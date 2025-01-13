SFOGLINI-The Beloved American Pasta Maker Launches Two New Shapes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cult-favorite American pasta maker Sfoglini, launches two new pasta shapes, Bigoli and Bucatini, which are now available for purchase online nationwide. These innovative new shapes mark Sfoglini’s first take on long cut pastas, highlighting the team's commitment to testing the limits on creative shapes, textures, and flavor profiles.

Sfoglini is known for its high-quality product and creative shapes. Sfoglini’s namesake stems from the traditional Italian Sfogline, who perfected the art of pasta making, using centuries-old techniques passed through families and local commutes. Sfoglini utilizes traditional Italian pasta-making techniques resulting in pasta with more complex flavor and satisfying texture compared to other mainstream brands. The team at Sfoglini is innovative in shape artistry, believing that the perfect shape enhances a meal by improving texture, sauce adherence, cooking consistency and overall visual appeal.

Check out the details on the two new pasta shapes!

Bigoli – Thick, Coarse and Abundantly Saucy

Bigger and better than spaghetti, Bigoli originated in the Veneto region of Italy around the early 1600’s when Bartolomio Veronese, aka Abbondanza (“Abundance”), patented the first press for making Bigoli. Bigoli is about four times thicker than spaghetti, providing more rough surface area for holding sauce. This makes Bigoli a popular option for rich meat sauces with wild game ragù and according to tradition, is often eaten “in salsa” with onions, fish and seasoned breadcrumbs.

Bucatini – A Hollow Pasta Delight

The name Bucatini comes from the Italian word ‘buco’ meaning hole. The hole enhances the overall dining experience as it allows for sauce to coat both the inside and outside of the pasta. Over the years Bucatini has become extremely popular in Central Italy, particularly Rome where you can find it paired with recipes such as cacio e pepe, carbonara and the famous Bucatini all’amatriciana which originated in the Roman trattorias and taverns of Amatrice.

These two new shapes expand upon Sfoglini’s innovative efforts and current line of inventive pastas which include shapes like: Radiators, Reginneti, Zucca, Trumpets, and The Sporkful Variety Pack (Cascatelli, Quattortini,and Vesuvio) which were created in collaboration with iconic food personality, Dan Pashman. Since its foundation, Sfoglini has won multiple accolades for their pastas including two recent awards at The Good Food Foundation’s Good Food Awards, it has been named a Food Network “Editor’s Pick,” and their Cascatelli by Sporkful pasta shape was named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the Year for, among other accolades.

Photo Credit: Provided by Sfoglini

