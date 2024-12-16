Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; HAIRSPRAY at HAMA, Crown Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Perth Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Perth Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Emma Krause - 40+ FABULOUS - FringeWorld 39%

Joe Louis Robinson - EUROVISIONARY - Downstairs at the Maj 38%

Mama Alto - MAMA ALTO: TRANSCENDENT - Downstairs at the Maj 23%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Thern Reynolds - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 27%

Sophie David - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 18%

Jamie & Suzi Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 13%

Connie Wetherilt - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 10%

Michelle Ezzy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 9%

Cameron Etherington - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 9%

Jamie & Suzi Rolton - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 9%

Matilda Jenkins - PETER PAN - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marina Del Basso - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 26%

Cherie Alvaro - DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 19%

Kathryn Wackett and Eloise Carter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 16%

Annette Stivaletta & Rachel Burgess - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 10%

Holly Sansalone - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 7%

Dani Paxton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 7%

Marina Del Basso - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 6%

Fran Gordon - EVITA - Stirling Players, Stirling Theatre 4%

Gail Reading - KISS ME, KATE - Gilbert and Sullivan Society 4%

Gail Reading and Veronica Hudson - THE GONDOLIERS - Gilbert and Sullivan Society, Dolphin Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Vincent Hooper - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 20%

Terence Smith - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 12%

Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 11%

Kieran Ridgeway - EVIL DEAD - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 10%

Scott McArdle - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 9%

Drew Anthony - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 8%

Olivia Collier - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 6%

Andrew Baker - SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 6%

Keshet Kesh - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 6%

Michelle Ezzy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 5%

Blake Jenkins - PETER PAN - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%

David Nelson and Jane Anderson - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 39%

Kate Champion - PRIMA FACIE - Black Swan 18%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Liesel Badorrek - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 13%

Vanessa Jensen - SWEET ROAD - Melville Theatre 8%

Fiona Blakeley + Fiona Wildsmith - TIME AFTER TIME - Fifi Productions 7%

Barry Park - THE LISBON TRAVIATA - Garrick Theatre 5%

Maitland Schnaars - BROTHERS WRECK - Yirra Yaakin, Subiaco Arts Centre 5%

Karin Stafflund - LOST IN YONKERS - Roxy Lane Theatre 5%



Best Ensemble

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 22%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 11%

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 9%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Koorliny Arts Centre 9%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 9%

ANNIE - HAMA, Crown Theatre 7%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 7%

THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 5%

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 4%

COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 4%

SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 3%

SONGBIRD - Yirra Yaakin 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Garrick Theatre 1%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 1%

THE CHILDREN - Black Swan 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shelly Miller - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 20%

Drew Anthony and Richard Timms - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 19%

Devlin Turbin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 16%

Chloe Palliser - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 15%

Richard Timms & Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 12%

Kristie Smith - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 11%

Dean Gratwick - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 7%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Harry Oliff - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 24%

Tara Oorjitham - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Marloo Theatre 16%

Tim How - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 15%

Jasper Cruden - EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL - Limelight Theatre 11%

Jackson Harper Griggs - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 10%

Akari Komoto - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 8%

Taui Pinker - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 6%

Taui Pinker - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 6%

Joshua Haines - SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 5%



Best Musical

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 23%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 13%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 12%

EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 9%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 7%

ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 7%

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 6%

THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 5%

SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 4%

COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 3%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Stray Cats, Mandurah Performing arts Centre 2%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Zealous Productions, The Regal Theatre 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Roleystone Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LADY MACBETH PLAYS WING DEFENCE - Crash Theatre, Town Hall 27%

SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 19%

THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 18%

21 HEARTS - Theatre 180 11%

TIME AFTER TIME - FiFi Productions 10%

A SIMPLE GIFT - Roleystone Theatre 10%

NOT A BORING LIFE - Playlovers, The Actors Hub 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Paige Fallu - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 16%

Ethan Churchill - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 11%

Escher Roe - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 9%

Kate Sisley - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 8%

Christopher Alvaro - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 7%

Rob Palmer - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 6%

Amy Fortnum - SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 5%

Danielle Batista - EVITA - Stirling Players, Stirling Theatre 5%

Greg Jarema - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 4%

Amberly Cull - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 4%

Felix Malcolm - YOUNG FRANKESTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo theatre 4%

Aaron Lucas - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 4%

Tory Kendrick - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 3%

Tatum Stafford - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Marloo Theatre 3%

Kesley Cruse - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 3%

Helen Kerr - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 2%

Jason Nettle - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Roleystone Theatre 2%

Andre David - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 2%

Nick Pages-Oliver - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 1%

Vin Trikeriotis - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 1%

Sam Rabbone - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Matthew Walford - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 20%

Tatum Stafford - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 18%

Heather Mitchell - RGB, OF MANY ONE - Black Swan 12%

Sophia Forrest - PRIMA FACIE - Black Swan 11%

Rebecca Davis - 21 HEARTS - Theatre 180 11%

Alan Gill - TIME AFTER TIME - Fifi Productions 10%

Suzannah Churchman - TOP GIRLS - GRADS, Stirling Theatre 7%

Madelaine Page - SWEET ROAD - Melville Theatre Company 6%

Jaimee Peasley - TIME AFTER TIME - Fifi Productions 4%



Best Play

DRACULA A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 40%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 19%

PRIMA FACIE - Black Swan 13%

21 HEARTS - Theatre 180 12%

THE CHILDREN - Black Swan 8%

SWEET ROAD - Melville Theatre Company 4%

TIME AFTER TIME - Fifi Productions 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aaron Lucas - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 21%

Peter Carr and Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 19%

Drew Anthony - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 16%

Luke Miller - EVIL DEAD - Limelight Theatre 15%

Drew Anthony - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 13%

Bryan Woltjen - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 12%

Mark Nicholson - DEEP BLUE SEA - Melville Theatre Company 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Alvaro - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 20%

Chris McRae - EVIL DEAD, THE MUSICAL - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 20%

Jordan Gibbs - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 16%

Devlin Turbin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 12%

Jordan Gibbs - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 12%

Matthew Pountney - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - KeshetWorks 10%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 7%

Alan Gill - SWEET ROAD - Melville Theatre Company 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

John Berry - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 10%

Jacob Steen - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 9%

Rp van der Westhuizen - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 6%

Zak Rolton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 6%

Matthew Walford - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Roleystone Theatre 5%

Izzi Green - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Planet Royale 5%

Rp van der Westhuizen - ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 4%

Tim How - HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 4%

Lucy Goodrick - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 4%

Sarah McCabe - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 4%

Charlie Darlington - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 3%

Lainey O'Sullivan - SHE LOVES ME - Liberty Theatre 3%

Tyler Jacob Jones - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 3%

Courtney Henri - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 3%

Luke Miller - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 3%

Tristan McInnes - SAME TIME NEXT WEEK - The Blue Room Theatre 3%

Grace Johnson - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 3%

Connie Wetherilt - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 3%

Madeleine Shaw - COMPANY - Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 2%

Retha Agenbach - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 2%

Helen Kerr - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players 2%

Noah Skape - THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 2%

Elizabeth Croft - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Roleystone Theatre 2%

Sarah McCabe - THE HOLLOW CAUSE - The Naval Store 2%

Jake Battle - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Matthew Jones - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 32%

Kylie Calwell - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Garrick Theatre 22%

Nathan Breedt - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 19%

Jamie Jewell - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERROR - Koorliny Arts Centre 13%

Sarah House - LOST IN YONKERS - Roxy Lane Theatre 13%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

HAIRSPRAY - HAMA, Crown Theatre 27%

ANNIE - HAMA, Regal Theatre 20%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Planet Royale 18%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Regal Theatre 12%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - Zealous Productions, The Regal Theatre 10%

WILFRED GORDON MCDONAL PARTRIDGE - Spare Parts Puppet Theatre 5%

PILLOW FIGHT - Spare Parts Puppet Theatre 4%

HARE BRAINED - Spare Parts Puppet Theatre 2%

SLAPDASH GALAXY - Awesome Festival, State Theatre Centre of WA 2%



Favorite Local Theatre

Crown Theatre 20%

Planet Royale 15%

Darlington Theatre Players, Marloo Theatre 14%

Koorliny Arts Centre 14%

The Blue Room Theatre 10%

Regal Theatre 8%

Wanneroo Repertory, Limelight Theatre 7%

Roleystone Theatre 6%

Stirling Players, Stirling Theatre, Innaloo 3%

Murray Music and Drama, Pinjarra Civic Centre 2%

Irish Theatre Players 1%



