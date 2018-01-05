This Week's New BWW Classifieds Include Yoga Teacher Training, Radio City Tour Guides, Expert Voice Lessons, More!

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/5/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Music Production: Professional Backing Tracks & Sheet Music

London Arrangements specialises in the production of professional music backing tracks, ranging from stage and screen, swing and jazz, to classical and easy listening genres. Our website allows you to browse our online catalogue and listen to clips of all our backing tracks. The majority of our tracks can be ordered in any key at no extra charge. We can produce bespoke backing tracks, piano rehearsal tracks and piano/vocal sheet music transcriptions.... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Tour Guides

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Tour Guides are responsible for conducting a 75-minute behind-the-scenes walking tour of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: oversea triple threat teaching position

IMFC (international musical Festival and Competition) is looking for triple threat directors, IMFC offer musical theater training program for students (ages 7+) located in Taipei city (Capital of Taiwan). At the end of each session, students take their production to national concert hall in Taiwan. Qualifications: Staff members must have significant previous experience as a triple thread teacher (preferably at the high school or university level), as a professional musical theater practitio... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Expert Vocal Coaching Available

*Lacking confidence in your musical theatre auditions? *Uncertain of your approach to material? *Choosing inappropriate repertoire for your type? *Suffering from performance anxiety? Walk into your next audition prepared and confident! My specialty is working with the actor on the selection, vocal/dramatic interpretation and presentation of musical theatre materials, both contemporary and traditional. I offer the singing actor the opportunity to develop/refine performance skills, gai... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Student Life Sales Reps Wanted

Do you have a big personality? Can you talk to anyone? Do you like attending Broadway Shows, Comedy Shows, and Special Events? Come work for us. We provide: Full Training Best Pay in the Industry Free Show Tickets We are scheduled to Travel in the next 6 months to: Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Ft, Lauderdale, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Providence, and Chicago. (Yes, Travel is both a perq and a requirement.) If you want to make decent coin talking about our fabulous Broadwa... (more)

Temp Jobs: Suicidegirls Valentines Day Experiment Speakeasy Show Audition

Calling all female dancers, burlesque performers, aerial artists, shibari experts, comedians & much more for an exciting new Suicidegirls experiment cabaret show coming to Los Angeles this Valentines Day 2018! We will be holding auditions at 10AM on January 9th at IDA Hollywood! Contact sgperformers@suicidegirls.com today for more information & further questions/inquiries! ... (more)

Photographers: LET US HELP YOU GET THAT ROLE

Main City Photography is about helping people achieve their goals in life. We offer a deal, unlike anyone. A 30 min session starts at 20.00 dollars. a full hour is 45.00. The way we do it is we give you a flash drive of your edited and unedited pictures so this way you can choose what your pictures look like. It's completely up to you. We come to you but u must add travel cost in our fee.... (more)

Internships: CONVERSATIONS WITH AN AVERAGE JOE

Broadway World: /off-broadway/article/Senator-Joseph-Carraros-CONVERSATIONS-WITH-AN-AVERAGE-JOE-Heads-Off-Broadway-20160823 Join what has now become the perfect fit for the most exciting and publicized political theater we have ever had. Help make it successful by being involved with our team. Assist with publicity, marketing, stage management, acting, directing. Millennials with social media experience welcome. BECOME PART OF HISTORY AS YOU BUILD YOUR RESUME ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: STAGE MANAGER

Broadway World: /off-broadway/article/Senator-Joseph-Carraros-CONVERSATIONS-WITH-AN-AVERAGE-JOE-Heads-Off-Broadway-20160823 Help make it all successful by being involved with our team. Assist with publicity, marketing, stage management, acting, directing, lighting and managing Interns.... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Improve your singing, make new friends and have FUN!

Come tune your tone at AWT You's "Singing Solo" masterclass-style series! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. Singing Solo helps you improve your singing voice, grow your knowledge of your own instrument, and build confidence singing in front of others. When: Saturdays 2:00pm - 4:30pm 8 week series: Feb 10 - Mar 31, 2018 Tuition: $375 or 3 monthly payments of $133 ... (more)

Dance Instruction / Classes: Dance classes making you feel out-of-shape or untalented? Dance class should be FUN!

Come break a sweat at AWT You's "Broadway Buffet" dance series! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. Each weekly dance class features a different style inspired by some of Broadway's most incredible musical numbers. When: Saturdays 12:00pm-1:30pm 8 week series: Feb 10 - Mar 31, 2018 Level: Beginner (all levels open) Tuition: $159 or 3 monthly payments of $56 En... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Get into the act and take a FUN-damental class in acting!

Master the break down with AWT You's "Acting Fun-damentals" class! AWT You provides opportunities for everyday adults to access professionally taught acting, singing, and dancing classes in a completely judgement-free zone. The class explores concepts such as breaking down a song, scene, or monologue and developing a character's history, as well as finding the intentions, objectives, obstacles, and action within the text to bring any performance to life with honesty. When: Tuesdays 7:00pm ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Save My Audition January Audition Workshop Schedule

Save My Audition is proud to announce that classes are officially open for enrollment. Classes start January 2018. We are very excited and humbled by the lineup of classes and instructors we have put together. Instructors include: Dominick Amendum(The Prince of Egypt - Music Supervisor) Ben Cohn (Dear Evan Hansen - Music Director) Michael Hicks (Audition Pianist) Rachel Hoffman (Casting Director) Lindsay Levine (Casting Director) Sheri Sanders (Rock Audition Guru) Stephen Sposito ... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: 10 Week Musical Theatre Showcase Semester

This comprehensive program offers training in the essential skills of musical theater for young creative talent between the ages of 10 to 18 who want to pursue a career in the performing arts! Through working with experienced educators and seasoned professionals, NexGen is able to push each student to their full potential while preparing them for life in the professional world. Through the 10 weeks the students will work on big ensemble numbers, smaller group assignments, and solos. A guest cho... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Manager (Grant Writer / Events Manager)

Responsibilities • Organize and execute fundraising events • Create and implement sponsorship and annual campaigns • Maintain and create sponsorship relationships through campaigns, recognition and events • Maintain databases including a donor database • Create agendas and take minutes for board members • Write and maintain grants • Represent GVT at activities, events and organizations • Create copy for fundraising campaigns • Other responsibilities as needed • Ex-officio on selec... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: Get your Voice Lessons Here! First lesson on me.

Flexible rates. Maximum results. Learn how to use your voice effectively! Find your "legit" voice, improve your range and stamina, get through that final riff on "Defying Gravity." Whatever your goals are vocally, I can help your reach them. I hold a Master's degree in Vocal Music and have sung professionally around the country. My studio is new so this is a chance to work with a seasoned pro at very reasonable rates. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Music Specialist Instructor

Job Description Shine is New York City's leading provider of pop-up classes, parties, workshops, events, and camps for kids ages 0-10 years old. We take children's education, enrichment, and entertainment out of traditional environments and make them mobile by creating unique pop-up experiences in client's homes, a building's common space, or at venues in and around Manhattan. Shine provides private in-home music classes for children ages 0-4 years old and music at parties and events for... (more)

: Assistant Specialist Instructor

Job Description Shine is New York City's leading provider of pop-up classes, parties, workshops, events, and camps for kids ages 0-10 years old. We take children's education, enrichment, and entertainment out of traditional environments and make them mobile by creating unique pop-up experiences in client's homes, a building's common space, or at venues in and around Manhattan. We are looking for a dynamic assistant instructor to co-teach early childhood arts-enrichment classes. The instr... (more)

: Head Specialist Instructor

Job Description Shine is New York City's leading provider of pop-up classes, parties, workshops, events, and camps for kids ages 0-10 years old. We take children's education, enrichment, and entertainment out of traditional environments and make them mobile by creating unique pop-up experiences in client's homes, a building's common space, or at venues in and around Manhattan. We are looking for a dynamic Head Teacher to instruct early childhood arts-enrichment classes ranging in the sub... (more)

Part Time Jobs: PRODUCTION AND MARKETING ASSISTANT

Production and marketing associate for the The Actual Dance -- Help market two versions of show, cordinate with venues, and help identify marketing and sponsor partners. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Coordinator & Board Liaison

Title: Development Coordinator and Board Liaison Status: Full Time Reports to: Senior Manager of Individual Giving, Director of Development Responsibilities Gift Processing and Data Management • Enter gifts in database, including coding, copying, filing hard copies, e-filing • Perform database cleanup and upkeep • Reconcile all contributed income gifts from individuals with the Business Office • Produce and distribute weekly gift reports, monthly Contributed Income Report, and ... (more)

Theatres: Casting Calls & Auditions for 2018 Florida Renaissance Festival

CASTING CALLS & AUDITIONS FOR FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL'S 26TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON WHO: 2018 FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL! WHAT: Casting calls and Auditions seeking Enthusiastic Performers for the Florida Renaissance Festival's 26th Anniversary Season! Seven Glorious Weekends at Quiet Waters Park, Deerfield Beach - February 10, 2018 to March 25, 2018 (10am to Sunset) - Plus 2 Mondays: Monday February 12th President's Day, Monday February 19th (School Day) ... (more)

: Bringing Broadway Home: 6 week intensive culminating in a performance at Feinstein's/54 Below

Come join us for a 6 week musical theatre intensive, culminating in a performance at Feinstein's/54 Below! Classes will be held on Sundays, beginning January 7th, 2018. Show @ 54 Below on Saturday, February 17th. Within the 6 weeks, you will study with some in the best in the industry! Classes will be held at The Burgdorff Center in Maplewood, NJ. Must be 12-19 to audition. For more information email: aworkofheartproductions@gmail.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs: HERE Resident Production Manager (Presenting)

The Resident Production Manager (Presenting) is responsible for overseeing all technical and production activities at HERE, including presentations of the work of visiting artists and Dream Music Puppetry shows; the PROTOTYPE Festival of opera-theatre and music-theatre; the install of gallery exhibitions for the HEREart Program visual artists; and the oversight of/assistance to the SubletSeries curated rentals. The Production Manager is also responsible for maintaining the overall HERE facilitie... (more)

