Jessica Vosk to Reprise Elphaba in INTO THE STORM Short Film

Wicked alum Jessica Vosk will return to the role of Elphaba for the first time since her unforgettable performance on Broadway in a new short film from Pattycake Productions.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming Wicked movie, the short film pays homage to one of the most iconic characters in modern pop culture — The Wicked Witch of the West. This short film marks a thrilling return for Vosk, whose portrayal of Elphaba has been hailed as one of the most powerful and defining in the show’s history. Fans can expect to see Vosk bring her unique emotional depth and vocal power back to the role that made her a Broadway sensation.

“As songwriters who love to tell stories, OZ holds a special place in our hearts,” says Tony Wakim. "With the release of the upcoming Wicked movie, we felt it was the perfect moment to reflect on the evolution of this iconic character over the last 85 years and how she’s impacted audiences everywhere. From stage to screen, she has become a symbol of strength and fear, vulnerability and complexity, and the power of being different.”

Set against a hauntingly powerful new song, "Into the Storm," written by Tony Wakim and Layne Stein, the video concept centers around Elphaba’s inner battle of Good vs. Bad. Throughout the performance, 6 iconic versions of the Wicked Witch (from The Wizard of Oz (1939), The Wiz (1978), Oz: The Great and Powerful (2013), and more, make appearances tempting Elphaba to embrace her darker side.

With the combination of Jessica Vosk’s highly anticipated return to the stage and the release of the new Wicked movie, fans of the musical phenomenon have much to look forward to as Pattycake Productions continues to tell stories through their unique and evocative artistic lens. ”Into the Storm” will premiere publicly on Pattycake Productions YouTube channel November 15, 2024. Patreon supporters have the chance to view the film early on October 31 by contributing as little as $3.

About Jessica Vosk:

JESSICA VOSK has just wrapped Season 2 on the #1 animated musical series Hazbin Hotel (Amazon Prime), creating the fan-favorite role of Lute. The Hazbin album just reached 1 billion streams. Jessica just finished her star turn as Jenna in Waitress at the famed MUNY, after having starred there last season as Florence in Chess. This year, she’s in development, creating the role of ‘Cee Cee’ in the international premiere of the musical adaptation of Beaches. Recent credits and appearances include the Atlantic Theatre’s production of Bedwetter, based on the best-selling memoir by Sarah Silverman, The Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center, as well as creating the role of Aunt Val in the Broadway-bound world premiere of Becoming Nancy. It was recently announced that she will star as Jersey in the hit musical Hell's Kitchen on Broadway beginning in December.

Having completed a 30-city concert tour after her she made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age and a triumphant return to Carnegie Hall in 2022 to headline Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration, she will return to the storied venue as the featured guest with The New York Pops (December 20 & 21) noting holiday appearances earlier in the month with National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center (December 5-7). Jessica is also the host of Carnegie Hall’s new podcast “If This Hall Could Talk”, which is quickly growing. A few favorites: Re-creating the role of “Fruma Sarah” in Fiddler on the Roof revival; Notably, Vosk had an acclaimed run for 2 years as “Elphaba” in Wicked on Broadway, including the 15th anniversary production. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. Vosk self-produced her first album, Wild and Free, which debuted on the Billboard and iTunes Charts; she also has a Grammy nod for her worth with the San Francisco Symphony. Having started with a career in finance, her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC’s 20/20 and NBC Nightly News.

About Pattycake Productions:

Pattycake Productions is a songwriting duo known for creating immersive, cinematic music that tells stories through song. With a passion for blending theater and film elements into their work, they have captivated audiences with their creative narrative-driven content.