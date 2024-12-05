PAUL JOHN Single Malt Whisky Launch-Great Timing for the Holidays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paul John Indian Single Malt is excited to announce the launch of their 2024 Christmas Edition Indian Single Malt Whisky, which is the 7th edition release within this limited series. This unpeated Indian Single Malt is produced at the award-winning distiller of John Distilleries in Goa, India.

From the tropical shores of Goa along the west coast of India comes this rare unpeated expression with tints of deep gold and exotic aromas of mango and pineapple, delicious vanilla cake and an unexpected hint of sandalwood. Rare malt finished in Caribbean Rum Cask is skillfully vatted with malt matured in Virgin Oak Cask offering divine flavors of spice laced with coconut, candied orange and a dash of toasted oak. The finish is surprisingly rich in fruit tart and salted toffee with chewy tannins.

"We are excited to release the 7th edition within our exclusive Christmas Edition series, which we hope will bring joy to whisky collectors during the upcoming holiday season. We have seen an increase in consumer demand and anticipation surrounding each yearly Christmas Edition release, which inspires us at Paul John to continue to raise the bar on the quality of this limited and festive Indian Single Malt," says Paul P John, Chairman, John Distilleries Pvt Ltd.

In just over a decade, Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky has grown to be the most awarded single malt in Asia with over 320 prestigious awards from across the world, including several Double Golds at the famed San Francisco World Spirits Awards and Chairman's Trophies at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge UK. The brand's unwavering commitment to excellence has firmly established it as the preeminent Indian single malt across the globe.

The Paul John 2024 Christmas Edition Indian Single Malt Whisky is now available at select retailers across the United States with a suggested retail price of between $79.99 and $84.99, at 46% ABV and comes in a 750ml size bottle within a festive tube. There were 7,000 bottles produced for the United States, which is imported by the Sazerac Company. For more information, please visit www.pauljohnwhisky.com.

SOURCE and Photo Credit: Paul John Indian Single Malt

