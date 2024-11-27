Musical Comedienne Christine Pedi Headlines New Year's Eve At Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cabaret's beloved musical comedy star Christine Pedi will deploy her skills as a celebrity impressionist, conversationalist, host, and rocket-fueled vocal magician in a one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve soirée.

In “Christine Pedi Cheers To Us” the Sirius XM daily host (“On Broadway”) and “Forbidden Broadway” alum takes the Cabaret Room stage at 8pm. The dinner seating begins at 6pm, and an un-rushed after-show party continues as we saunter closer to 2025.

Tickets, which are $65, are now on sale for the night, which includes a complimentary glass of champagne and party favors. There is a $75 food and drink minimum per person, with a special a la carte menu available. Tickets at the door, if available, will be $75. For tickets visit www.pangeanyc.com. Capacity in the jewel-box Cabaret Room is limited, so early ticket purchases are highly recommended. Pangea, the East Village supper club, is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets). For more info call 212/995-0900.

Additionally, for the third year in a row, the eclectically genial actor and virtuoso Flamenco guitarist Jackson Scott, holds court in the Front Lounge from 10pm to 1am. Scott, who also has a devoted café following in Spain and Portugal, leads the Krymov Lab NYC, which returns to La MaMa with a new show in 2025. Tickets are $30 in advance ($35 at the door), with a $40 minimum per person. For tickets visit www.pangeanyc.com

Pedi's amazing career spans everything from appearing memorably on The Sopranos as Bobby Baccala's adored wife (he couldn't bring himself to defrosting her ziti after her untimely death) to being a long-time cast member of the satirical reviews “Newsical,” “Forbidden Broadway,” “Spamilton,” and “Forbidden Sondheim.” Her award-winning show “Great Dames” has been presented all over the place, and she continues as the daily host of the Sirius XM staple On Broadway.

A near-business fatality of the pandemic, Pangea earned the prestigious Village Award, presented by Village Preservation, in June 2021. Since introducing music and performance in January 2015, Pangea has become a hub for the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement. Mixing spirited downtown hospitality with a deliciously priced Italian-Mediterranean menu, Pangea “has vaulted to the forefront of the alt-cabaret scene!” according to Elisabeth Vincentelli of The NY Times.

A vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, Pangea is located at 178 Second Avenue (between 11th & 12th Streets).

