Stages 1%

Katonah Classic Stage 1%

Whippoorwill Hall 1%

The Armonk Players 1%

Armonk players 1%



