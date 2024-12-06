Evil Genius Beer Company Festive Events and The Return of Their Holiday Brew

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The holiday festivities are in full swing at Evil Genius Beer Company this year with the return of their Festive Saison, “Santa! I Know Him!”, and a slew of family-friendly events throughout the month of December. The party starts with their annual Christmas Tree lighting on December 5th, followed by their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Santa 0.5k on December 7th, and finishes with their Santa Comes To Evil Genius family event on December 14th. On Sunday, December 15th, tickets are now on sale for Nightmare Before Christmas Drag Brunch - an Evil Genius annual tradition. End the year with Drag Me to 2024: A New Years Drag Brunch on Sunday, December 29th. Tickets are on sale on Ticketleap under Evil Genius.



Evil Genius is wasting no time getting into the Holiday Spirit. Their Fishtown taproom will be hosting their annual Tree Lighting Celebration on the Thursday after Thanksgiving, December 5th, from 6-9PM. This neighborhood event will feature the tapping of their Winter Warmer, Naughty or Nice, a 10.5% Barleywine style ale brewed with baking spices that is sure to warm up your insides. Their winter seasonal “Santa! I Know Him!” will also be available for sale on draft and to-go in six-packs ($11.99) at the event. This funky brew rings in at 7.2% and is made with rose hips, chamomile, and black currants for the ultimate holiday cheers. This year Evil Genius is boasting a twelve foot tall tree which will be lit promptly at 7:30pm. Be sure to get there early to check out all of their fun holiday decor, enjoy a pint of their seasonally inspired brews, and enjoy live music by Mike Lally featuring all of your favorite Christmas hits.



Evil Genius will be hosting their yearly Santa 0.5k on Saturday, December 7th at 2:30PM. Yep, you read that right. It's a 0.5k. That’s just once around the block. This event is ticketed with all proceeds going towards purchasing gifts for Families’ in need this Holiday season. All runners will receive a Santa Hat to start the race as well as a complimentary beer for participating at the finish line. If you can’t make it there in person, don’t worry. Evil Genius is also offering virtual tickets for those who still wish to help out the cause but are unable to participate in the event. Last year they featured 80+ runners and are hoping to break that record this year and help those in need.



Evil Genius will also be offering a day of festive, family oriented fun on Saturday, December 14th from 12-5pm with their Santa Is Coming To Evil Genius event. This event will feature a Santa that kids can interact with and he will even be available for pictures with dogs in their beer garden. Kid’s activities will be organized throughout the day including themed coloring stations, face painting, and more. This event is no charge so be sure to bring out the whole family.



Evil Genius presents two holiday themed drag brunches to end the year and celebrate the season - including:



Nightmare Before Christmas Drag Brunch

Sunday, December 15, 2024, 11:00am to 2:00pm



The macabre meets merry in a dazzling display of gothic glamor and festive fierceness at our Nightmare Before Christmas inspired drag brunch! Step into a world where Halloween and Christmas collide in spectacular fashion, with hauntingly beautiful queens bringing Tim Burton's iconic characters to life! Doors open at 11:00 AM and the show starts at 12:00pm.



Drag Me to 2025: A New Years Drag Brunch

Sunday, December 29, 2024, 11:00am to 2:00pm



It's time to ring in the New Year with Philly's best drag Queens as they perform the year's biggest hits! Doors open at 11:00 AM and the show starts at 12:00pm.



All of these events will be held at their taproom located in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia at 1727 N. Front St. For more information on Evil Genius Beer Company, the events listed above, or to find their beer nearby, please reach out for information HERE or give them a shout on social media @evilgeniusbeer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy oof Evil Genius Beer

