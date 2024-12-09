Baritone Nathan Gunn And The JAM Orchestra Announced At Nichols Concert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award-winning baritone Nathan Gunn will take the stage with the JAM Orchestra for a spectacular concert celebrating the grandeur of Broadway's most iconic music.

Beloved Broadway with Nathan Gunn & Friends takes place on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 7:30 PM at Nichols Concert Hall (1490 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60201).

Nathan Gunn has captivated audiences across the globe with his extraordinary talent and commanding presence. His celebrated career includes starring roles such as Billy Bigelow in the New York Philharmonic's acclaimed concert production of Carousel at Lincoln Center, alongside Broadway icons Kelli O'Hara and Jessie Mueller. Gunn's resume also boasts unforgettable performances as Lancelot in Camelot with the New York Philharmonic and Papageno in Mozart's The Magic Flute at the Metropolitan Opera.

Joining forces with the 35-piece JAM Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Aaron Kaplan, Nathan Gunn will perform alongside a stellar lineup of vocalists: Lara Brooks, Lisa Buhelos, Maya Cornejo, Ryan Bryce Johnson, and Eldon Warner-Soriano. Together, they will bring to life original orchestrations of timeless works by Rodgers & Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Kurt Weill, and more.

This event marks a milestone moment for the JAM Orchestra. Known for its artistic excellence and dedication to honoring familiar music with fresh interpretations, the ensemble promises an unforgettable night of virtuosic performances and Broadway magic.

Reserve our tickets today visit www.jamorchestra.org to secure your seats for this extraordinary event. Availability is limited, so act fast!

About JAM Orchestra:

The JAM Orchestra is a premier ensemble dedicated to presenting all genres of orchestral music with the utmost artistic integrity. Since 2018, JAM Orchestra has thrilled audiences with eclectic programs, virtuosic performances, and a mission to make orchestral music accessible and relevant to the community.

