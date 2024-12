First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Berkshires Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Eden Espinosa - WTF CABARET - Williamstown Theatre Company 34%

Jennifer Apple - SHAKE IT UP: A SHAKESPEARE CABARET - Shakespeare & Company 24%

Jacob Ming-Trent - SHAKE IT UP: A SHAKESPEARE CABARET - Shakespeare & Company 20%

Mike Wartella - THE WALL - Berkshire Theatre Group 17%

Merlin McCormick - SHAKE IT UP: A SHAKESPEARE CABARET - Shakespeare & Company 5%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gerry McIntyre - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire theatre group 48%

Bryan Knowlton - WEST SIDE STORY - Mac-Haydn Theatre 25%

Isadora Wolfe - PIPE DREAM - Berkshire Theatre Group 17%

Isadora Wolfe - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Berkshire Theatre Group 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Govane Lohbauer - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 49%

Barbara Erin Delo - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire Theatre Group 23%

Amy Avila - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Berkshire Theatre Group 11%

Malorie Grillos - GALILEO'S DAUGHTER - WAM Theatre 8%

Amy Avila - THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Amanda Roberge - ABE LINCOLN IN ILLINOIS - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Gerry McIntyre - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire theatre group 40%

Allan Paul - NEXT TO NORMAL - Barrington Stage 37%

Kat Yen - PIPE DREAM - Berkshire Theatre Group 13%

Bryan Knowlton - WEST SIDE STORY - Mac-Haydn Theater 10%

Best Direction Of A Play

Kate Kohler Amory - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 46%

James Warwick - A BODY OF WATER - Shakespeare & Company 12%

David Auburn - ABE LINCOLN IN ILLINOIS - Berkshire Theatre Group 10%

Regge Life - THE ISLANDERS - Shakespeare & Company 10%

Eric Hill - THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 9%

Lizzie Gottlieb - 4000 MILES - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Reena Dutt - GALILEO'S DAUGHTER - WAM Theatre 6%

Best Ensemble

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 49%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire theatre group 28%

SHAKE IT UP: A SHAKESPEARE CABARET - Shakespeare & Company 15%

THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

ABE LINCOLN IN ILLINOIS - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

4000 MILES - Berkshire Theatre Group 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Billings - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire Theatre Group 54%

Patricia M. Nichols - 4000 MILES - Berkshire Theatre Group 19%

Matthew E. Adelson - THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 17%

Seth Reiser - ABE LINCOLN IN ILLINOIS - Berkshire Theatre Group 10%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Eric Svejcar - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire Theatre Group 65%

Jacob Kerzner - PIPE DREAM - Berkshire Theatre Group 35%

Best Musical

NEXT TO NORMAL - Barrington Stage 43%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire theatre group 41%

WEST SIDE STORY - Mac-Haydn Theater 9%

PIPE DREAM - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Natalie Joy Johnson - NEXT TO NORMAL - Barrington Stage 36%

Elizabeth Benning - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire Theatre Group 10%

Veanne Cox - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire Theatre Group 10%

James Romney - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire theatre group 6%

Abigail Saccone - FOOTLOOSE - Academy Players Of RI 5%

Aléna Watters - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Sean Bell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire theatre group 5%

Kyla Stone - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire theatre group 5%

Matthew Hydzik - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire theatre group 5%

Paula Gaudier - WEST SIDE STORY - Mac-Haydn Theater 5%

Adeline DeFeo - TUCK EVERLASTING - The Footlight Club 4%

Joe Joseph - PIPE DREAM - Berkshire Theatre Group 4%

Best Performer In A Play

Javier Padilla - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 38%

Sharmarke Yusuf - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 13%

Kelli Simpkins - ABE LINCOLN IN ILLINOIS - Berkshire Theatre Group 10%

Evan Stevens - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 10%

Maria Tucci - 4000 MILES - Berkshire Theatre Group 9%

Rick Malone - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Sloan Theater at Greenfield Community College 7%

Sean Bridgers - THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Robert G. McKay - ABE LINCOLN IN ILLINOIS - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Ryan Palmer - PLAY IT AGAIN, SAM - Schenectady Civic Theatre 1%

Best Play

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 50%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Sloan Theater at Greenfield Community College 10%

THREE TALL PERSIAN WOMEN - Shakespeare & Company 10%

THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 9%

THE ISLANDERS - Shakespeare & Company 9%

ABE LINCOLN IN ILLINOIS - Berkshire Theatre Group 8%

4000 MILES - Berkshire Theatre Group 5%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Feola - SHAKE IT UP: A SHAKESPEARE CABARET - Shakespeare & Company 30%

Mike Billings - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire Theatre Group 28%

Cristina Todesco - THE ISLANDERS - Shakespeare & Company 20%

Randall Parsons - THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 12%

Jason Simms - 4000 MILES - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Bill Clarke - ABE LINCOLN IN ILLINOIS - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joanna Lynn Staub - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire Theatre Group 54%

Clare & Olivier Manchon - 4000 MILES - Berkshire Theatre Group 17%

Scott Killian - THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 17%

Scott Killian - ABE LINCOLN IN ILLINOIS - Berkshire Theatre Group 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Linda Neel - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire theatre group 44%

Aaron Choi - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Berkshire Theatre Group 28%

Sharone Sayegh - PIPE DREAM - Berkshire Theatre Group 28%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Emma Geer - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 31%

Ashley McCauley Moore - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 21%

David Gow - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare & Company 20%

Joey Collins - THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Stephanie Jean Lane - THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 7%

Evan Silverstein - 4000 MILES - Berkshire Theatre Group 6%

Ryan Palmer - THE MINUTES - Albany Civic Theatre 6%

Harry Smith - THE WEIR - Berkshire Theatre Group 3%

Favorite Local Theatre

Shakespeare & Company 54%

Berkshire Theatre Group 44%

WAM THEATRE 2%

The Footlight Club 0

