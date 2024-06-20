SUNSET COWGIRL Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Come join Sunset Cowgirl as she escape a looming lobotomy and unpacks some multi-generational trauma. Come for the adventure, stay for an ancestral healing dance party.

A bite-sized Western, told through vaudevillian acts of storytelling, violence, dance, clowning & song. It's Coen Brothers, Shirley Temple & Joan Didion meets magical realism.

Written and performed by Caroline O'Meara (a writer on the hit Aussie tween mermaid TV show H20: Just Add Water, actor on ABC's comedyManhattan Love Story).

Playing at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024. World Premiere. One person show.

Location: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

Dates: Sunday 6/9 @ 7pm (preview)

Friday 6/14 @6pm (opening)

Sunday 6/23 @8:30pm

Thursday 6/27 @10pm

Saturday 6/29 @1:30pm

Running time: 30 minutes

Notes: suitable for 16+, contains reference to sexual acts, suicide and gun fire. Mild voluntary audience participation.

Comments