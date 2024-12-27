Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Awards honor shows which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Oriana Sophia - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 21%

Bella Ellec - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 10%

Dede Ayite - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross - Atlantic Theater Company 10%

Debbi Hobson - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 10%

Rodrigo Muñoz - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 9%

Kara Branch - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 7%

DeShon Elem - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 7%

Ásta Bennie Hostetter - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 6%

Courtney Hansen - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 6%

Brenda Bell - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 5%

Kaye Voyce - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 5%

Kaye Voyce - SPIRITUS/ VIRGIL’S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 4%

Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Federica Borlenghi - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 11%

Tiffany Knight - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 8%

Daniel Edwards - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 7%

Leo O'Hear - BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 7%

Eli Lomax - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 6%

Chris Leary - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 6%

Iris Rodrigo and Jennie Hughes - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 5%

Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - The Box 5%

Jaixa Irizarry - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY - FRIGID Under St Marks 4%

Danny Durr - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 4%

Liv Rigdon - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St. Marks 4%

Peter Zhong - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - City Gate Productions 4%

Elizabeth Shevelev - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 4%

Aidan Griffiths - CON - Brooklyn Art Haus 4%

Emily Geldermann - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 4%

Daniel Edwards - JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 3%

David B. Hyman - VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 3%

Thomas Gluodenis - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 3%

Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Parker Giachetti - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 2%

Isabella Capponi - CALL US VILLAINS - The Long Haul 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Rafa Sanchez - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 19%

Cady Huffman - EMPIRE - New World stages 12%

Saheem Ali - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 11%

Danielle Wirsansky - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 11%

Sarah Norris - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 9%

David Serero - ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 9%

Shino Frances - CINDERELLA - The Players Theater 7%

Kendrell Bowman - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - Marjorie S Dean Theater 6%

Jen Wineman - THAT PARENTING MUSICAL - Theatre Row 6%

Jakob Karr - AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 6%

Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Michael Hagins - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 13%

Marie Ingrisano Isner - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 11%

Jacqueline Keeley & Jennie Hughes - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 11%

John Hickok - THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 10%

Alli Miller & Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - The Box 8%

P. William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 8%

Christopher Carver - RODGERS AND HAMERSTEINS CINDERELLA - NCT 7%

Jarrett Winters Morley - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 7%

Chris Carver - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 7%

Ryan Ward - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 6%

P. William Pinto - THE LADY ON THE STAIRS - The Stonewall Inn 5%

Thomas Ryan Ward - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 5%

Kevin Davis - ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL - El Barrio Ars Center 4%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Selena Cadell - EDDIE IZZARD HAMLET - Greenwich House Theater 14%

Jonathan Rockefeller & Vicki Oceguera - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Duke on 42nd Street 12%

Richard Israel - AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 11%

Sarah Benson - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 10%

nicHi douglas - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 9%

Ashley M. Cowles - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 9%

Brenda Bell - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 9%

Attilio Rigotti - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 8%

Karen Case Cook - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 8%

Andrew Winans - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 6%

James Macdonald - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Federica Borlenghi - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 9%

Cathy Chimenti - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - City Gate Productions 8%

Marcus Harmon - THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 7%

Ken Wolf - WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 6%

Sophie Sam - PLUTO IS LISTENING - FRIGID Under St. Marks 5%

Sivan Raz - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 4%

David James Paar - ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - Medi Wine Cellar 4%

Micharne Cloughley - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 4%

James Cougar Canfield & Diane Bertrand-Goldsmith - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 4%

Zuhairah McGill - THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 3%

Aleksey Burago - MASTER AND MARGARITA OR THE DEVIL COMES TO MOSCOW - Theater 86 3%

Shellen Lubin - OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 3%

Coral Cohen - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 3%

Phoebe Brooks - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St Marks 3%

Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

Michael R. Mele - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 2%

Zoe Kay - THE CLIMATE FABLES: OGALLALA - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Ryan Henry - DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%

Jess Lauricello - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Melody Brooks - HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Jordan Westfall & Danika Jackson - SPRAWL - The Tank 2%

My Le - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER - FRIGID Under St Marks 2%

Tim Mulligan - WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 2%

M Hatten & Maya Jeyam - JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

María Cristina Fuste - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 13%

Bradley King - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 11%

Danielle Prince - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 9%

Tyler Elich - EDDIE IZZARD HAMLET - Greenwich House Theater 7%

Tony Mulanix - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 7%

Cha See - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 7%

Anthony Pearson - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 6%

Yang Yu - SHADOWS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 6%

Tony Mulanix - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Nic Vincent - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 4%

Emma Deane - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 4%

Jessica Choi - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 4%

Tollie Boone - THE LUCKY STIFF - AMT Theater 3%

Stacey Derosier - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Jess Choi - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 3%

Graham Zellers - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 3%

Isabella Byrd - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Mary Louise Geiger - SPIRITUS/ VIRGIL’S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 2%

Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Adrian Yuenubliuc - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 10%

Adam Sherwin - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 9%

Alex Nemfakos - BOY MY GREATNESS, THE FIREBIRD PROJECT - The Firebird Project 9%

Noel McDuffie - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 6%

Kim Sanchez - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 5%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 5%

Claudia Zajic - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER - FRIGID Under St Marks 4%

Jen Leno - A DRAG IS BORN - 14th Street Y / NYC Fringe 4%

Daniel Hughes - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 4%

Christopher Wong - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St. Marks 4%

Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - The Box 4%

Jack Jewell - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE (GREEN APPLE) PLAY - FRIGID Under St Marks 3%

Jacqueline Scaletta - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 3%

Yichen Zou - VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 3%

Christian Specht - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 3%

Jen Leno - SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre 3%

Tollie Boone - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2%

Lindsay Stevens - THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 2%

Yang Yu - CON - Brooklyn Art Haus 2%

Janos Boon - DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%

Dylan Franz - THE AMISH PROJECT - The Secret Theatre 2%

Maile Binion - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Sam Lazofsky - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 2%

Rychard Curtiss - HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%

Natasha Rotondaro - WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 2%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 26%

Danielle Wirsansky - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 22%

Marco Ramirez - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 22%

Michael Aguirre - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 16%

Shaun Taylor Corbett & Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 13%

Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Eve Blackwater - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 29%

R.C. Staab - THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 19%

P. William Pinto and Jovier Q. Sanchez - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 16%

Shaun McKenna & Steven Dexter - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 14%

J-L Cauvin - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 13%

Robin Reseen - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 9%

Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 18%

LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 17%

SAW: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - AMT Theater 14%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 12%

THAT PARENTING MUSICAL - Theater Row 8%

EMPIRE - New World stages 8%

AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 7%

THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 6%

GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 5%

DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 17%

MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 16%

THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 14%

EXORCISTIC - The Box 11%

ONE IN A MILLION MUSICAL - El Barrio Arts Center 11%

SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre / Moxie Arts NYC 10%

DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 8%

MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 8%

GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 4%

Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 16%

(PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 16%

COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 13%

DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 10%

UNENTITLED - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 8%

JONAH - Roundabout Laura Pels 7%

THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 7%

SHADOWS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 6%

JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theater 555 5%

THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER - The Theatre at St. Clements 5%

INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 5%

SPIRITUS/ VIRGIL’S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 3%

Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

E.G.G. - Tank Theatre 9%

UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 9%

WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 8%

ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 8%

THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 7%

BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 7%

OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 6%

43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 5%

YELLOW ROSES - Woodside Players of Queens 5%

THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 4%

JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 3%

THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 3%

THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - FRIGID Under St. Marks 3%

GODDESS OF THE HUNT - The Wild Project (Fresh Fruit Festival) 3%

THE TRANSFORMATION SERIES- DEAR DIARY: A CONFESSION IN MONOLOGUES - The Royal Theater - Producers Club 3%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 2%

45 SCENES OF BAD SICKNESS - The Little Church 2%

HOTSPOT: MEGANNE GEORGE WOMEN'S WORK SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL AT NEW PERSPECTIVES THEATRE COMPANY - New Perspectives Theatre Company 2%

THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 2%

SPRAWL BY MICHAEL RONCA - The Tank 2%

DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 2%

UNDER THE AWNING - Piano Piano Studios 1%

DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 1%

CON - Yang Yu 1%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Gonzalo Valencia-Peña - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 32%

Frank Sanchez, Shannon Wolf, & Jane Achenbach - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 31%

Caroline Sherman & Robert Hull - EMPIRE - New World stages 19%

Andy Evan Cohen, Jennifer C Dauphinais & Grace Yukich - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 18%

Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

The Brokeneck Girls - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 26%

Seth Bisen-Hersh - THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 18%

Stephen Keeling - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 15%

Lisa Apple - BOY ON BILLBOARD - 2024 13%

Franco Giacomarra - PLANET W: A NEW SCI-FI MUSICAL - Ars Nova 12%

Richard Herschlag - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 8%

Michael Shaw Fisher - EXORCISTIC - The Box 8%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 18%

nicHi douglas - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 14%

Ashlee Wasmund - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 12%

Andrew Winans - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 11%

Elizabeth Kessler - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 11%

Lorna Ventura - EMPIRE - New World stages 10%

Ebony Noelle Golden - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - The Apollo 8%

Dustin Schlairet - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 8%

Jakob Karr - AIN'T DONE BAD - Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center 7%

Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Hilary Goldman - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 11%

Willie Clyde Beaton II - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 9%

Andrew Winans - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 9%

Gianna Vasquez-Bartolini - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 9%

Andrew Winans - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 8%

Theresa Alexander - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 7%

Shani Bekt - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 6%

Nancy Ellen Reinstein - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 6%

Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 5%

Camal Pugh - EXORCISTIC - The Box 5%

Troy Barnes & Parker Sack - SPRAWL - The Tank 5%

Christopher Carver - GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 5%

Jennie Hughes - FLUFFY THE PINE - Forager Theatre Company, Wild Project 4%

Diina Tamm - DAWN TILL DUSK - New York Estonian House 4%

Gerry Mcintyre - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 3%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Carmen Borla - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 11%

Charlie Bryant III - HAIR SPRAY - Oxford, AL Theatre 7%

Lari Panini - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 7%

Zulema Clares - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 7%

Danny Hayward - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG - Theater 555 5%

Danny Durr - SAW: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY OF SAW - AMT Theater 5%

Natalie Belcon - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Denzel Fields - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - Marjorie s dean theater 4%

David Serero - ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 4%

Lisa Podulka - CINDERELLA - The Players Theater 3%

Jenyvette Vega - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 3%

J Savage - EMPIRE - New World stages 3%

Morgan Cowling - EMPIRE - New World stages 3%

Olly Sholotan - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross - Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Megan Audette - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 2%

Kenya Browne - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Eric Fletcher - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Players Theater 2%

Kaitlyn Davidson - EMPIRE - New World stages 2%

Erika Rolfsrud - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 2%

Erin Yoffee - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 2%

Jared Machado - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Lily Eyman - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 2%

Julio Monge - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Hannah-Kathryn Wall - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 2%

Michelle Rios - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 2%

Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Alex Cooke - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 10%

Zoe Rock - THE LITTLE MERMAID - A Class Act NY 9%

Alex Parrish - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 6%

Emily Ross - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 5%

Alexandria Thomas - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 5%

Kathleen Raab - URINETOWN - The Secret Theatre 4%

Christopher Herr - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 4%

Emma Hunton - EXORCISTIC - The Box 4%

Zoe Kanter - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 4%

Claire-Francis Sullivan - SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre / Moxie Arts NYC 4%

Juan Castro - URINETOWN - The Secret Theatre 3%

Olivia Whicheloe - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 3%

Sylvester Nunnery - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 3%

Iris Rodrigo - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 3%

Matthew Turkle - THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 2%

Katherine Winter - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 2%

Miss Robusta Capp - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 2%

Greg Flaherty - THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 2%

Janine LaManna - LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2%

Sydney Borchers - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 2%

Sean Widener - HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 2%

Kendra Macdevitt - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 2%

Sophie Smith-Brody - ONCE - Gallery Players 2%

Maxwell Swangel - PLANET W: A NEW SCI-FI MUSICAL - Ars Nova 2%

Mariah Eskoh - A SOULFUL CHRISTMAS - 2024 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Diego F. Salinas - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 15%

Madelyn Murphy - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 14%

Sandra Oh - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 8%

Naomi Grossman - AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 5%

Tyler Nowell Felix - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 5%

Aigner Mizzelle - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 4%

Andrea Woodbridge - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 3%

Elise Stone - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 3%

Sarah Davis Reynolds - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 3%

Chris Carver - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 2%

DAN LAURIA - JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theater 555 2%

Ashley De La Rosa - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 2%

Jack Dillon - COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 2%

Elise Stone - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 2%

Sue-Ellen Mandell - DARK LADIES - The Players Theatre 2%

Gil Tucker - UNENTITLED - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 2%

Annette Berning - SHADOWS - A.R.T. Theaters / Gural Theatre 2%

Andrea Woodbridge - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 2%

Ariel Kayla Blackwood - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 2%

Sydney Borchers - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 1%

John Lenartz - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 1%

Katia Mendoza - SHADOWS - A.R.T. Theaters / Gural Theatre 1%

Andrew Woodbridge - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 1%

Haley Wong - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 1%

Naderah Munajj - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 1%

Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Penelope Deen - THE CLIMATE FABLES - FRIGID Under St Marks NYC FRIGID Fringe (Best Play Winner NYC FRIGID Fringe) 5%

Ashley Kristeen Vega - PLUTO IS LISTENING - FRIGID Under St. Marks 5%

Mars Holscher - WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 4%

Leo Lion - BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 4%

Alaina Hammond - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 4%

Maria Müller - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 4%

Jonathan Tyler Peck - THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 4%

Clara Francesca - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 3%

Virginia Harmon - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 3%

Ana Moioli - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 3%

Hila Shats - ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 3%

Amber Weissert - MACBETH - Screwdriver Productions 2%

Danielle Fleming - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 2%

Alinca Hamilton - HONOR - The Gene Frankel Theatre 2%

Tara Pacheco - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 2%

Asha Devi - THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 2%

Nancy Umba - THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 2%

Victoria Rooney - THE TRANSFORMATION SERIES- DEAR DIARY: A CONFESSION IN MONOLOGUES - Producers Club Theater 2%

Ashley Kristeen Vega - ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - Medi Wine Cellar 2%

Andrei Dolezal - SPRAWL - The Tank 2%

Kristen Hoffman - THE CLIMATE FABLES - FRIGID Under St Marks NYC FRIGID Fringe (Best Play Winner NYC FRIGID Fringe) 2%

Gil Charleston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Charlotte Ferraro - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

Charlotte Vaughn Raines - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 2%

Clara Francesca - METAMORPHOSIS - Studio Exhibit 1%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL - Perelman PAC 19%

TEETH - Playwrights Horizons 15%

LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 12%

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Actors Temple Theatre 10%

THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 7%

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 7%

FUN HOME - Nxt Generation Theatrics 6%

A SIGN OF THE TIMES - New World stages 6%

CINDERELLA - The Players Theater 5%

THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 5%

EMPIRE - New World stages 4%

SAFETY NOT GUARANTEED - BAM Harvey 3%

DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 3%

Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

THE FULL MONTY - The Heights Players 15%

MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 12%

THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ - ATA Sargent Theatre 10%

EXORCISTIC - The Box 10%

FLORA THE RED MENACE - Court Square Theatre 9%

THE HAUNTING OF MISS ROBUSTA - The Stonewall Inn 9%

HELLO, DOLLY! ON THE RIVER - JWM: A Theatrical Company 8%

SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH FLYING ROCK AND ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA - IRT Theatre / Moxie Arts NYC 6%

MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 5%

PLANET W: A NEW SCI-FI MUSICAL - Ars Nova 5%

WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 5%

LUCKY STIFF - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 4%

GRAVE REVIEWS - Hudson Guild 4%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Duke on 42nd Street 12%

AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 11%

EDDIE IZZARD HAMLET - Greenwich House Theater 9%

KING LEAR - American Theater of Actors 8%

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 7%

INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 6%

THE BEACON - The Irish Repertory Theater 6%

THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 6%

(PRAY) - National Black Theatre and Ars Nova 6%

THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - National Black Theatre & The Apollo 5%

COMPANY OF MAN - AMT Theater 5%

DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 4%

THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 3%

JUST ANOTHER DAY - Theatre 555 3%

SHADOWS - A.R.T. New York Theatres 3%

Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater 8%

THE DANDIEST DUO - The Gene Frankel Theatre 6%

WITCHLAND - Chain Theater 6%

BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 6%

A DRAG IS BORN - FRIGID Under St Marks 5%

ANTI-GONE - Needs More Work Productions 5%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - City Gate Productions 5%

43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 5%

ELEANOR RIGBY IS WAITING - Medi Wine Cellar 4%

OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Maggie's Little Theater 4%

UNREHEARSED: R&J - The Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Needs More Work Productions 3%

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 3%

THE AMISH PROJECT - The Secret Theater 3%

THE LEADING LADY CLUB - Fringe Festival - The Wild Project 3%

PLUTO IS LISTENING - FRIGID Under St. Marks 3%

NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 3%

JULIUS: HARLEM'S CAESAR - Tier5 Theatre Company 2%

VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 2%

OVEREAGER - The Tank 2%

SPRAWL - The Tank 2%

TOMORROW - Needs More Work Productions 2%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 1%

THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 1%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

K.C. McGeorge - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 36%

Raúl Abrego - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 18%

Arnulfo Maldonado - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 11%

Anna Kiraly - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 10%

Harry Smith - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 8%

Izmir Ickbal - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - National Black Theatre & The Apollo 7%

Elizabeth Chaney - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 5%

Elizabeth Cheyney - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 4%

Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Andrés López-Alicea - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 18%

C. Shea - OBSERVANT - Chain 11%

Katie Homer-Drummond - BOY MY GREATNESS - The Firebird Project 11%

Sara Fellini - WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 9%

Nicole and Michael Hagins - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 9%

Erin Long - FLORA THE RED MENACE - Forager Theatre Company/Court Square Theatre 7%

Dan Daly - VILE ISLE - The Tank/Most Unwanted 6%

Danny Durr - MADDIE - New York Theatre Festival 6%

Em Hauseman - DELIVERY BOY - Kitchen Sink Theatre Company 5%

Matthew Imhoff - DO RE MI - The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 5%

Cosette Pin - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 5%

Miles Giordani - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 4%

Dan Stefanic - DICTATOR FOR A DAY - The Producers Club 4%

Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Glenn Shuster - THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN - Stage 42 28%

Germán Martínez - LA LLAMADA - Spanish Theatre Repertory Company, Ltd. (aka Repertorio Español) 11%

Joseph 'Sloe' Slawinski - AMERICAN WHORE STORY - AMT Theater 6%

Tanner Griffin - THE SECRETS WE KEEP - The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater 6%

Ellen Mandel - CRIME AND PUNISHMENT - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 5%

Ellen Mandel - DRINKS WITH DEAD POETS - Phoenix Theatre Ensemble 5%

Ben Selke - DISTANT THUNDER - A.R.T. / New York Theatres 5%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Duke on 42nd Street 4%

Jonathan Deans - BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Kwamina 'Binnie' Biney - THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 - 59e59/New Light Theater Project 4%

Bray Poor - INFINITE LIFE - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 4%

Shannon Slaton - A SIGN OF THE TIMES - New World stages 4%

Ray Archie - THE DIVINING: CEREMONIES FROM IN THE NAME OF THE M/OTHER TREE - National Black Theatre & The Apollo 3%

Mikaal Sulamain - (PRAY) - National Black Theatre & Ars Nova 3%

Palmer Hefferan - THE WELKIN - Linda Gross – Atlantic Theater Company 2%

Lindsay Jones - SPIRITUS: VIRGIL'S DANCE - Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre 2%

Michael Sgouros - DARK LADIES - The Players Theater 1%

Michael Sgouros - THE HOLLOW - The Players Theater 1%

Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Stephanie L. Carlin - UNTIL DARK - Et Alia Theater/Out of the Box Theatrics 15%

Nate Edmondson - METAMORPHOSIS - Studio Exhibit 10%

Brandon Bulls - THE FANTASTICAL FELLOWSHIP: FINAL QUEST FOR THE CRISIS CRYSTAL XXVII - Frigid Under St Marks 9%

Claudia Zajic - THE CLIMATE FABLES: THE COLLAPSE OF THE HUBBARD GLACIER - FRIGID Under St Marks 8%

James Cougar Canfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tier5 Theatre Company 8%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 7%

Graydon Gund - OBSERVANT - Chain Theater 7%

Nate Edmondson - 43 STAGES OF GRIEVING: A COMEDY - The Tank 7%

Claudia Zajic - THE CLIMATE FABLES: OGALLALA - FRIGID Under St Marks 6%

Kiara Negroni - SPRAWL - The Tank 6%

Maile Binion - NO EXIT - C.A.G.E. Theatre Company 5%

Emily Rose Simons - WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER - Taproot Creatives 4%

Cosette Pin - THIRD LAW - What Will the Neighbors Say? and Culture Lab LIC 4%

Jarius L. Parker - THE BOOKSTORE - The Connelly Theater 4%

