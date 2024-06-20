SUNSET COWGIRL Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Performances run through June 29.
Come join Sunset Cowgirl as she escape a looming lobotomy and unpacks some multi-generational trauma. Come for the adventure, stay for an ancestral healing dance party.
A bite-sized Western, told through vaudevillian acts of storytelling, violence, dance, clowning & song. It's Coen Brothers, Shirley Temple & Joan Didion meets magical realism.
Written and performed by Caroline O'Meara (a writer on the hit Aussie tween mermaid TV show H20: Just Add Water, actor on ABC's comedyManhattan Love Story).
Playing at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024. World Premiere. One person show.
Location: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre
Dates: Sunday 6/9 @ 7pm (preview)
Friday 6/14 @6pm (opening)
Sunday 6/23 @8:30pm
Thursday 6/27 @10pm
Saturday 6/29 @1:30pm
Running time: 30 minutes
Notes: suitable for 16+, contains reference to sexual acts, suicide and gun fire. Mild voluntary audience participation.
Videos