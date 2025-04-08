Video: Watch Khaila Wilcoxon Sing 'Little Redwood' from REDWOOD

Wilcoxon plays 'Becca' in Redwood on Broadway.
Idina Menzel is back on Broadway in Redwood, the new musical that is now running at the Nederlander Theatre. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.
Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.
Watch in this video as Khaila Wilcoxon performs "Little Redwood" on the Nederlander stage and check out more highlights here!