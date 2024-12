Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards; ACT Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Shaylyn Goard - 70TH ANNIVERARY GALA - ACT 33%

Steph Smoot - 70TH ANNIVERSARY GALA - ACT 12%

Hank VanDickerson - FNDVS - Mad Myrnas 10%

Christine Keene & Carolyn Merrill - ACTS 70TH ANNIVERSARY GALA - ACT 7%

Lisa Willis - WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 7%

Lailani Stone - BROADWAY NIGHT - Sweet Cheeks Cabaret 6%

Regina Catherine Welch - WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 6%

Josh Head - 70TH ANNIVERSARY GALA - ACT 5%

Christine Keene & Carolyn Merrill - 70TH ANNIVERSARY GALA - ACT 5%

Bekah Hilton - WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 4%

Regina Welch - WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 2%

Schatzie Schaffers - WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 2%

Megan Killoran - WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Steph Smoot - MATILDA - ACT 46%

Jordan Wood - MR. MUMMY’S HALLOWEEN SURPRISE - TBA Theatre 15%

Sari Phillips - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrnas 12%

Wayne Mitchell - MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 7%

Kasha J - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrnas 5%

Kristen Mumm - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 5%

Moriah Stevenson - CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 3%

Hali Duran - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Perseverance Theatre 3%

Megan Bladow Addis - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 3%

Megan Addis - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 1%

Tatiana Pandiani - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shaylyn Goard, Steph Smoot & Kristin Smoot - MATILDA - ACT 29%

Megan Bladow Addis - THE TEMPEST - TBA Theatre 9%

Charlotte Kopp - MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 9%

Nick Panula - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrnas 9%

Janice Jones - OUR TOWN - ACT 8%

Gigi Monroe/James Hoagland - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Perseverance Theatre 7%

Mother Goose on the Loose - CHARLOTTE KOPP - TBA Theatre 6%

Andres Castelli - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrnas 6%

Amber Miller - CURSE OF THE MUMMY - TBA Theatre 4%

Giselle Nisonger - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 4%

Giselle Nisonger - TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 3%

The Tempest - MEGAN BLADOW ADDIS - TBA Theatre 3%

Jocelyn Payne - TARTUFFE - Cyranos 3%

Amber Miller - THE MUMMY - TBA Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

MATILDA - ACT 76%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse Dance Company 24%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Steph Smoot - MATILDA - ACT 44%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 19%

Kalli Randall - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrnas 17%

Matt Fernandez - CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 14%

Wayne Mitchell - MR. MUMMY'S HALLOWEEN SURPRISE - TBA Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dean Brady - OUR TOWN - ACT 33%

Wayne Mitchell - MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 13%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - TALKING WITH... - TBA Theatre 9%

Carrie Smith - CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 7%

Kalli Randall - UNCLE TED - Cyranos 7%

MaryAlice Larmi - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 7%

Joseph Biagini - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - 2024 6%

Shane Mitchell - CURSE OF THE MUMMY - TBA Theatre 6%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - TBA Theatre 5%

Wayne Mitchell - TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 4%

Hannah Wolf - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 2%

Dean Brady - FUR RONDY MELODRAMA - Alaska Sound Celebration 1%



Best Ensemble

MATILDA - ACT 27%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrna’s 15%

MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 14%

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 9%

FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 6%

TALKING WITH - TBA Theatre 5%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mad Myrnas 4%

LA TRAVIATA - Anchorage Opera 4%

CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACT 3%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - TBA Theatre 2%

CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 2%

OUR TOWN - ACT 2%

INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Perseverance Theatre 1%

WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dean Brady - MATILDA - ACT 36%

Frank Hardy - THE TEMPEST - TBA Theatre 23%

Dean Brady - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 11%

C. Archer Touchet - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 6%

Nita Mendoza - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Perseverance Theatre 5%

David Fink - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 4%

Dean Brady - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Midnight Sun 4%

Cedar Cussins - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Pulse dance 3%

Frank Hardy - TARTUFFE - Cyranos 3%

Dean Brady - CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 2%

Dean Brady - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - ACT 2%

Dean Brady - GHOSTLIGHT - Alaska Theatre of Youth 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Seth Eggleston - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 30%

Anna Cometa - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrnas 18%

Annika Merkel - CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 14%

Anna Cometa - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrna’s 10%

Sarah Cleary - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 10%

Autumn Levy - FANCY NANCY SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS - Cyranos 6%

Gary Busby - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 4%

Kathryn Strock - WOMEN OF ROCK - Anchorage Cabarets 4%

David Romtvedt - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 2%

Autumn Levy - TILLY THE TRICKSTER - Cyranos 1%



Best Musical

MATILDA - ACT 43%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrnas 23%

FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 17%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Perseverance Theatre 7%

CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 6%

MR. MUMMY’S HALLOWEEN SURPRISE - TBA Theatre 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Shaylyn Goard - MATILDA - ACT 26%

Lisa Willis - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrnas 14%

Lorelle Myers - MATILDA - ACT 13%

Eli Fleenor - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 13%

Seth Eggleston - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 9%

Josh Head - MATILDA - ACT 7%

Regina Macdonald - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrnas 5%

Moriah Stevenson - CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 4%

Dorothy Armstrong - CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 3%

Tyler Browning - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 3%

Matt Fernandez - CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 2%

Eric Rueb - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Bronwyn Brune - THE TEMPEST - TBA Theatre 18%

Jordan Wood - MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 13%

Dustin Goard - THE INVISIBLE MAN: A RADIO PLAY - ACT 13%

Shaylyn Goard - THE INVISIBLE MAN: A RADIO PLAY - ACT 5%

Rio Alberto - HEDWIG AND TGE ANGEY INCH - Perseverance Theatre 5%

Wayne Mitchell - THE TEMPEST - TBA Theatre 5%

Grace Fahrney - TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 4%

Chris Linn - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 4%

Krista Schwarting - OUR TOWN - ACT 4%

Josh Head - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 4%

Jim Morrison - LEALEAVE YOUR FEARS HERE - Midnight Sun Theatre 2%

Christy Platt - TALKING WITH... - TBA Theatre 2%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 2%

Brian Coleman - OUR TOWN - ACT 2%

Joan Culinane - CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 2%

Douglas Causey - TWELFTH NIGH - Cyranos 2%

David Haynes - TARTUFFE - Cyranos 2%

Chris Stahl - INDECENT - Perseverance 2%

Martha Robinson - OUR TOWN - ACT 2%

Nancy Caudill - OUR TOWN - ACT 2%

Shane Mitchell - TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 2%

Erin Dagon Mitchel - CURSE OF THE MUMMY - TBA Theatre 1%

Katy Laurance - BLANCHE STUART SCOTT - Kristen Ritter 1%

Christina Cordell - OUR TOWN - ACT 1%

Scott Rhode - CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 1%



Best Play

OUR TOWN - ACT 35%

ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 11%

MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 11%

THE TEMPEST - TBA Theatre 11%

TALKING WITH - TBA Theatre 10%

BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - TBA Theatre 7%

LEAVE YOUR FEARS HERE - Midnight Sun Theatre 7%

CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 3%

INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 3%

THE ELYSIAN PLANE - Alaska Overnighters-TBA Theatre 1%

LIFESPAN OF A FACT - RKP 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bennett & Steph Smoot - MATILDA - ACT 27%

Brian Saylor - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%

Rochelle Connery - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 10%

Wayne Mitchell - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - TBA Theatre 9%

Frank Bebey - THE TEMPEST - TBA Theatre 8%

Wayne Mitchell - CURSE OF THE MUMMY - TBA Theatre 8%

Ryan Anderson - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Perseverance Theatre 7%

Brian Saylor - OUR TOWN - ACT 4%

Wayne Mitchell - THE CURSE OF THE MUMMY - TBA Theatre 4%

Carrie Smith - CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 3%

Iman Corbani - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 3%

Aaron Bell - BLANCHE STUART SCOTT - Kristen Ritter 3%

Rachel Androski - TED - Cyranos 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lucy Peckham - MATILDA - ACT 31%

David Block - OUR TOWN - ACT 17%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - TALKING WITH... - TBA Theatre 11%

Ryan Buen - MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 10%

Rory Stitt - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Perseverance Theatre 8%

Tracy Simmons - FOREVER PLAID - TBA Theatre 7%

Matt Fernandez - CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 5%

Lucy Peckham - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 4%

Max Aronson - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 3%

Lucy Peckham - TWICE UPON A CHRISTMAS - TBA Theatre 3%

Camille Oliver - MR. MUMMY’S HALLOWEEN SURPRISE - TBA Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Shaylyn Goard - MATILDA - ACT 26%

Jordan Wood - MR. MUMMY’S HALLOWEEN SURPRISE - TBA Theatre 21%

Heather Nicholls - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrna’s 11%

Annika Merkel - MATILDA - ACT 8%

Cody Phillips - MATILDA - ACT 7%

Lisa Willis - LA TRAVIATA - Anchorage Opera 5%

Denise Baez - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrna’s 5%

Emily Hartley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Mad Myrnas 5%

Zion Merrill - CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 4%

Douglas Causey - MATILDA - Anchorage Community Theatre 3%

Matthew Hurt - MATILDA - ACT 3%

Elizabeth Marsch - MATILDA - ACT 2%

Chera Boom - CONSTANCE & SINESTRA & THE CABINET OF SCREAMS - ACT 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Marrin Eienghher - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 17%

Stephanie Buen - MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 10%

Andy Cummings - OUR TOWN - ACT 8%

Lucy Conner - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 8%

Shane Mitchell - THE TEMPEST - TBA Theatre 6%

Morgan Mitchell - TALKING WITH - TBA Theatre 6%

Jill Simek - THE TEMPEST - TBA Theatre 6%

Denise Cotton - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 6%

Salissa Thole - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Perseverance Theatre 5%

Jessica Faust - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 5%

Kristin Fernandez Mumm - MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 4%

Chris Linn - CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 4%

Erin Dagon Mitchell - CURSE OF THE MUMMY - TBA Theatre 3%

Joan Culinane - CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 3%

Dana Mitchell - MR. MUMMY'S HALLOWEEN SURPRISE - TBA Theatre 3%

Nathan Hall - ARSENIC & OLD LACE - ACT 2%

Krista Schwarting - CALIFORNIA SUITE - ACT 1%

Megan Bladow Addis - MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 1%

Carin Silkaitis - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 1%

Roblin Gray Davis - INDECENT - Perseverance Theatre 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Anchorage Community Theatre 57%

MOTHER GOOSE ON THE LOOSE - TBA Theatre 23%

FANCY NANCY SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS - Cyranos 8%

MR. MUMMY'S HALLOWEEN SURPRISE - TBA Theatre 6%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - TBA Theatre 5%

MR. MUMMY’S HALLOWEEN SURPRISE - TBA Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

ACT 43%

TBA Theatre 32%

Mad Myrnas 10%

Cyranos 5%

Midnight Sun Theatre 4%

Anchorage Opera 4%

Alaska Theatre of Youth 3%



Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More