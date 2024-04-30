Photos: European Premiere of SPIRITED AWAY Begins at the London Coliseum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released to celebrate the European premiere of the original Japanese stage production of Studio Ghibli’s Oscar-Winning classic SPIRITED AWAY, playing at the London Coliseum from 30 April until 24 August 2024.

In the images an iconic scene from the film is recreated on a London tube carriage, featuring Kanna Hashimoto and Mone Kamishiraishi who return from the original Japanese production as Chihiro, sitting alongside ‘No-Face’.

Check out the photos below!

Studio Ghibli’s SPIRITED AWAY, created by legendary animator and director Hayao Miyazaki, has been re-imagined for the stage by Toho Theatrical Department and Olivier and Tony Award-winning director John Caird (Les Misérables). Following a sell-out tour of Japan in 2022, the original Japanese cast will perform this spectacular production for a strictly limited London season. The production will be presented in the original Japanese, with English captions. Miyazaki’s masterpiece is brought beautifully to life with a live orchestra playing the magnificent film score by Joe Hisaishi arranged by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins), dazzling set design by Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), wildly imaginative puppets designed by Toby Olié (Pinocchio: National Theatre), choreography by Shigehiro Ide (NODA MAP Series), and lavish costumes by Sachiko Nakahara.

Director Hayao Miyazaki's timeless masterpiece SPIRITED AWAY became an explosive blockbuster after its 2001 release and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2003. A masterpiece of storytelling and stunning visuals SPIRITED AWAY tells the enchanting tale of Chihiro who while traveling to a new home with her family, stumbles into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are turned into pigs and she is put to work in a magical bathhouse, Chihiro must use her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world.

The original Japanese Stage Production of SPIRITED AWAY is based on the Oscar-winning animated feature film by Hayao Miyazaki, adapted by John Caird, co-adapted by Maoko Imai and featuring the original score by Joe Hisaishi.

Photo Credit: Jay Brooks

Kanna Hashimoto

Mone Kamishiraishi

