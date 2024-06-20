SUNSET COWGIRL Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Performances run through June 29.

By: Jun. 20, 2024
SUNSET COWGIRL Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Come join Sunset Cowgirl as she escape a looming lobotomy and unpacks some multi-generational trauma. Come for the adventure, stay for an ancestral healing dance party.

A bite-sized Western, told through vaudevillian acts of storytelling, violence, dance, clowning & song. It's Coen Brothers, Shirley Temple & Joan Didion meets magical realism.

Written and performed by Caroline O'Meara (a writer on the hit Aussie tween mermaid TV show H20: Just Add Water, actor on ABC's comedyManhattan Love Story).

Playing at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024. World Premiere. One person show.

Location: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

Dates: Sunday 6/9 @ 7pm (preview)

Friday 6/14 @6pm (opening)

Sunday 6/23 @8:30pm

Thursday 6/27 @10pm

Saturday 6/29 @1:30pm

Running time: 30 minutes

Notes: suitable for 16+, contains reference to sexual acts, suicide and gun fire. Mild voluntary audience participation.



