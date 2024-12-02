First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Ft. Myers/Naples Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Marie McCleary - SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 30%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 11%

Amy Marie McCleary - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 11%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - 42ND STREET - Naples Players 9%

Erica Fiore - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Karen Molnar Danni - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 7%

Robin Dawn - THE MUSIC MAN - Ft Myers Theatre 6%

Robin Dawn Ryan - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Fort Myers Theatre 6%

Kim Suskind - 13, THE MUSICAL - Players Circle Studio 5%

Kimberly Suskind - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 3%

Karen Molnar - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 3%

Kristyn Pope - BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

John P. White - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 27%

Dot Auchmoody - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 14%

Danielle Black - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 10%

Jonathan Johnson & Annette Trossbach - ALIEN: THE MUSICAL PARODY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Danielle Black - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO HOUR - Arts Bonita 7%

Dot Auchmoody - CLUE - The Naples Players 6%

Tony Toney - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

Kathleen Kolacz - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 5%

Dot Auchmoody - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERELY - The Naples Players 5%

Kathleen Kolacz - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 5%

Sallyanne Bianchetta - GODSPELL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Mollie Berman - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 3%

Charlene Gross - BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 42%

42ND STREET - The Naples Players 24%

SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 17%

ALIEN: THE MUSICAL PARODY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Amy Marie McCleary - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 25%

Amy Marie McCleary - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 13%

Kody C Jones - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 13%

Bryce Alexander - THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 8%

Annette Trossbach - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 7%

Mark Danni - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 6%

DANA ALVAREZ - JEKYLL & HYDE - MELODY LANE THEATRE 5%

Ted Wionek - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 5%

Mark Danni - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 3%

Max Quinlin - MUSIC MAN - Gulf Coast Symphony 3%

Mark Danni - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 2%

Mark Danni - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Clavelli - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 24%

Kody C Jones - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO HOUR - Arts Bonita 13%

James Duggan - CLUE - The Naples Players 10%

Marilee Warner - VANITIES - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 9%

Paul Bernier - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 8%

Trace Talley - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 6%

Kristyn Estes - THE SWINGSET - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 6%

Nykkie Rizley - MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Frank Blocker - CROCODILE FEVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Aaron Jackson - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 4%

Robert Cacioppo - PROOF - Players Circle Theater 4%

James Duggan - RUMORS - The Naples Players 3%

Christopher Dayett - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 24%

MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 14%

SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 13%

42ND STREET - The Naples Players 9%

CLUE - The Naples Players 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

SWING - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 5%

VANITIES - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 4%

OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

MUSIC MAN - Gulf Coast Symphony 3%

LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 3%

RUMORS - The Naples Players 2%

STEW - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 2%

IT'S ONLY A PLAY - The Studio Players 1%

BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Eberhart - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Arts Bonita 18%

Anne Carncross - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 11%

Christopher Dayett/Ron Clark - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 10%

Chris Riley - CLUE - The Naples Players 9%

Chris Riley - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 7%

Weston Wilkerson - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 7%

Jonathan Johnson & Annette Trossbach - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Will Gibbons - GODSPELL - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Chris Riley - THE FANTASTICK - The Naples Players 5%

Anthony Johnson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 4%

Jonathan Johnson - STEW - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

E. Tonry Lathroum - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 3%

Anthony Johnson - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 3%

Andrew Zebroski - PROOF - Players Circle Theater 3%

Chris Riley - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Victoria Casella - BEEHIVE THE MUSICAL - Florida Repertory Theatre 18%

Charles Fornara - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 15%

Loren Strickland - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 12%

Roz Metcalf - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 12%

Earl Sparrow - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

Charles Fornara - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 8%

Sean Effinger-Dean - THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 4%

Charles Fornara - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTE - The Naples Players 4%

Andrew Kurtz - MUSIC MAN - Gulf Coast Symphony 4%

Ricky Pope - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 4%

Sam C. Jones - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 4%

Keith Thompson - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 3%

Charles Fornara - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 2%



Best Musical

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 23%

SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 12%

42ND STREET - Naples Players 11%

MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 10%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 10%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Park Theatre 4%

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 4%

THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Fort Myers Theatre 3%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 2%

MUSIC MAN - Gulf Coast Symphony 2%

YIPPEE KI-YAY MERRY CHRISTMAS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 2%

LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Keeley Pendergrass - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 15%

William Draper - ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 12%

Lucas Campero - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 8%

Sadie Scardino - 42ND STREET - Naples Players 6%

Leah Spurlock - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 6%

Brittany Ringsdore - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Charlie Blum - THE MUSIC MAN - Fort Myers Theatre 4%

Melissa Campbell - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Eric Ortiz - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 3%

Jennifer Mance - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 3%

Alex Minarik - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 3%

AUBREY BARNHOUSE - JEKYLL & HYDE - MELODY LANE THEATRE 3%

AJ Mendini - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 3%

Michael Shelley - SPRING AWAKENING - 2024 3%

Adolpho Blaire - LITTLE ME - TheatreZone 2%

Brittany Ambler - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 2%

Matthew J Brightbill - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Daniel Sabistan - YIPPEE KI-YAY MERRY CHRISTMAS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Kevin Crumpler - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 2%

Steven Michael Reyes - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 2%

Mia Zottolo - 13 - Players Circle Studio 2%

Marie Talley - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 2%

Brad Brenner - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 2%

Marianna Young - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 2%

Chris Dieman - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 29%

Lauren Miller - MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Danica Murray - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Arts Bonita 6%

Ella Olesen - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

Louis Fuelling - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Arts Bonita 5%

Jen Hart - CLUE - The Naples Players 4%

Jake Raterman - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 4%

Cameron Rogers - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Arts Bonita 4%

Marcus Dean Fuller - CLUE - The Naples Players 4%

Patrick Huey - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 4%

Noah Lynch - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 4%

Katie Cross - CLUE - The Naples Players 4%

Jennifer Mance - CLUE - The Naples Players 4%

Allison Lund - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 3%

Denis Lambert - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Sharon Isern - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 3%

Madeline Weymouth - CROCODILE FEVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Matt Flynn - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 2%

Ryan Adair - MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Pete Fisher - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 1%

Sonya McCarter - CLYDE'S - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Chloe Elliot Chan - CROCODILE FEVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%



Best Play

OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 18%

CLUE - The Naples Players 10%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 9%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 8%

THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Arts Bonita 8%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 6%

THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

VANITIES - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

THE SWINGSET - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

THE DINING ROOM - The Naples Players 3%

PROOF - Players Circle Theater 3%

RUMORS - The Naples Players 2%

CROCODILE FEVER - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - The Naples Players 1%

ITS ONLY A PLAY - The Studio Players 1%

HARVEY - The Naples Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kody C Jones/Joseph Brauer - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 21%

Aaron Jackson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 9%

Jonathan Johnson & Gabrielle Lansden - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Michael Santos - CLUE - Naples Players 7%

Michael Santos & Jason Wagaman - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 6%

Richard Crowell - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Tommaso Billiteri - VANITIES - Marco Island Center for the Arts Arts Center Theatre 5%

Steven McLean - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 5%

Christopher Dayett/Jim Swanker - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

Jonathan Johnson & Gabrielle Lansden - MISERY - Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Aaron Jackson - BONNIE AND CLYDE - TheatreZone 5%

Jason Wagaman - HARVEY - The Naples Players 4%

Jonathan Johnson - MISERY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Jonathan Johnson - NOISES OFF - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Mike Santos - CLUE - The Naples Players 3%

Mike Santos & Jason Wagaman - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 3%

Mike Santos - THE DINING ROOM - The Naples Players 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Lowe - OLEANNA - Florida Repertory Theatre 25%

Joseph Brauer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO HOUR - Arts Bonita 13%

Joshua D. Reid - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 8%

Eric Condit - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 8%

Sean McGinley - CLUE - Naples Players 7%

Jonathan Johnson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Bradley Van Houten - THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 7%

Andrew Zebroski - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 6%

Ron Clark - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 6%

Jonathan Johnson & Seth Balcer - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Jonathan Johnson - YIPPEE KI-YAY MERRY CHRISTMAS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Bradley Van Houten - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - The Naples Players 3%

Lindsay Jones - THE REFUGEES - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Heidi-Liz Johnson - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 23%

James Schultz - MARY POPPINS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 19%

Brianna Bauch - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 10%

Lantz Hemmert - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 5%

Christian Dinsmore - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 5%

Ethan Mohring - INTO THE WOODS - Cultural Park Theatre 4%

Gabrielle Lansden - RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

Hadley Murphy - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 3%

Samantha Pudlin - IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Ft Myers Theatre 3%

Lauren Foutch - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Vanessa Taraboccia - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 2%

Christopher Dieman - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 2%

Roseann Ruggiero - THE FANTASTICKS - The Naples Players 2%

Tina Moroni - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 2%

Susan Dohan - SPRING AWAKENING - Arts Bonita 1%

Brice Kingsley - MUSIC MAN - Barbara B Mann/Gulf Coast Symphony 1%

Macy Magas - MUSIC MAN - Barbara B Mann/Gulf Coast Symphony 1%

Riley Hart - ALIEN: THE MUSICAL PARODY - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Grace Fluharty - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - TheatreZone 1%

Kimberly Suskind - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 1%

Rachael Lord - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 1%

Sebastion Plymette - THE MUSIC MAN - Ft Myers Theatre 1%

Lindsey Walsh - 42ND STREET - The Naples Players 1%

Jennifer Wingerter - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - TheatreZone 1%

Whitney Grace - GODSPELL - Players Circle Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shannon Connolly - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 20%

Robert Tully - THE MOUSETRAP - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 13%

Sydney Ernst - A CHRISTMAS CAROL RADIO HOUR - Arts Bonita 7%

Caroline Grau - CLUE - The Naples Players 6%

Emory Ambrosio - A FEW GOOD MEN - Ft Myers Theatre 6%

Fred Buchalter - THE SWINGSET - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 5%

Melissa Henning - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 4%

Olivia Rodriguez - THE 39 STEPS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 4%

Johnathan Hart - CLUE - The Naples Players 3%

Jennifer Mance - CLUE - The Naples Players 3%

Kelsey Coss - CLUE - The Naples Players 3%

MARK VANAGAS - CLUE - Naples Players 3%

Scott Carpenter - MISERY - Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Emilie Baartman - HARVEY - The Naples Players 3%

Elizabeth Fincher - MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERELEY - The Naples Players 3%

Waner Del Rosario - CLYDE'S - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Katie cross - CLUE - The Naples Players 3%

Butterflies Are Free - BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE - Players Circle Theater 2%

Mike Santos - CLUE - The Naples Players 2%

Carrie Lund - SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS - Players Circle Theater 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

LYLE THE CROCODILE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 32%

42ND STREET - The Naples Players 17%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Arts Bonita 11%

FINDING NEMO KIDS - Marco Island Center for the Arts/Arts Center Theatre 10%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: RADIO PLAY - The Naples Players 7%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Cultural Park Theatre 7%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

13, THE MUSICAL - Players Circle Studio 6%

MEAN GIRLS - MELODY LANE THEATRE 3%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - 2024 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 30%

The Naples Players 17%

Arts Bonita 11%

Florida Repertory Theatre 10%

Marco Island Center for the Arts Arts Center Theatre 7%

TheatreZone 6%

Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Cultural Park Theatre 4%

Players Circle Theater 3%

Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Melody Lane Theatre 2%

The Studio Players 2%



