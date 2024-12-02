First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Rhode Island Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Webb - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 18%

Julia Gillis - THE PROM - The Community Players 15%

Molly Bernard - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 12%

Taavon Gamble - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 9%

Leslie Racine Vazquez - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 8%

Nicole DiMattei - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 6%

Josh Walden - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Amanda Del Vecchio Rocheleau - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 5%

Jennifer Webb - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

yaTande Whitney V. Hunter - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Nicole DiMattei - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 4%

Marley Shaw - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Belle Brancato - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Nicole DiMattei - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 3%

Noa Barankin - RHYTHM DELIVERED - Providence Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Wade - RENT - Stadium theatre 13%

Forrest Rivers - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 11%

Forrest Rivers - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 9%

Amanda Wade - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 5%

Gabriella Rose - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 5%

Riley Nedder - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Toni Spadafora-Sadler - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Jane Mandes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Olivera Gajic - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Kristine Szrom - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Melissa Toler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

stacey Flaherty - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 3%

Jane Mandes - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 3%

Jane Mandes - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite theatre 3%

Riley Nedder - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWorkRI & Burbage Theatre Co 3%

Jane Mandes - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 3%

Amanda Downing Carney - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Nancy Spirito - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Nancy Spirito - THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Katherine Grist - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 2%

Marissa Dufault - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Nancy Spirito - THE GAME'S AFOOT: OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

Nancy Spirito - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

Kenisha Kelly - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Jane Mandes - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 51%

42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 29%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Providence Performing Arts Center 20%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Lopes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater 17%

Will Gelinas - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 9%

Christian O'Neill - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 8%

Alicia Napolitano - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 7%

Josh Short - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

David Raposo - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre 6%

Taavon Gamble - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Shania Fenton - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 5%

Nicole DiMattei - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 4%

Jennifer Webb - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Stadium Theatre 4%

Nicole DiMattei - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 4%

Mark Camilli - NEXT TO NORMAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Marla Ladd - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 3%

Raymond Santos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Josh Walden - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Mary Wright - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 3%

Brad Kirton - GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 2%

Teddy Kiritsy - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

Joan Dillenback - SHE LOVES ME - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Iris Bohensky - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Ricky Martin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

Liam Malloy - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Webb - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 15%

Mike Daniels - NOISES OFF - Stadium theatre 8%

Lauren Katherine Pothier - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 6%

William Corriveau - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite theatre 5%

Audrey Dubois - GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 5%

Brien Lang - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Blanche Case and Luyuan Nathan - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 4%

Anthony Caporale - SLEUTH - Granite Theatre 4%

Brad Delzer - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 3%

Jeffrey Massery - THE BROTHERS GRIMM - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 3%

Bryan Sawyer - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 3%

Stephen Thorne - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Ricky Martin - ARCADIA - Jamestown Community Theatre 3%

Tony Estrella & Rachel Walshe - TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 2%

Katie Preston - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Patricia Tulli-Hawkridge - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre Theatre 2%

Jeff Church - THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 2%

Nicole DiMattei - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Granite Theatre 2%

Morgan Salpietro - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG & UNAFRAID - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Tony Annicone - LOVE, SEX & THE IRS - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

David Jepson - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Tom Steenburg - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

Christopher Windom - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Tony Annicone - THE CEMETERY CLUB - The Newport Playhouse 1%

Steve Kidd - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble

RENT - The Stadium Theatre 12%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 10%

MARY POPPINS - The Stadium Theatre 8%

PROM - Community Players of RI 7%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 6%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 4%

THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 4%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 4%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 3%

THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 2%

42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 2%

ONE PROVIDENCE PLACE: A MALL MUSICAL - The Harpies 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 2%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre 2%

GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 2%

ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aidan Guilderson - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 12%

Alexander Sprague - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

Jaydon Geyer - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 9%

Alexander Sprague - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 7%

Alexander Sprague - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 7%

Alexander Sprague - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 6%

Derek Laurendeau - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 5%

Jessica Bouchard - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Ali Lucas - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 4%

Vicki Yates - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 4%

Erica Lauren Maholmes - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

James Horban - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Wren Tetlow - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 3%

Shaun Hayford - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

Andrew Iacovelli - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWorkRI & Burbage Theatre Co 3%

Anthony Caporale - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 3%

Vicki Yates - CRIMES OF THE HEART - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 3%

Christina Watanabe - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Patrick Barry - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Granite Theatre 1%

Savannah Bankert - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 1%

Hailey O'Leary - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 1%

Ron Allen - SHE LOVES ME - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Marika Kent - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium Theatre 13%

Alex Tirrell - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

Alex Tirrell - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 8%

Alex Celico - SEUSSICAL - Granite Theatre 8%

Alex Tirrell - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 7%

Raymond Santos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 5%

Michael Konnerth - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Andrew Smithson - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Alex Tirrell - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Stadium Theatre 5%

Walter Sage - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 4%

Milly Massey - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%

Raymond Santos - NEXT TO NORMAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 4%

Alex Tirrell - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 3%

Lynn Dowding - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 3%

Judith Lynn Stillman - DVOŘÁK: A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Rhode Island College 3%

Alex Tirrell - GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 3%

Lynn Dowding - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

Milton Granger - 42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Andrew Smithson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Michael Rice - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Steven Bergman - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Seaglass Theater Company 1%

Patrick Barry - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 1%



Best Musical

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 11%

MARY POPPINS - The Stadium Theatre 10%

SUESSICAL - Stadium Theatre 9%

RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 8%

PROM - Community Players of RI 8%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Stadium Theatre 6%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 6%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 4%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre By The Sea 3%

ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

ONE PROVIDENCE PLACE: A MALL MUSICAL - The Harpies 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Academy Players of Rhode Island 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

BIG - Pawtucket Community Players 1%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 1%

SHE LOVES ME - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Chad Moores - SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS - Stadium theatre 11%

Olivia Humulock - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre 8%

Alison Russo - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Victoria Santiago - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 6%

Belle Brancato - SUESSICAL - Stadium theatre 5%

Jennifer Gillis - THE PROM - The Community Players 5%

Ashley Lopes - GREASE - West Bay Community Theater 4%

Stephen Kalogeras - RENT - Stadium theatre 4%

Alex Pimental - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Shauna Brosky - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Laura Thompson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 4%

Tyler Rebello - LIGHTNING THIEF - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

Connor Pertain - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 3%

Mingo Long - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Kylie Chartier - THE PROM - The Community Players of RI 3%

Emelie Gallow - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Stadium theatre 2%

Tyler Rebello - BIG - Community Players of RI 2%

Stephen Thorne - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Autumn Jefferson - 1776 - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Laura Gulvey - 42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Liza Tananbaum - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 2%

Kim Sava - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Madison Donnelly - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%

Mitchell Burns - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Stadium Theater 1%

Cassondra Richards - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Jamestown Community Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Brian Wolfe-Leonard - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

Brayden Fanti - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 9%

Cammerron Baits - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite Theatre 8%

Kate Marsden - NOISES OFF - Stadium theatre 5%

Charlotte Kinder - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Darby Wilson - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Suzanne Corbett - NOISES OFF - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

Drake Lowe - GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 4%

Aidan Costa - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 3%

Tony Estrella - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 2%

Warren Usey - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

Lydia Johnson - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Terry Shea - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Anthony J. Cox - THE BROTHERS GRIMM - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Alina Alcántara - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Christie Max Williams - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

Madison Donnelly - ARCADIA - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

Paul Nolette - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Mauro Hauptmann - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Ken Ko - SLEUTH - Granite Theatre 2%

Omar Laguerre-Lewis - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Jackie Davis - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Tammy Brown - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Elisabet Ober - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 1%

Lynne Collinson - PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWork RI & Burbage Theatre Co 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 11%

OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 8%

R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 7%

THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 7%

THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite Theatre 7%

NOISES OFF - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 7%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 7%

THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 5%

THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 4%

PLAYHOUSE CREATURES - WomensWorkRI & Burbage Theatre Co 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre Theatre 3%

LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

GET MERRY! AN ENGAGING MEDIEVAL WINTER SOLSTICE REVEL - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Contemporary Theater Company 2%

SLEUTH - Granite Theatre 2%

ARCADIA - Jamestown Community Theatre 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 1%

24 HOUR SECRET SHOW : PETER PAN - Assembly ACT 1%

AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Sprague - MARY POPPINS - Stadium theatre 18%

Alexander Sprague - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 13%

Christian O'Neill - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 8%

Wayne Boucher - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 8%

William Corriveau - THE ELEPHANT MAN - Granite Theatre 7%

Sandra Richard - THE BROTHERS GRIM - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 6%

Royal Laurent - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Janie Howland - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Ian Hudgins - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Michael McGarty - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Trevor Elliott - THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 4%

Scott Osborne - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Providence College Angell Blackfriars Theatre 4%

Patrick Barry - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Granite Theatre 3%

Patrick Lynch - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Patrick Lynch - TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 3%

John Tedeschi - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

Lex Liang - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Dan Clement - INTO THE BREECHES - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Anthony feola - SHAKE IT UP: A SHAKESPEARE CABARET - Shakespeare and company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nic Hallenbeck - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater 13%

Nic Hallenbeck - RENT - Stadium Theatre 9%

Arrow Yuszcak - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 6%

Nic Hallenbeck - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 6%

Rebecca Maxfield - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 6%

Nic Hallenbeck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Stadium Theatre 6%

Terry Shea - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Players at Barker Playhouse 6%

Echo French - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 5%

Nic Hallenbeck - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 5%

Terry Shea - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Community Players 5%

Terry Shea - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 5%

Brad Delzer - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 5%

Bradley Caiola - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Granite Theatre 5%

Larry D. Fowler, Jr. - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Nic Hallenbeck - SEUSSICAL - Stadium Theatre 4%

Peter Sasha Hurowitz - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Germán Martinez - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Elizabeth Compere - THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 2%

Elton Bradman - AUGUST WILSON'S FENCES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Aiden Day - RENT - Stadium theatre 7%

curtis keets - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - stadium theater 7%

Amanda wade - SPONGE BOB SQUARE PANTS - Stadium theatre 7%

Greg Gillis - THE PROM - The Community Players 6%

Jack Cappadona - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Academy Players of RI 5%

Belle Brancato - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre 4%

Jeff Church - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Brian Lopes - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 4%

Josh Esquite - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 4%

Carly Mastriano - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 3%

Cass Caduto - RENT - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Jack Cappadona - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Academy Players of Rhode Island 3%

Luca Lalongo - LIGHTNING THIEF - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 3%

Terry Shea - BIG - Pawtucket Community Players 3%

Rey Billups - SPONGEBOB - Stadium theatre 3%

James Laurent - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 3%

Kat Gold - 42ND STREET - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Moira Carrraher - MARY POPPINS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 3%

Merryn Flynn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Stadium theatre 3%

Owen Richards - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Granite Theatre 2%

Jessica Gates - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 2%

Teddy Lytle - ONCE - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Brad Reinking - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Rachael Warren - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Chris Lund - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Granite Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Hayley Pezza - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 8%

Belle Brancato - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre 6%

Edgardo López - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 6%

Marley Shaw - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 6%

Alyssa Germaine - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 5%

Reagan Lapointe - THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 5%

Margie Beaudry - NOISES OFF - Stadium theatre 4%

Arturo Puentes - LA BROA' (BROAD STREET) - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Taavon Gamble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Heather Oakley - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 3%

Daniel Holmes - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 3%

Jeff Church - TWELFTH NIGHT - Gamm Theatre 3%

Abigail Cohen - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%

Julia Curtin - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Gabby McCauley - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Gamm Theatre 2%

Michael Eckenreiter - THE AWAKENING OF SPRING - Reverie Theatre Group 2%

Warren Usey - HARVEY - Granite Theatre 2%

Scott Conti - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 2%

Ricci Mann - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Erin Malcolm - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Jeffrey Ouellette - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Madison Donnelly - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Sophia Kahn - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Contemporary Theater Company 2%

Stuart Wilson - R.U.R. - Head Trick Theatre 2%

William Corriveau - OUR TOWN - Granite Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

SUESSICAL - Stadium Theatre 36%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - R.I.S.E. (Rhode Island Stage Ensemble) 26%

THE ONE ACT PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Burbage Theatre Company 13%

THE ROYAL SHAKESPEARE COMPANY’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre & Conservatory 12%

THE ODYSSEY SPEEDRUN : 24 BOOKS IN 60 MINUTES - Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 6%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - Providence Performing Arts Center 5%

THE 39 STEPS - The Colonial Theatre 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Stadium theatre 27%

Granite theatre 15%

Wilbury Theatre Company 9%

Academy Players of Rhode Island 6%

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble 5%

Reverie Theatre Group 5%

The Arctic Playhouse, West Warwick 5%

Theatre By The Sea 5%

Jamestown Community Theatre 3%

Head Trick Theatre 3%

Academy Players of RI 3%

Gamm Theatre 3%

Burbage Theatre Company 2%

Swamp Meadow Community Theatre 2%

The Contemporary Theater Company 1%

The Colonial Theatre 1%

Out Loud Theatre 1%

West Bay Community Theater 1%

Contemporary Theater Company 1%

Colonial Theatre 0%



Comments