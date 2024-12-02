First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Charlotte Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shay Yara - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Holley Dagenhardt and Presley Smith - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

Danielle Comeau - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 6%

Thao Nguyen - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 6%

Matilyn Hull - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

Allison Maree Starling - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

Angie Dolan - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

Alanna Williamson - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 4%

Erin Leigh Knowles - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Emily Hunter - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 4%

Zach Pfrimmer - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 4%

Shane Elks - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Elizabeth Creamer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Bradley Moore - RENT - Piedmont Players 3%

Sharlie Duncan - ALICE BY HEART - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Charlotte Dick - IN THE HEIGHTS - Hickory community theater 2%

Lisa Blanton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Tod A Kubo - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Donna K Owens - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 2%

Rachel Peterson - ROGERS AND HAMERSTIEN’S CINDERELLA - Dilworth Players 2%

David T. Loudermilk - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Elyse Rodriguez - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Lisa Blanton - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Angie Dolan - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Rebecca White - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Statesville 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Sims McLoughlin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 10%

Jessica Forwerck - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 9%

Mary Bolton - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Angie Dolan & Mary Bolton - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little theatre 4%

Daisy Neske - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Sarah Tysinger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 4%

Mary Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

Tara Raczenski & Dinny Forbes - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 4%

Yvette Moten - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 4%

J. Ethan Henry - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Beth Killion - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Emma Lee Kurts - ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 3%

Beck Jones - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Beck Jones - GREASE - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Chelsea Retalic - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Ashleigh Goff - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Colleen Smiley - RENT - Piedmont Players 2%

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Jackie Obando Carter - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Chelsea Retallic - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Beck Jones - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Tara Raczenski - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 2%

Samantha Jemmott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Julia Rockwell - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Jackie Obando Carter - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 24%

THE NUTCRACKER - Belk 22%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 19%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Statesville 16%

ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 11%

AKWAABA - BNS Productions 8%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Forwerck - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Hannah Nuhfer - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

Angie Dolan - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 6%

Heather Fender - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Jill Bloede - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 5%

Chad Edwards - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Little Theater of Winston-Salem 5%

Lauren Parker - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Elizabeth DeVault - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Shane Elks - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Zach Pfrimmer - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 4%

Heather Wilson-Bowlby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 4%

Billy Ensley - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Bradley Moore - RENT - Piedmont Players Theatre 3%

Ron Law - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 3%

Scott Daniel - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Amy Alvino - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 3%

J. Ethan Henry - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Zachary Tarlton - RAGTIME - Queen City Concerts 3%

Tod Kubo - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Billy Ensley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Rod Oden - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Billy Ensley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Hilary Powell - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Rod Oden - IN THE HEIGHTS - Hickory community theater 1%

Nicholas Fuqua - BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jessica Forwerck - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 9%

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 8%

Bryan Rife - ODD COUPLE: FEMALE VERSION - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Christopher Donoghue - ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College 6%

Mark Pirolo - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

Guillermo Jemmott - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Bradley Moore - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 4%

Dennis Delamar - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Angie Flynn-McIver - WITCH - NC Stage Co 3%

Ron Law - BELLEVILLE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

CarlosAlexis Cruz & Michelle Medina Villalon - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Eric Seale - AIRNESS - Hickory community theater 2%

Ellen Pappas - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Skyler Goff - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Logan Flaherty - THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS - Piedmont Players 2%

Tori Carpenter - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Susan Proctor - EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Christopher Donoghue - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Belmont Abbey College 2%

Heather Wilson-Bowlby - CATCH THE BUTCHER - Post Mortem Players 2%

Jill Bloede - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Belmont Abbey College 2%

Lark Bodner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Hickory community theater 2%

Sidney Horton - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Raquel Oden - SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Corliss Hayes - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Matt Webster - CLUE - Piedmont Players 2%



Best Ensemble

SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 8%

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 5%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 4%

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

RAGTIME - Queen City Concerts 3%

RENT - Piedmont Players 3%

NARNIA - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lincoln Theatre Guild 2%

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

SISTER ACT - The Green Room Community Theatre 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 2%

ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 1%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 1%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 1%

9 TO 5 - High Point Community Theatre 1%

SHAKIN THE MESS OUTTA MISERY - Rock Hill Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily Stanton - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 25%

Kayley Elswick - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Danielle Comeau - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Bess Park - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Jason Irons - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Amy Alvino - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 3%

CJ Barnwell - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

Claire Daniel - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Alexandra Corbett - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Rod Oden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lee Street Theatre 2%

JP Woodey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Destini Nichol Fleming - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Juan Leon - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Jeffrey Childs - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Madeleine Anderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Pete DeGregory - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little theatre 2%

Rod Oden - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Chris Timmons - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Charlotte 1%

Matt Walega - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little theatre 1%

Hannah Wien - GREASE - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Sean Ordway - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 1%

Kelly Sandoval - SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Jennifer O'Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 1%

Madison King - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Tate Albert - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Blake Moran - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 13%

Chuck Taft - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 8%

Mary Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 8%

Christina Littlejohn - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Alesia Baker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 7%

Angela C Moore - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 6%

Zachary Tarlton - RAGTIME - Queen City Concerts 6%

Alex 'Moose' Harris - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 5%

Patricia Sands - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Drina Keen - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 3%

Ellen Robison - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Vicki Harvell - 9 TO 5 - Davidson community players 3%

Nicholas Fuqua - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 3%

John Stafford - RENT - Piedmont Players 3%

Matthew Primm - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Gabrielle Tee - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

Bradley Smith - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 3%

Ellen Robison - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Matthew Primm - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Jessica Cockroft - ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 2%

Charlene Miranda Thomas - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL (2023) - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Pam Farnsworth - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre Statesville 2%

Raven Monroe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street 2%

Andrew Monroe - LEGALLY BLONDE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

James Meena - MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Belk 1%



Best Musical

ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 8%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 4%

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 3%

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 3%

ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 3%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Lee Street Theatre 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Flat Rock Playhouse 3%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Asheville Musical Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

RENT - Piedmont Players Theatre 2%

NARNIA - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

RAGTIME - Booth Playhouse 2%

FUN HOME - Davidson community players 2%

DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 20%

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 20%

A SIGN YOU WERE ALIVE - Hendersonville Theatre 15%

MY NAME IS JANE - Hendersonville Theatre 11%

THE THURSDAY NIGHT BRIDGE CIRCLE - Theatre Charlotte 10%

THANKSGIVING 2016 - Charlotte’s off broadway 7%

THREADS: THE LORAY MILL MUSICAL - Wanderlust Productions 6%

AKWAABA - BNS Productions 6%

LEAVING WATERMAINE - Charlotte conservatory theater 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jenni Canterbury - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 6%

Taylor Bechtold - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theater of Winston-Salem 6%

Evynn Rose Grignon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 4%

Al Dollar - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Emily Gainey - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Allison Starling - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Luca DeMarco - FINDING NEMO - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Chris Smeltzer - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Noah Bolton - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Morgan Miller - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Madison Garris - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 2%

Kara Holt - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Allissa Magill - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Logan Cosper - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Brayden Daugherty - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Matt Wade - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Ashley West-Davis - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lincoln Theatre Guild 2%

Heather Levinson - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Veronica Lugo - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Greyson Helms - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Vance Klassen - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Lindsey Schroeder - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Johnny Hoehenstein - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Joseph Medeiros - CABARET - Flat Rock Playhouse 2%

Alicia Reid - ICHABOD: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Summerfield Stage Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Abby Wiley - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Sabrina Rock - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

Hunter Harrell - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Corey Simpson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 4%

Sophie Newman - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Katie Stone - BARBECUE - Hickory community theater 4%

AJ White - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 4%

James Crowe - BELLEVILLE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 4%

Erika Danielle - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Amanda Traywick - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Marlie Peterson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Elyse Rodriguez - EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

Eva Walters - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Vanessa Robinson - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 2%

Myloh Norby - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Savannah Von Kaenel - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Bethany Spears - AIRNESS - Hickory community theater 2%

Natalie Broadway - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Danielle Comeau - THE ODD COUPLE THE FEMALE VERSION - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Hank West - LONG DAYS JOURNEY INTO NIGHT - Rock Hill Theatre 2%

Will Mungo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Paula Baldwin - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 1%

Corlis Hayes - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 1%

Alanna Williamson - SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%

Julia Howard - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - High Point Community Theatre 1%



Best Play

ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College 9%

TWELF NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 7%

SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 6%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 5%

ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 5%

THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 5%

ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

AIRNESS - Hickory community theater 3%

ODD COUPLE - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

CLUE - Piedmont Players 3%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Three Bone Theatre 3%

MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 3%

RUMORS - Theatre Charlotte 3%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

BELLEVILLE - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Hickory community theater 2%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

NIGHT WATCH - Old Courthouse Theatre 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Belmont Abbey College 2%

I HATE HAMLET - Lee Street Theatre 2%

EMMA - Summerfield Stage Company 2%

THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

SILENT SKY - Lee Street Theatre 1%



Best Production of an Opera

MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Belk 74%

TURANDOT - Belk 26%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Strzepek - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 11%

Lauren & Ethan Parker - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Bess Park, Jonathan Forrester - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Rachel and Matt Morris - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 4%

James Cotton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 4%

This Robot Dreams - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 4%

Autumn Bolton - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 4%

Rowan Bishop, Amanda Sims McLoughlin - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Mark Pirolo & This Robot Dreams - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Beth Norris, Victoria Lamberth, Jonathan Forrester - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 3%

Fatima Njie - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 3%

Dominic Barsi - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 3%

Bill Kimrey - ROGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Dilworth Players 3%

Autumn Bolton - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Anitra Tripathi - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Tom Hollis - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Children's Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Rachael and Matt Morris - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Green Room Community Theatre 2%

Marty Wolff - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Chip Decker - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Chip Davis - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Autumn Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Zachary Tarlton - CONFEDERATES - Three Bone Theatre 2%

Rod Oden - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Bradley Moore/Jennifer O’Kelly - RENT - Piedmont Players Theatre 2%

Josh Webb - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Blake Upchurch - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 12%

Philip Powell - ESCAPING DREAMLAND - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 8%

Skyler Goff, Tate Albert - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 7%

Hannah Risser & Patrick Stepp - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 7%

Dylan Mitchell Sr. - DADDY LONG LEGS - Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

Beth Norris - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Beth Norris - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!) - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Bo Garrard - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Rod Oden - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Lee Street Theatre 4%

Chip Decker - 9 TO 5 - Davidson community players 3%

Neifert Enrique - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Neifert Enrique - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Matthews Playhouse 3%

Jon Kadela - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 3%

Erika Danielle - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Neifert Enrique - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Erika Danielle - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Bailey Gafeney - WITCH - NC Stage Co 3%

Erika Danielle - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Rod Oden - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Bo Garrard - GREASE - Mountain Theatre Company 2%

Bradley Moore - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 2%

Chris Timmons - BASKERVILLE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Jon Kadela - DEATH TAKES A HOLIDAY - Post Mortem Players 2%

Neifert Enrique - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Tiffany Eck - CONFEDERATES - Three Bone Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

aj reid - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 5%

Zoe Zelonky - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 4%

Aaliyah Hairston - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 4%

Ashley West-Davis - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Green Room Community Theatre 4%

Cayman Powell - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Alyssa White - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Luca DeMarco - MATILDA - Legacy Theater and Music Company 3%

Joey Rising - NEXT TO NORMAL - Theatre Charlotte 3%

Ralph Shaw - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Little Theater of Winston Salem 3%

Katie Holt - ALICE BY HEART - Legacy Theater and Music Company 2%

Carlos Nieto - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 2%

Jered Shults - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Kaylyn Hall - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Little Theatre of Winston Salem 2%

Allison Rhinehardt - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Autumn Bolton - BRIGHT STAR - Cherryville Little Theatre 2%

Logan Flaherty - SWEENEY TODD - Piedmont Players 2%

Maegan Sloan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Uwharrie Players 2%

Karen Covington-Yow - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Allison Andrews - ANASTASIA - Hickory community theater 2%

Becky Layman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Noah Bolton - SWEENEY TODD - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Lindsey Litka-Montes - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Melody Munitz - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Mountain Theatre Company 1%

Carol Kenley - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Camel City Playhouse 1%

River Spade - LEGALLY BLONDE - Hendersonville Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Ethan McEntire - ROMEO & JULIET - Belmont Abbey College 6%

Alan Skirnick - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 6%

Jorja Ursin - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 5%

Carla Simpson - TROUBLE IN MIND - The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem 5%

Greyson Helms - TWELFTH NIGHT - Legacy Theater and Music Company 4%

Corey Simpson - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 3%

Kevin L. Burke - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Isabel Gonzalez - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 3%

Evynn Rose Grignon - CLUE - Piedmont Players 3%

Aaron Brown - ONE YEAR TO DIE - Matthews Playhouse 2%

Tate Albert - SORDID LIVES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Amy Hope Lambert - I HATE HAMLET - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Becky Layman - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

D. Laverne Woods - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Alex Brooks - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 2%

Wendy Walega - THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE - Cherryville Little theatre 2%

Becky Kirby - RUMORS - Theatre Charlotte 2%

Brayden Daugherty - LOMBARDI - Lee Street Theatre 2%

Kai Strange - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 2%

Christina Littlejohn - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 1%

Kate Douge - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Little Theater of Gastonia 1%

Banu Vallardares - MOJADA - Three Bone Theatre 1%

Corina Childs - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Fire/Pit Theatre Company 1%

Elijah Miller - THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS - Piedmont Players 1%

Joseph Ruhland - NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH - Union County Playmakers 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ALICE BY HEART - Theatre Charlotte 18%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Hendersonville Theatre 16%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Little Theater of Gastonia 15%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 11%

DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cherryville Little Theatre 10%

MATILDA - Piedmont Players 10%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL (2023) - Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 6%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Hickory community theater 6%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Matthews Playhouse 4%

THE TRIAL OF GOLDILOCKS - Piedmont Players 4%



Favorite Local Theatre

Hendersonville Theatre 9%

The Little Theater of Winston-Salem 8%

Legacy Theater and Music Company 8%

Little Theater of gastonia 7%

The Green Room Community Theatre 7%

Belmont Abbey College 7%

Theatre Charlotte 5%

Asheville Musical Theatre 5%

Lee Street Theatre 4%

Mountain Theatre Company 4%

Cherryville Little Theatre 3%

Piedmont Players 3%

Matthews Playhouse 3%

Three Bone Theatre 3%

Hickory community theater 2%

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance 2%

Children’s Theatre of Charlotte 2%

Flat Rock Playhouse 2%

The Uwharrie Players 2%

Queen City Concerts 2%

Camel City Playhouse 2%

Old Courthouse Theatre 1%

Summerfield Stage Company 1%

Charlotte’s off broadway 1%

Post Mortem Players 1%



Comments