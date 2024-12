Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards; The Carnegie Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Christine Pedi - WICKED STAGE - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 47%

Queen City Cabaret - LIGHTS, CAMERA, CABARET! 100 YEARS OF MGM - The Carnegie 37%

Maurice Parent - MR. PARENT - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 16%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Eric Byrd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 21%

Diane Lala - SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 7%

Roderick Justice & Maddie Jones - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 7%

Carolyn Guido Clifford - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 7%

Kyle Fisher and McLean Parr - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Footlighters, Inc. 7%

Julius Jenkins & Dee Anne Bryll - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 6%

Julia Schick - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 6%

Zac Holman - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Footlighters, Inc. 6%

Elizabeth Vandewater - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 5%

Peyton Wright - DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Chaz Wolcott - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 4%

Darnell P. Benjamin - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 4%

Darnell Benjamin - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Lindsey Augusta Mercer - TICK TICK BOOM - The Carnegie 3%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin & Dee Anne Bryll - FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 3%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Darnell Pierre benjamin - JULIUS CEASAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

L. Lucia Duque - THE LIGHT CHASERS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Shearer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 19%

Cat Schmeal-Swope - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 11%

Noelle Wedig - NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

Max Cotman - CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 6%

Erin Donnelly - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 6%

John Faas - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 5%

Jessica Pitcarin - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Xavier University Theatre 5%

Gabriella Slade - SIX! THE MUSICAL - Aronoff Center for the Arts 4%

George Sarofeen - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 4%

Faye Crawford & Linda Roll - THE BOOK OF WILL - Mariemont Players 4%

Clara Cavins - SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 4%

Rodrigo Munoz - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 3%

Cat Shmeal-Swope - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 3%

George Sarofeen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Maria Fernanda Otiz Lopez - FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

Maria Fernanda Ortiz - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - The Carnegie 2%

Rainy Edwards - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Daryl L. Harris - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

Denis Murphy - ONLY ROSE - CenterStage Players 2%

Elizabeth Payne - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 2%

Rainy Edwards - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Cincinnati Shakespeare 2%

Noelle Wedig-Johnston - THE LIGHT CHASERS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 1%

Hannah Dringenburg - THE GARBOLOGISTS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 1%

Rainy Edwards - JULIUS CAESAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%

Rainy Edwards - KINDRED SPIRITS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER - Cincinnati Ballet 28%

SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 19%

DANCE '24 - Northern Kentucky University 19%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 18%

DON QUIXOTE - Cincinnati Ballet 16%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Byrd - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 23%

Dee Anne Bryll & Ed Cohen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 10%

Corrie Daneley - 9 TO 5 - Northern Kentucky University 9%

Torie Wiggins - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 7%

Chaz Wolcott - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Cohen Family Studio Theater 6%

Su Ann Pollock - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 6%

Kyle Fisher - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Footlighters, Inc. 5%

Joe Bertucci - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 5%

Roderick Justice - NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Diane Lala - SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 4%

Darnell Benjamin - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 3%

D. Lynn Meyers - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 3%

Lindsey Augusta Mercer - TICK TICK BOOM - The Carnegie 3%

John Siedenberg - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Darnell P. Benjamin - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 3%

D. Lynn Meyers - FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 3%

Nate Bertone - DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Jess Hutchinson & Andrew Hungerford - THE LIGHT CHASERS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Stacy Searle-Gulli and Zac Holman - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 10%

Brant Russell - CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 10%

Anna Verderber - NON-PLAYER CHARACTER - Xavier University Theatre 7%

Timothy Andrew Leonard - CORIOLANUS - Southbank Shakespeare 6%

Aaron Posner - THE CHOSEN - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 6%

Torie Wiggins - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 5%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - FAT HAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

Brian Isaac Phillips - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 4%

Brian Isaac Phillips - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

Mark Culp - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Loveland Stage Company 4%

D. Lynn Meyers - THE GARBOLOGISTS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 4%

Darnell P Benjamin - FAT HAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

Jeremy Dubin - TWELFTH NIGHT - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Sara Clark - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

Tessa D’errico - THE MOORS - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Dennis Murphy - ONLY ROSE - CenterStage Players 3%

Tatiana Phillips - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 3%

Tatiana Pandiani - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse 3%

Jeremy Dubin - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Cincinnati Shakespeare 2%

Jerry Wiesenhahn - THE TIN WOMAN - The Drama Workshop 2%

Stephen Skiles - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Brian Issac Phillips - JULIUS CAESAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Joanie Schultz - VIETGONE - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 2%

Jared Doren - THE MATCH GAME - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

Tamara Winters - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 1%



Best Ensemble

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 26%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 7%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Mariemont Players 6%

SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 5%

9 TO 5 - Northern Kentucky University 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Footlighters, Inc. 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 4%

CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Cohen Family Studio Theater 3%

THE PROM - Cincinnati Music Theatre 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 2%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Xavier University Theatre 2%

TICK, TICK, BOOM! - The Carnegie 2%

DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Xavier University Theatre 2%

NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 1%

WEST SIDE STORY - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 1%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse 1%

THE LIGHT CHASERS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 1%

THE AMEN CORNER - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Cowger - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 22%

Joe Beumer - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 9%

Andrew Gange - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 5%

Yuki Nakase Link - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 5%

Shara Abvabi - NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Ashton Karp - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 5%

Ben Gantose - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Chris Lipstreu - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 5%

Aiden Bezark - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Jessica Drayton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 5%

Julie Cowger - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - The Carnegie 4%

Kevin Lawson - CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 4%

Andrew Hungerford - THE LIGHT CHASERS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Baron Leon - SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 3%

Jessica Drayton - FAT HAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Brian C. Mehring - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

SK Watson - KINDRED SPIRITS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Jessica Drayton - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Cohen Family Studio Theater 2%

Jennifer Fok - VIETGONE - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 2%

SK Watson - JULIUS CAESAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Chris Lipstreu - THE GARBOLOGISTS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Steve Goers - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 22%

Jacob Priddy - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 10%

Becky Childs - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 10%

Casey Reed - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 8%

Erin McCamley - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 7%

Damon Stevens - 9 TO 5 - Northern Kentucky University 6%

Matthew Umphreys - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - The Carnegie 5%

Steve Goers - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Cohen Family Studio Theater 5%

Ian Axness - SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 5%

Jacob Priddy - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

Steve Goers - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 4%

Steve Goers - FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 3%

Steve Goers - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

Joseph Young - PAUL MCCARTNEY'S LIVERPOOL ORATORIO - Music Hall 2%

Jason Alexander Holmes - R&H CINDERELLA - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Lorenzo Passerini - LA TRAVIATA - Music Hall 2%

Dame Jane Glover - DON GIOVANNI - Music Hall 1%



Best Musical

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 23%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 11%

YOUR A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Mariemont Players 10%

DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 6%

THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 5%

HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 5%

NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 5%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - The Carnegie 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 5%

FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Cohen Family Studio Theater 3%

HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

THE LIGHT CHASERS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Dusty Ray Bottoms - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 18%

Hunter Gee - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Mariemont Players 16%

Molly Sexton - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Footlighters, Inc. 6%

Bethany Xan Kerr - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 6%

Annie Jennings - 9 TO 5 - Northern Kentucky University 5%

Erin Morton - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 4%

Sara Mackie - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 4%

Patrick Earl Phillips - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - The Carnegie 3%

Aaron Marshall - DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Jamie Swisshelm - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Josh Galloway - JERSEY BOYS - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 3%

Chuck Ingram - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Stella D’Ascenzo as Lucy - NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Grace Marie Rusnica - SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 2%

Tate Clemons - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Stella D’Ascenzo as Nemo - DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Madison Osment - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Cohen Family Studio Theater 2%

Brookelyn Duncan - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Richie Powkryka - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Bethany Xan Jefferies - NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 1%

Brookelyn Duncan - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 1%

Josh Galloway - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 1%

Gabi Adams - THE LIGHT CHASERS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 1%

Jordan Darnell - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 1%

Brandi La'Sherrill - FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Aaron Schilling - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 11%

Reagan Wildoner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Northern Kentucky University 8%

Tony Newton - CORIOLANUS - Southbank Shakespeare 7%

Nora Kovasckitz - CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 6%

Je’Shaun Jackson - FAT HAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 6%

Douglas Fries - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 5%

Mary Jo Bissmeyer - ONLY ROSE - CenterStage Players 4%

Nathan Flesh - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 3%

Torie Wiggins - THE GARBOLOGISTS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 3%

Andrew Ian Adams - MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Torie Wiggins - THE AMEN CORNER - Cincinnati Shakespeare 3%

Matthew Callas - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Matthew Callas - TWELFTH NIGHT - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Jennifer Joplin - THE MATCH GAME - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 3%

Tierra London Rush - TWELFTH NIGHT - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Maggie Ingram King - GLADYS NIGHTS - Beechmont Players, Inc 3%

Regan Utrup - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Teresa Zimmerman - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 3%

Victoria Cartagena - WRECKING BALL - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Brandon Hearnsberger - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse 2%

Rose Siason - CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Joe Hornbaker - DEATHTRAP - Mariemont Players 2%

Kelly Mengelkoch - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Keith Cassidy - THE BOOK OF WILL - Mariemont Players 2%

Sean Haggerty - JULIUS CAESAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Play

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 16%

CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 14%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 7%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Xavier University Theatre 7%

MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 6%

CORIOLANUS - Southbank Shakespeare 5%

THE MATCH GAME - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 5%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - CINCINNATI PLAYHOUSE 5%

FAT HAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Xavier University Theatre 4%

WRECKING BALL - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 4%

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 3%

THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Loveland Stage Company 3%

CINDERELLA WORE COWBOY BOOTS - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

THE TIN WOMAN - The Drama Workshop 2%

JULIUS CAESAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

VIETGONE - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 2%

ONLY ROSE - CenterStage Players 2%

THE GARBOLOGISTS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

THE AMEN CORNER - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%

KINDRED SPIRITS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%

HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 1%

KAIROS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 0%



Best Production of an Opera

LA TRAVIATA - Cincinnati Opera 36%

DON GIOVANNI - Cincinnati Opera 36%

PAUL MCCARTNEY'S LIVERPOOL ORATORIO - Cincinnati Opera 28%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Gabbard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 24%

Gabby Trice - CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 9%

Nate Bertone - DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 8%

Tyler Gabbard - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 6%

Tyler Gabbard - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 6%

Brian C. Mehring - FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 6%

Tyler Gabbard - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - The Carnegie 5%

Samantha Reno - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Mark Halpin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 5%

Andrew Hungerford - THE LIGHT CHASERS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Charlie Calvert - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 4%

Samantha Reno - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

Chris Holloway - FAT HAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

Marcelo Martinez Garcia - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 3%

Joshua Gallagher - SWEET CHARITY - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 3%

Brian Mehring - THE GARBOLOGISTS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

Samantha Reno - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Cincinnati Shakespeare 2%

Chelsea M. Warren - VIETGONE - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mia C. Teboe - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 22%

Dani Lobello - DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 11%

Brenden Friedel - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 11%

Jason Sebastian - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 8%

Mia C. Teboe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 7%

Mia C. Teboe - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - The Carnegie 6%

Patrick John Kiernan - LET THE RIGHT ONE IN - University of cincinnati, college-conservatory of music and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 5%

Mia C. Teboe - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 4%

Trey Tatum - THE GARBOLOGISTS - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 4%

Zack Bennett - JULIUS CAESAR - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

Douglas Borntrager - THE LIGHT CHASERS - Know Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Emily Porter - FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 3%

Mikaal Sulaiman - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 3%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 3%

Derek A. Graham - FAT HAM - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Kevin Samancik - KINDRED SPIRITS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Shane Rettig - VIETGONE - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 2%

Matt Callahan - HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Tommy Sanders - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 11%

Kyle Taylor - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 7%

Parker Culp - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Mariemont Players 7%

Jathan Briscoe - JERSEY BOYS - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 5%

Aaron Marshall - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Bob Herzog - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 4%

Alexis Pinto - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Jack Manion - HELLO, DOLLY! - The Carnegie 3%

Annie Bloemer - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Sam Evans - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 3%

Annika Jonker - TICK, TICK, BOOM! - The Carnegie 3%

Constance Kavensky - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Footlighters, Inc. 3%

Cary Davenport - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Carnegie 3%

Sarah Malarney - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Sean Miller-Jones - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Carnegie 2%

Tommi Harsh - DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 2%

Aleah Vassell - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

Leo Jenkins - THE PROM - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Jamie Swisshelm - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Anargha Pal - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 2%

Indya Lincicome - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 2%

Sam Yousuf - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Cohen Family Studio Theater 2%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 2%

Joey Baciocco - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Cohen Family Studio Theater 1%

Julia Schick - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Cohen Family Studio Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zoe Zoller - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 14%

Cody Combs - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 8%

Bodie Moore - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Northern Kentucky University 7%

Henry Howland - THE MATCH GAME - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 6%

Abigail Dirr - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Xavier University Theatre 5%

Sydni Solomon - CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 5%

Gavin Duffy - CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 4%

Joe Mitchell - TWELFTH NIGHT - Xavier University Theatre 3%

Barry Mulholland - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 3%

Galen Arnett - CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 3%

Viet Vo - VIETGONE - Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 3%

Alexa Kreuzer - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Sara Mackie - WRECKING BALL - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Pamela Blessing - GLADYS NIGHTS - Beechmont Players, Inc 2%

Amy Eyres - ONLY ROSE - CenterStage Players 2%

Burgess Byrd - WRECKING BALL - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Cary Davenport - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Bridget Dean - THE MOORS - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Leo Jenkins - TWELFTH NIGHT - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Jessie Faye - THE TIN WOMAN - The Drama Workshop 2%

Shaylee Bowman - CLUE: ON STAGE - UC College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Patricia Corbett Theater 2%

Tierra London Rush - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Xavier University Theatre 2%

Patrick Earl Phillips - WRECKING BALL - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 2%

Darnell Pierre Benjamin - WRECKING BALL - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%

Christine Pedi - KINDRED SPIRITS - Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 25%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 25%

FIONA: THE MUSICAL - Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 25%

NARNIA, THE MUSICAL - The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 25%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Carnegie 26%

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park 10%

Xavier University Theatre 10%

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati 9%

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company 9%

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati 7%

The Footlighters, Inc. 6%

Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre 6%

Southbank Shakespeare 4%

Loveland Stage Company 4%

Know Theatre of Cincinnati 3%

Cincinnati Music Theater 2%

CenterStage Players 2%

Cincinnati Playhouse 2%



Comments