Joshua Bergasse and Matt Lenz Join THE MUSIC MAN Tour Creative Team

Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN will embark on a 100-city National Tour, opening in Springfield, MO, in January of 2026.

This new production will be helmed by director Matt Lenz. Joshua Bergasse, Emmy Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and acclaimed choreographer, will create all new dances for the citizens of River City.

Meredith Willson’s iconic humor, wordplay, and optimism will shine in this inventive reimagination of a beloved classic. Scenic Design is by Ann Beyersdorfer, Video Design is by Lisa Renkel, and Lighting Design is by Tony Award winner Ken Billington. The production will showcase the Broadway costumes designed by Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto.

Booking is by Tracey McFarland at BBT. Cast and more design info will be announced at a later date.