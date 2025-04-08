THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE to Open at Shaw Festival

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, the final entry in the Shaw Festival’s Narnia cycle, begins previews Wednesday, April 9 at the Festival Theatre. Selma Dimitrijevic directs a re-imagined adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s timeless tale. Co-adapted with Artistic Director Tim Carroll, this production is a world premiere presentation.



Fleeing London during the Blitz, the Pevensie siblings (Kristi Frank, Alexandra Gratton, Jeff Irving and Dieter Lische-Parkes) are sent to the countryside to stay with the eccentric Professor Kirke (David Adams). There they discover an antique wardrobe hiding a doorway to the magical land of Narnia, on the verge of a war between Aslan’s (Kelly Wong) forces of good and the White Witch’s (Élodie Gillett) evil army. When the children find their loyalties divided, they must overcome their personal conflicts to save both Narnia, and each other.



Alana Bridgewater, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Daniel Greenberg, Jaden Kim, Graeme Kitagawa, Madelyn Miyashita, Jade Repeta, Kiera Sangster, Mikayla Stradiotto, Michael Therriault and Shawn Wright complete the cast.



The wondrous world of Narnia is brought to life through the imaginative costume design of Judith Bowden, lighting design of Kevin Lamotte and a set brought to fruition by scenic consultant James Lavoie, building on the preproduction concepts of Beyata Hackborn. Completing the enchanting on-stage manifestation of this mythical land is music direction and original songs by Ryan deSouza, puppetry by Brendan McMurtry-Howlett, illusions created in consultation with Kelly Wong and choreography by Genny Sermonia. The Production Team includes stage manager Leigh McClymont and assistant stage managers Becca Jorgensen and Annie McWhinnie.



The Shaw Festival’s popular 40-minute pre-show workshop for children and the young-at-heart returns this season for The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. This thrilling quest begins one hour prior to all performances of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe in the Market Room at the Court House (26 Queen Street) and concludes with a triumphant parade down Queen Street to the Festival Theatre. Admission: $10 with a ticket to the day’s performance.



On stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queen’s Parade) from April 9 to October 4 (available for review beginning May 1), The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is recommended for audience members ages 8+/Grade 2+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one intermission.

