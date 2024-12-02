First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW South Bend Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld South Bend Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brayden Lynam - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 18%

Nathan Mittleman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

Cat Tron - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 10%

Quinci Julian - LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 10%

Paige Mulick - ROCKY HORROR - Ghostlight Theatre 9%

Belle Schmidt - CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 8%

Nathan Mittleman - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

Lari Lawrence Gist - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Paige Mulick - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Jackie Jerlecki - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 4%

Nathan Mittleman - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

Sydney Bramlett - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Jenna Eberhardt - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Leah Flores - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Quinci Julian - SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 2%

Jackie Jerlecki - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 2%

RJ Cecott (Fight Choreo) - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Casandra Holmes - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 20%

Marilyn sexton-mason - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 17%

Annie Sahli - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 11%

Amber Schisler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

Casandra Holmes - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 8%

Anastasia Doyle - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 8%

Barbara Stepka - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin city players 6%

Laura Pollock - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Laura Pollock - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Laura Pinckney - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 5%

Catherine Pinckney - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 4%

Marilyn sexton-mason - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 36%

THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 29%

HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 22%

LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 12%



Best Direction Of A Musical

David Ferrell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 17%

Josh Napierkowski - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

Paul Mow - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 11%

Lari Lawrence Gist - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Cat Tron - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Zak Harrington - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 5%

Jacob Holmes - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 5%

Nathan Mittleman - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Amber Schisler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Cat Tron - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Craig Gibson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 5%

Ashley Harrington - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 5%

Nathan Mittleman - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Adam Sahli, Emma Evenson - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Brock Butler - SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 2%

Craig Gibson - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 2%

Eric Gelb - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Brock Butler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

Kristen Kinder - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

Kristen Kinder - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lindsay Gilmore-Gaspari - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 19%

Mark pajor - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 17%

John Taylor - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City players 15%

Scott Bradford - RUMORS - Twin City Players 9%

Nate Cohen - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Anna Pille - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 8%

Peggy Harrington - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 8%

Johnna Bithner - THE MOUSETRAP - Twin City Players 4%

Casandra Holmes - PARFUMERIE - Twin City Players 4%

Jeff Casey - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 4%

Rich Franz - THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 4%



Best Ensemble

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 14%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 7%

BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 6%

THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 6%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 4%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 4%

OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 2%

HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

RUMORS - Twin City Players 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 1%

THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 1%

THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Bradford - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 19%

Ethan Brentlinger - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 13%

Collin Wagner - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 10%

Alex Koontz - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 9%

Colin Wagner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Alex Koontz - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 7%

Scott Bradford - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 7%

Ethan Brentlinger - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Alex Koontz - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Collin Wagner - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Alex Koontz - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Marty Golob - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 3%

Jeff Casey - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dror Baitel - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 16%

Tim McFeeters - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 14%

Gabriel Palacios - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 12%

Emily Kane - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 10%

Sandy Hill - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 9%

Gabriel Palacios - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Adam Meehan - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Avery Ernsberger and Darby Bixler - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Dror Baitel - A CHORUS LINE - Notre Dame Theatre 5%

Roy Bronkema - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 5%

Sarah Leigh Beason - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Sandy Hill - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Lester Pitogo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%



Best Musical

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 19%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

ROCKY HORROR - Ghostlight Theatre 9%

BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 7%

PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 4%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

JOSIAH FOR PRESIDENT - Blue Gate Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alexa Liberi - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 13%

Barrie Lee Bradley - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 11%

Kelly Collins - BRIGHT STAR - Ghostlight Theatre 7%

Falynn Sheppard - LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 7%

Paige Mulick - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Molly Hill-Fuller - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 5%

Adrienne Glisson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 5%

Violet Rhode - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Dan Klimczak - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Amber Schisler - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 4%

Catherine Pinckney - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 3%

Avery Saylor - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 3%

Jorin Tabbert - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 3%

Michael Finchum - ROCKY HORROR - Ghostlight Theatre 3%

Michelle Miller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Sean Leyes - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

Ruthie Sangster - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Nathan Neidlinger - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 2%

Esra Heisey - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Julie Cotton - PETER PAN - Premier Arts 2%

Brady West - PIPPIN - The GhostLight Theatre 1%

Kristen Kinder - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 1%

Ryan Schisler - SWEENEY TODD - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

Justin Meacham - CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Marielle Utayde - PIPPIN - Ghostlight Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Jarad Medukas - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players 15%

Peighton Mooney - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 11%

Ben Little - THE PIANO LESSON - South Bend Civic Theatre 10%

Michael Bond - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Anna Pille - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 7%

Liv Abrams - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 7%

Miranda Manier - Olivia - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 6%

J-Fiah Reeves - TWELFTH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Betsy Fiesbeck - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 5%

Rebecca Maxey - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Jorin Tabbert - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 3%

Jerad Medukas - RUMORS - Twin City Players 3%

Bill Downey - RUMORS - Twin City Players 3%

Allie Charton - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 3%

Michael Riggenbach - THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 3%

Bill Svelmoe - THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 2%

Mary Margaret McCormack - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 2%

Jimmy Rau - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 1%

Martin Downs - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 1%



Best Play

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Twin City Players 18%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 17%

12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

TWELFTH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 12%

THE MINUTES - Ghostlight Theatre 10%

THE PIANO LESSON - South Bend Civic Theatre 8%

THE MOUSETRAP - Twin City Players 5%

RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%

THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 4%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 3%

THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 3%

PARFUMERIE - Twin City Players 2%

THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dan and Laura Gilligan - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 19%

Jeffery Barrick - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 14%

Zak Harrington - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 10%

Adam Sahli - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 7%

Jeff Barrick - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 7%

Steve Wood - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Dan Klimczak - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 6%

Marty and Wendy Golob - RUMORS - Twin City Players 6%

Jeffery Barrick - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Marty and Wendy Golob - THE MOUSETRAP - Twin City Players 5%

Kris Wrathell-Denton - OKLAHOMA! - Premier Arts 4%

Brock Butler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Elkhart Civic Theatre 4%

Ej Hancock - THE MUSIC MAN - Round Barn Theatre 3%

Tyler Tilly - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 2%

Kevin Belamy - THE SPIDER OR THE FLY? - Towle Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Doug Peterson - BRIGHT STAR - The GhostLight Theatre 11%

Alexa Liberi - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 10%

Adam Meehan - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 9%

Cat Tron - LOVE COMES SOFTLY - Round Barn Theatre 8%

Allysa Romano - LEGALLY BLONDE - Phoenix Performing Arts 8%

Jarad Medukas - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 7%

Will Flaherty - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 5%

Andrew Bower - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Round Barn Theatre 4%

Laurel Blankenship - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 4%

Tanner Smale - MATILDA - Premier Arts 4%

Justin Meacham - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Liz Strasser - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 3%

Adam Meehan - BEAUTIFUL - Phoenix Performing Arts 3%

Micah Spiece - Sebastian - THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Leah Flores - HELLO DOLLY - Round Barn Theatre 2%

Dawn Hagerty - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Kayla Rundquist - OKLAHOMA - Premier Arts 2%

Mikaela McLaughlin - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 2%

Adam Meehan - ANYTHING GOES - South Bend Civic Theatre 2%

Jim Richards - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Twin City Players 2%

Fran Michelini - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 1%

Alex Rownd - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Round Barn Theatre 1%

Laurel Blankenship - HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 1%

Matthew Manley - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Elkhart Civic Theatre 1%

Adam meehan - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Premier Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adam Meehan - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 24%

Sam Donoho - THE MINUTES - The GhostLight Theatre 12%

Payton Deegan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 8%

Christine Aranyos Prouty - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Twin City Players 6%

Kayla Marie - RUMORS - Twin City Players 6%

Macy McCreary - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Pyper Florin - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 6%

Josh Roden - 12TH NIGHT - South Bend Civic Theatre 5%

Andrew Glisson - THE SEAFARER - Beckwith Theatre 5%

James Gunter - THE MINUTES - The GhostLight Theatre 5%

Joe Daniel - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Twin City Players 5%

Kraig Kirkdorfer - RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%

Nick Gates - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 4%

Lloyd Bolick - RUMORS - Twin City Players 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - South Bend Civic Theatre 29%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Ghostlight Theatre 24%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Twin City Players 14%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 13%

HOLIDAY INN - South Bend Civic Theatre 13%

PETER PAN - Premier Arts 6%



Favorite Local Theatre

South Bend Civic Theater 25%

Ghostlight Theatre 22%

Twin City Players 18%

Round Barn Theatre 15%

Phoenix Performing Arts 10%

Premier Arts 5%

Elkhart Civic Theatre 3%

Towle Theater 2%

Tin shoppe theater 1%



Comments

