HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Launch 2nd Year of North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch the second year of its North American tour. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play.



The show will travel to the following cities:

Providence, RI September 19, 2025 – October 4, 2025

Columbus, OH October 12, 2025 – November 1, 2025

Boston, MA November 9, 2025 – December 20, 2025

Durham, NC December 27, 2025 – January 17, 2026

Orlando, FL January 24, 2026 – February 21, 2026

Atlanta, GA February 28, 2026 – March 21, 2026

St. Louis, MO March 28, 2026 – April 18, 2026

Minneapolis, MN April 25, 2026 – May 23, 2026

Denver, CO May 30, 2026 – June 27, 2026

Costa Mesa, CA July 5, 2026 – July 25, 2026





The North American Tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child launched in Chicago in September 2024. The show is currently playing in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre through June 22, 2025 before continuing to Washington, DC where it begins performances July 8, 2025.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Hamburg, and Tokyo, and has completed runs in Melbourne, Toronto, and San Francisco. A new international production will launch in the Netherlands, performed in Dutch, in 2026.



The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $407 million total sales and over 3.3 million tickets sold.