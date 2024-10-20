Review: HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION at Center for the Arts Bonita Springs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION at Center for the Arts Bonita Springs, by Arts Bonita Actors Theatre, tells the story of Orpheus and Eurydice. Orpheus is a young man who wants to write a song that brings about the return of spring. He falls in love with Eurydice, who is struggling with the harsh conditions of the world they live in. Down under the ground in Hadestown, Hades has become an intense dictator. His relationship with his wife, Persephone, has become strained. When Persephone returns to the top for half the year, she brings summer with her. However, Hades has become colder and returning earlier to bring Persephone back to Hadestown. It is an engaging story based on Greek mythology, set in the 1920s.

Orpheus is played by Landon Maas and Eurydice by Mia Zottolo. They are a great pair, and portrayed these roles extremely well; they were the perfect choices for these characters. I also really enjoyed their singing in addition to their acting. Hades is played by Tyler Scott and Persephone by Shennan Nelson. Both of them were incredible. Nelson's Persephone is especially engaging and she did a beautiful job with the fun and over-the-top Persephone. Hermes is played by D'Adrean St. Louis, who was also excellent. He was the perfect "narrator" for this show, and he held the audience's attention. The Fates are played by Hannah Hansen, Abby Young, and Athena Rose Belis. Their vocals were fantastic, and they were each perfect in these roles. The rest of the chorus brought this show together. Their dancing and singing were top-notch, and nobody missed a beat. This entire cast is extremely talented.

This production was directed by Kody C Jones (who also co-designed the set), who did incredible work with this production. The rest of the Creative Team includes Ensemble/Fates Music Director Rosalind Metcalf, Principal Music Director/Co-Set Designer Joseph Brauer, Choreographer Eric Ortiz, Lighting Designer Sterling Oliver, Costume Designer Christine Ragain, Scenic Charge Nick Lease, and Stage Manager Danica Murray. Each did a beautiful job with this production. The set worked incredibly well for this show in this space, the choreography was fantastic and added so much to the production, the costumes were fabulous, and the songs were beautiful. Everything about it was so professional, you forget it is a Teen Edition of the show. I loved the creative aspects of it.

This production was so captivating, fun, and bittersweet. Each musical number was thoroughly enjoyable, the show was full of talent, and I had a wonderful time.

HADESTOWN only runs through tomorrow; I highly encourage you to get tickets if you can. For more info and tickets, click the link below.

