Review: BAT OUT OF HELL, Kings Theatre Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on the iconic songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell zooms into Glasgow like a Harley Davidson motorbike on steroids. Did I fully follow the batty plot? No. Did I have a blast soaking up the explosive choreography and legendary music? Absolutely.

Loosely riffing on Peter Pan, we're hurled into the post-apocalyptic city of Obsidian, where "The Lost" — a gang of ageless, leather-clad teens — roam the abandoned streets. Their leader Strat falls for Raven, the daughter of dictatorial ruler Falco. The story is bonkers and trippy, but the cast’s energy makes it all worthwhile.

Luke Street as Strat delivers powerhouse vocals and nonstop charisma, paired perfectly with Katie Tonkinson’s fiery Raven. Rob Fowler (Falco) and Sharon Sexton (Sloane) absolutely steal the show with their hilariously unhinged rendition of “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.” Carla Bertran sparkles as Tink (imagine Tinkerbell if she joined a biker gang), while Georgia Bradshaw brings vocal firepower as Zahara. Other standout songs include "It's All Coming Back to Me Now", "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" and of course "Bat Out of Hell".

John Bausor's set impresses, too — a two-level stage with massive LED screens like a music festival, and a live cameraman capturing artsy close-ups of the cast in real time. It’s immersive and experimental, though the constant handheld mic-sharing occasionally pulled me out of the action.

Overall? Highly recommend. Don’t go in expecting deep emotional arcs or plot clarity — go for the contagious vibrancy and killer vocals. Even the Monday night crowd was on its feet.

Bat Out of Hell is at the Kings Theatre Glasgow until 19 April.

Photo Credit: Chris Davis

Reader Reviews